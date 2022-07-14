AEW Rampage lineup: ROH Championship match and more set for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Lee Moriarty for the ROH Championship

-Hangman Page, Jon Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix

-Kris Statlander and Athena in action

-The Gunn Club explain why they turned on The Acclaimed

Powell’s POV: Gresham turned heel and joined Tully Blanchard Enterprises on last week;s show. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).