AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, and Matt Sydal vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander, and Bryan Keith vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti in a three-way trios match
-Roderick Strong vs. Jake Hager
-Mariah May vs. Anna Jay
-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson in action
-Sammy Guevara speaks
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center. The show will air on Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.
