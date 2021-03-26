What's happening...

First segment announced for WWE Friday Night Smackdown

March 26, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that Sami Zayn will appear on The KO Show hosted by Kevin Owens during tonight’s Friday Night Smackdown television show. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown on Fridays at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will be available on Saturday for Dot Net Members this week due to my coverage of tonight’s ROH 19th Anniversary pay-per-view.

