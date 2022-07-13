What's happening...

07/13 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Jon Moxley vs. Kenosuke Takeshita in a eliminator match, Wardlow vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT Title, The Young Bucks vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW Tag Titles, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager, Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay

July 13, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley vs. Kenosuke Takeshita in an eliminator match, Wardlow vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT Title, The Young Bucks vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW Tag Titles, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager, Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay, and more (35:54)…

Click here for the July 13 AEW Dynamite audio review. 

