AEW Double or Nothing, WWE Smackdown, AEW Dynamite, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Seth Rollins, Headbanger Mosh, Joseph Conners, Kamala, John Tolos

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Double or Nothing will be held on Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The venue is open at full capacity for fans. The show includes Kenny Omega vs. Pac vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship and the Stadium Stampede match. Join me for my live review beginning with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30 ET with the main card beginning at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same night audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I after the show.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. The show features Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in the first meeting between the teams. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs tonight on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review after the show.

-AEW Dynamite airs tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show features Miro vs. Dante Martin for the TNT Title and the final push for Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. My Dot Net Members’ audio review will be delayed until Saturday due to Smackdown and Dynamite airing back to back.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Seth Rollins (Colby Lopez) is 35.

-Headbanger Mosh (Charles Warrington) is 50.

-Joseph Conners is 34.

-Kamala (James Harris) was born on May 28, 1950. He died at age 70 of cardiac arrest, comorbid diabetes, and COVID-19 on August 9, 2020.

-The late John Tolos died of kidney failure at age 73 on May 28, 2009. In addition to having a long in-ring career, Tolos briefly worked as The Coach in WWE in 1991 when he managed The Beverly Brothers and Mr. Perfect.