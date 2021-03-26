First segment announced for WWE Friday Night Smackdown

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that Sami Zayn will appear on The KO Show hosted by Kevin Owens during tonight’s Friday Night Smackdown television show. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

