AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama

-Serena Deeb in action

-Thunder Rosa in action

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday from Springfield, Missouri at Great Southern Bank Arena. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy is filling in for me this week and his review will be available late Saturday night. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).