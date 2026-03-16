WWE Raw preview: Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar appearances, Women’s Intercontinental Title match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Roman Reigns appears

-Brock Lesnar appears

-AJ Lee vs. Bayley for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

-Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a non-title match

-Original El Grande Americano vs. El Grande Americano

-Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri

-“The Judgment Day” Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and JD McDonagh appear

Powell’s POV: It’s unclear when Roxanne Perez will return as part of Judgment Day. Raw will be live from San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).