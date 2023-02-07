WWE Raw on-site report: Notes on the live crowd’s reactions to Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Edge and Dominik Mysterio

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net reader Michael O attended the WWE Raw event in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center on Monday and sent the following report.

-Amway Center had a great, boisterous crowd, with select seats open.

-Edge got a massive pop; Dominik Mysterio is a great heel and the “boos” when he was speaking almost overpowered what he was saying into the microphone.

-Damian Priest messed up his lines and a “you f—ed up” chant came from the crowd.

-Orlando loves Brock Lesnar. He obliged our “one more time” chant with a second F5 to Bobby Lashley.

-The Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes promo was the segment of the night! The crowd was hanging on every word and that sold a lot of (tickets/Peacock subs) for the upcoming WrestleMania match between Cody and Roman Reigns.

-During one of the commercials, they did a “DX impression” segment, which mainly focused on kids in the crowd doing the crotch chop.

