Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Fusion, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Jeff Jarrett, Bully Ray, Charly Caruso, Diamante

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Kenny King vs. Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Noam Dar vs. Mark Coffey for the NXT Heritage Cup. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available on Saturday.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is billed as the season finale and is headlined by Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday for the MLW Heavyweight Championship. My written and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available after the show or on Friday.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a majority C grade from 27 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 24 percent each. I gave the show a C- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 35 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 32 percent. I gave the show a C- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jeff Jarrett is 55. He is the WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events.

-Bully Ray (Mark LoMonaco) is 51.

-Former WWE broadcast team member Charly Caruso (Charly Arnolt) is 35. She now works for ESPN.

-Diamante (Priscilla Zuniga) is 31.