GCW “So Much Fun” results (3/15): Vetter’s review of Matt Tremont vs. Christian Napier in a career vs. title shot match, Charles Mason vs. Terry Yaki for the JCW Championship

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “So Much Fun”

March 15, 2026, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at The Showboat

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

The crowd was maybe 400 — they drew consistently similar to Saturday’s show, which is quite an accomplishment. John Mosely and Veda Scott provided commentary.

* The show opened with footage from Saturday’s show that featured four deathmatches.

1. Marcus Mathers vs. Flyin’ Ryan O’Neill. Both guys are from Philadelphia. An intense lockup to open, some reversals, and a standoff. Marcus dropped him with a shoulder tackle, then hit a flying forearm in the corner at 2:00. Ryan hit some armdrags. Mathers hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block and a running penalty kick on the apron. They fought into the crowd, with Mathers hitting some loud chops. They got back into the ring at 4:00 with Mathers immediately getting a nearfall. He hit a bodyslam and an elbow drop for a nearfall.

Ryan fired up and hit some chops, but Mathers dropped him again with a hard chop. Ryan popped back up and hit more chops. O’Neill hit a German Suplex at 6:00, and they were both down. O’Neill hit an enzuigiri and a top-rope missile dropkick, then a dive through the ropes. In the ring, Mathers hit a spinning faceplant for a nearfall at 8:00. O’Neill got a backslide for a nearfall, then a Gory Bomb. He went for a Swanton Bomb, but Marcus got his knees up. Mathers set up for his fisherman’s buster, but Ryan fought free.

Mathers hit a spin kick to the jaw. O’Neill hit a Cleopatra stunner. Mathers hit a kip-up stunner and a grazing dropkick. O’Neill hit an enzuigiri for a nearfall, then a grazing Swanton. They traded rollups. Mathers hit the Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw, then he finally hit the fisherman’s buster for the pin. Good action. O’Neill has really impressed these last couple of months. Marcus helped him up, and they hugged.

Marcus Mathers defeated Ryan O’Neill at 10:25.

2. Joey Janela vs. Mr. Danger. Danger came out first; Janela ran in and attacked him from behind, and we’re underway. Danger had a lot of bandages on from a deathmatch 20 hours ago. Janela hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and worked over Danger. Danger hit a flip dive to the floor, then a top-rope moonsault to the floor at 1:30. They fought into the crowd. They got back into the ring with Joey in charge. Joey wrapped the left leg around the ring post and kicked the knee. Danger got up and hit some chops, but Joey hit a chop block at 3:30, then a German Suplex for a nearfall.

Mr. Danger hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 6:00. Joey hit some more strikes on Danger’s damaged knee. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Danger pushed Joey to the mat and hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. Joey hit a Death Valley Driver on the apron, then another one in the center of the ring for a nearfall at 8:00. Joey went for a top-rope move, but Danger caught him with a dropkick, and they were both down. Danger missed a moonsault; Joey immediately hit a discus clothesline, and he applied a Sharpshooter, and Danger tapped out.

Joey Janela defeated Mr. Danger at 9:08.

* Joey again refused to let go! Terry Yaki ran in to make the save. Joey scampered away. Yaki got on the mic and said he wants a match with Joey!

3. “Bustah & The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. Ruckus and Don Freeze for the GCW Tag Team Titles. Emil Jay gave Ruckus his unique, long intro. (I doubt Ruckus and Freeze have ever teamed before, so why do they get a tag title shot? Again, with Price and Oliver under AEW contract, I consider just about any team a threat to win the belts from them. With AEW having a PPV tonight, quite frankly, I’m surprised they are here.)

Price and Freeze opened; Cagematch.net records indicate these two have never touched before. Don hit a dropkick, then he swatted away Alec’s dropkick attempt. Ruckus entered and squared off with Oliver at 1:30. Ruckus hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Freeze got back in and hit a springboard splash onto Oliver for a nearfall at 3:00, and those two traded chops. Oliver hit his twisting crossbody block for a nearfall. The champs began working over Don in their corner. They hit stereo leg drops at 5:00, with Oliver getting a nearfall.

Freeze hit a double suplex, but he couldn’t tag out. He hit some strikes on the champs. Ruckus got the hot tag at 6:30, and he hit a running neckbreaker on Oliver. Ruckus flipped Price in the air and hit a stunner for a nearfall. Price hit his pop-up dropkick. Oliver got a hot tag and hit some chops on Freeze. Don hit a German Suplex; Oliver hit a superkick; Freeze hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 8:30. He hit an enzuigiri on Jordan in the corner, then a second-rope superplex. Ruckus slammed Price to the mat, and suddenly everyone was down at 10:00.

Price and Ruckus traded forearm strikes, and Alec hit his Rebound Lariat. Freeze hit another enzuigiri. Jordan hit a springboard clothesline on Freeze. Oliver tried to hit an Acid Bomb, but Ruckus blocked it. Ruckus and Freeze hit stereo handspring-back-elbows! Oliver hit a Mafia kick. The champs hit some quick team moves on Freeze. Price hit a dive to the floor on Ruckus. The champs then hit the team Acid Bomb on Freeze for the pin! Good action. This has been a really good three-match start to the show.

“Bustah & The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver defeated Ruckus and Don Freeze to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 12:33.

4. Vipress and John Wayne Murdoch vs. “VNDL 48” Atticus Cogar and Otis Cogar. Vipress and Murdoch beat the heck out of each other 20 or so hours earlier. They immediately brawled to the floor. Vipress and Otis fought in the ring at 2:00. Atticus pushed a chair into her throat, then threw the chair at her back. Vipress hit a DVD on Atticus at 3:30. Atticus hit a drop-toe-hold to send her face-first onto an open chair. Otis bit her forehead. She got Otis on her shoulders, and Murdoch hit a running kick on Otis at 6:00. Nice show of strength by Vipress.

Otis threw her head-first into the middle turnbuckle. Atticus hit a shotgun dropkick for a nearfall. Otis missed a top-rope elbow drop. Vipress finally made the hot tag to Murdoch at 8:00. John hit a brainbuster. Vipress hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Vipress dove through the ropes. The Cogars hit a team stunner move on Vipress for a nearfall at 9:30. They set up a glass pane bridge in the ring. Murdoch and Otis brawled in the ring. Atticus pushed cooking skewers into John’s back. Otis then powerbombed Murdoch through the glass pane bridge for the pin. Decent brawl.

Vipress and John Wayne Murdoch defeated “VNDL 48” Atticus Cogar and Otis Cogar at 11:20.

* A 15-minute intermission to clean the ring. They then showed footage of KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse beating up Marko Stunt on Saturday’s show. KJ Orso strolled to the ring. The crowd loudly booed him. He said he never hated Stackhouse, “I hated his weak mindset.” Orso said a year ago, “I chose to be better.” Orso said Sam was getting left off some GCW shows, and for that, he was struggling financially. Losing in a GCW title match was rock bottom for Sam. “His life had gotten worse since he stopped listening to me,” Orso said.

Orso belittled Marko Stunt, saying how GCW has moved on without him. He told Stunt he could stay at home with his wife and child and be a boring used car salesman … or he could bring his old, crippled body to Spring Break and fight KJ!

5. Dr. Redacted vs. Beastman vs. Bear Bronson vs. Conor Claxton in a deathmatch. Glass panes were already set up in the corners. Beastman chased Emil Jay around ringside. Again, weapons have been set up around the ring, including glass panes and a barbed-wire board. They immediately brawled to the floor. Conor hit Redacted with a guitar. Conor was already bleeding from his forehead, and it was dripping in his eyes. Gross. Bear and Beastman brawled away from the ring. A split-screen allowed viewers to see two separate brawls.

Redacted began brawling with Bear, while Conor now brawled with Beastman. Redacted put a garbage can over his head and dove onto Bear at 6:30. Beastman got a big flatscreen TV from under the ring. Light tubes were broken and jabbed into skulls. Beastman hit a Bulldog Powerslam. Glass panes were set in two opposite corners at 11:00. Beastman hit a Black Hole Slam on Bear for a nearfall at 13:30. Conor flipped Beastman onto a pile of thumbtacks. Bear hit the Fire Thunder Driver (sit-out piledriver) on Conor, dropping him onto the flatscreen TV for the pin. Not my thing.

Bear Bronson defeated Dr. Redacted, Beastman, and Conor Claxton in a deathmatch at 16:05.

6. “Unsigned & Don’t Care” Gary Jay and Anakin Murphy vs. “Bussy” Effy and Allie Katch. It’s been at least a year since Bussy last teamed up, as Allie broke her leg in January 2025, and I don’t think they’ve teamed up since she returned in November. Allie and Gary opened. (I just checked; Bussy teamed in November on a F1rst Wrestling show in Minneapolis. But the last time they teamed in GCW was August 2024.) Katch hit an armdrag on Anakin; her arms are bigger than his spaghetti noodle-limp limbs.

Bussy hit team buttbumps on Anakin. Effy hit his Doink-style buttsplashes on Murphy’s chest at 4:00. Gary got in and hit a swinging Flatliner on Effy. He dove through the ring on Effy. In the ring, Murphy hit a springboard senton on Effy for a nearfall at 5:30. Effy hit a spear on Gary, and they were both down. Allie got in and hit her rolling cannonballs on each opponent, then a double suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. Effy hit a Pedigree while Allie hit a stunner, and they got stereo nearfalls. Jay and Murphy hit stereo knee strikes to her jaw for a nearfall at 9:00.

Effy hit a Pedigree on Gary on the apron. In the ring, Murphy hit a spin kick on Katch in the corner. Allie set up for a piledriver, but Effy begged for a tag! Allie relented and tagged him in, and they hit a Doomsday Fameasser for a nearfall. Effy shoved her aside to try to get the pin, and she was clearly livid! She jumped in the ring, but he pushed her aside. Effy got a screwdriver and repeatedly jabbed Murphy in the forehead with it! Ref Scarlett Donovan was frantic and tried to stop him! Allie got mad, and she started punching Effy! Effy hit a spear on her! Several guys hit the ring to separate them at 12:30. Don’t tell me… Effy is in yet another draw in a promotion that says they don’t have DQ finishes? Ugh.

“Unsigned & Don’t Care” Gary Jay and Anakin Murphy vs. “Bussy” Effy and Allie Katch went to a draw/no contest at 12:30.

* Allie got on the mic and shouted, “What is wrong with you? You are not fine. We all care about you. And we’re all worried. You won’t listen to any of us.” She called him a “dumb bitch.” Katch said she can’t team with him anymore, and she challenged him to a match at Spring Break… and it’s ‘loser leaves GCW!’

7. Matt Tremont vs. Christian Napier in a career vs. title shot Atlantic City Street Fight. Tremont earns a shot at the GCW Ultraviolent Championship match if he wins, and he must retire if he loses. Once again, weapons were set up at ringside. Napier bailed to the floor at the bell. In the ring, Tremont stabbed him with a cooking fork. Napier was bleeding from the forehead. They brawled into the crowd, and Tremont slammed him through a table at 7:30. They got on a motorized scaffolding, which was driven across the ring while they brawled. Tremont pushed Napier through a glass pane bridge, with Napier landing on a barbed-wire spiderweb structure. Quite a spectacle.

Backstage, Atticus and Otis were locked in a room! They were able to break the lock and get free! They charged into the ring and attacked Tremont, so it became a three-on-one beatdown. A bag of tacks was dumped in the ring. (Where is Matt’s backup?) Napier hit a Pedigree onto the pile of tacks for a nearfall at 14:30. There is Mathers and Bronson, making the save! They brawled with the Cogars to the back. They hit each other on the head with light tubes.

Napier tied Tremont’s hands together and cracked more light tubes over his head. He hit Matt with a plastic bat and a garbage can over the head. (Just too many blows to the head here.) Napier hit a vicious chairshot over the head for a nearfall at 20:30. Seriously, end this already. Tremont dumped him through a glass pane in the corner, and he finally snapped his hands free. Bear Bronson returned to the ring and gave Tremont a bundle of light tubes. Tremont hit a frog splash onto the light tubes onto Napier for the pin.

Matt Tremont defeated Christian Napier in a career vs. title shot Atlantic City Street Fight at 21:24 to earn a shot at the GCW Ultraviolent Championship.

Final Thoughts: A really strong first hour; the first three matches were the best of the bunch. I’ll narrowly go with Mathers-O’Neill over the tag title match. Again, I think just about any team could upset Price and Jordan, especially if they suddenly can’t do shows because of other commitments. Janela-Mr. Danger was really good for third. The storylines for both Effy-Katch and Orso-Stunt were really well done. While the main event certainly isn’t my speed of match, it sure was a spectacle. Seriously, they could have done that match with far fewer blows to the head, though.