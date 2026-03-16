TNA and iHeartMedia announce platform collaboration

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Monday to announce its deal with iHeartMedia.

TNA Wrestling and iHeartMedia today announced a new multi-platform collaboration that will integrate iHeartMedia across TNA’s premium live events, weekly television programming, digital platforms and fan experiences, while tapping into iHeartMedia’s expansive nationwide audio network to engage fans across broadcast, live events and digital media in new and dynamic ways.

As part of the agreement, iHeartMedia will serve as the Presenting Sponsor of the TNA Wrestling Pay-Per-View Pre-Show for all remaining 2026 premium live events. The integration will feature prominent brand visibility across broadcast graphics, in-arena announcements and event marketing tied to TNA’s major premium live events throughout the year.

iHeartMedia will also be the Presenting Sponsor of the TNA Wrestling Dream Seats, the premium front-row seating program at TNA live events. The sponsorship will include branded seating elements, digital ticket integrations, in-arena announcements and exclusive fan engagement opportunities throughout the year.

On TNA’s flagship weekly television program, Thursday Night iMPACT!, airing nationally on AMC, and streaming on AMC+ in the U.S., and worldwide on TNA+, iHeartMedia will receive premium broadcast integration including sponsorship of the LED Walkout Ramp, one of the most visually recognizable elements of TNA’s live events and television presentations.

Additional elements of the collaboration include:

• In-venue commercial inventory and guardrail branding at TNA live events

• Digital integrations across TNA’s website and streaming platforms

• Social media collaboration and digital storytelling

• Hospitality and VIP fan experience opportunities tied to major events throughout 2026

Through its national network of radio stations, podcasts and streaming platforms, iHeartMedia will collaborate with TNA Wrestling to amplify key events, premium live broadcasts and major moments throughout the year, connecting fans with the action both inside and outside the ring.

“We are excited to welcome iHeartMedia as a national partner for TNA Wrestling,” said Carlos Silva, President of TNA Wrestling. “Their ability to connect with audiences across radio, podcasts and digital platforms makes them an ideal partner as we continue to expand our reach and bring the energy of TNA to fans across the country.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with TNA Wrestling and help bring the excitement of the brand to listeners nationwide,” said Michael Biondo, President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. “Through the power of iHeartMedia’s audio platforms and personalities, we look forward to connecting fans with TNA’s athletes, events and stories in new and engaging ways.”

The partnership will launch April 11 at Rebellion, TNA Wrestling’s major pay-per-view event at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, and will continue with expanded activations throughout the year, including the long-running Slammiversary event this summer and additional premium live events.

Select events may also feature appearances from iHeartRadio personalities and musical guests as part of live fan activations.

Powell’s POV: Without knowing any particulars regarding the deal, it seems like a good move that will help spread the word about TNA and its events.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)