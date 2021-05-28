What's happening...

NJPW Strong preview: First NJPW Strong Openweight Championship match set for tonight

May 28, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Clark Connors vs. AJZ.

-El Phantasmo vs. Wheeler Yuta.

-Tom Lawlor vs. Chris Dickinson for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.

Powell’s POV: Moxley will defend the IWGP U.S. Championship against Nagata on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.