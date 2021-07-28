AEW Dynamite Fight For The Fallen in North Carolina (reports needed), NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results, Nick Jackson, Noam Dar, Sammy Guevara, Karl Gotch

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite Fight For The Fallen will be held tonight in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bojangles Coliseum. The show includes “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage in a No DQ match. Join me for this week’s live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Fight For The Fallen. If you are going to the show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority reader vote of B with 46 percent in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 23 percent. I gave the show a C- grade.

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night Two finished with A as the majority grade with 42 percent of the vote. B finished second with 35 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade and felt that while the show had its moments, it was not as good as the two previous weeks.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dot Net staffer Jake Barnett is 84. Okay, not really, but it is his birthday!

-Nick Jackson (Nick Massie) of the Young Bucks is 32.

-Noam Dar is 28.

-Sammy Guevara is 28.

-Karl Gotch (Karl Istaz) died on July 28, 2007 at age 82.