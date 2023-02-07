WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: The updated lineup for the next premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held on Saturday, February 18 in Montreal, Quebec at Belle Center.

-Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Asuka vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Natalya vs. Carmella in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania

-Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. vs. Montez Ford vs. Damian Priest in an Elimination Chamber match for the U.S. Championship.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

-Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor

Powell’s POV: Technically, WWE announced that Lesnar and Lashley will have a contract signing on next week’s Raw, so they may not officially advertise it until then. Carmella beat Michin, Candice LeRae, and Piper Niven in a four-way on Monday’s Raw to qualify for the final spot in the women’s Elimination Chamber match. Meanwhile, Damian Priest beat Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford beat Elias on Raw to become the last two qualifiers for the men’s Elimination Chamber match.