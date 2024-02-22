WWE Elimination Chamber press event, TNA Impact Wrestling, and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Psicosis II, Super Calo, Max Muscle

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WWE Elimination Chamber press event will stream live from Australia tonight. Join me for my live notes on the press conference as it streams on Peacock and WWE social media platforms tonight at 10CT/11ET.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers vs. Alex Shelley, Kushida, and Kevin Knight. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown earned an A grade in our post show poll from 59 percent of the voters. B finished second with 16 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 52 percent of the vote. B finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Psicosis II (Juan Ebodio Gonzalez) is 57.

-Super Calo (Rafael Garcia) is 53.

-The late Max Muscle (John Czawlytko) was born on February 22, 1963. He died at age 56 on June 27, 2019.