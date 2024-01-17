What's happening...

01/17 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 293): Josh Nason returns to discuss his interview with The Iron Claw actor Holt McCallany, Seth Rollins’ injury and the potential WrestleMania fallout, and more

January 17, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features WrestlingObserver.com staffer Josh Nason discussing his interview with The Iron Claw actor Holt McCallany, Seth Rollins’ injury and the potential WrestleMania fallout, the Royal Rumble, AEW items, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 293) and guest Josh Nason.

