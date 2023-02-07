WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-The contract signing for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at the Elimination Chamber

-Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Carmela vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya in a six-woman tag match

-Rick Boogs vs. The Miz

-Miz TV with Seth Rollins

Powell's POV: The six-woman tag match features all of the women's Elimination Chamber entrants. Monday's Raw will be held in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center.