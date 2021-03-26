What's happening...

3/26 ROH 19th Anniversary PPV results: Powell’s live review of Rush vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH Title, Jonathan Gresham vs. Dak Draper for the ROH Pure Championship, Matt Taven vs. Vincent, EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe, Kenny King and Bestia del Ring vs. Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus for the ROH Tag Titles

March 26, 2021

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS ROH PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor 19th Anniversary
Aired March 26, 2021 on pay-per-view, FITE TV, HonorClub
Taped in Baltimore, Maryland at UMBC Event Center

ROH 19th Anniversary “First Hour Free”

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.