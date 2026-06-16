WWE Smackdown rating: Did the numbers improve for the return to airing live on Friday night?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.038 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down a tick compared to the previous episode’s 1.089 million average viewership.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.24 rating. The good news for WWE is that Smackdown avoided NBA and NHL playoff competition. The bad news for WWE is that the World Cup dominated the night with over 18 million viewers for Fox. One year earlier, the June 13, 2025, Smackdown averaged 1.401 million viewers and a 0.38 rating for USA Network.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)