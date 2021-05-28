WWE SummerSlam and additional summer tour dates announced

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce SummerSlam and other upcoming events.

STAMFORD, Conn., May 28, 2021 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, August 21 from a summer destination location. The venue will be revealed during the 2021 Belmont Stakes’ pre-race show on NBC next Saturday, June 5.

Tickets for SummerSlam go on sale Friday, June 18. The event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

WWE also announced its next 21 live events as part of the company’s touring schedule this summer. The tour now includes:

Saturday, July 24: Supershow – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

Sunday, July 25: Supershow – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Saturday, July 31: Supershow – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

Sunday, August 1: Supershow – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

Monday, August 2: Raw – Allstate Arena in Chicago

Friday, August 6: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Saturday, August 7: Supershow – Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

– Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. Sunday, August 8: Supershow – Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.

Monday, August 9: Raw – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

Friday, August 13: SmackDown – BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Saturday, August 14: Supershow – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Sunday, August 15: Supershow – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

Monday, August 16: Raw – AT&T Center in San Antonio

Friday, August 20: SmackDown – Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix

– Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam

Sunday, August 22: Supershow – Ball Arena in Denver

Monday, August 23: Raw – Pechanga Arena in San Diego

Friday, August 27: SmackDown – Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark.

Monday, August 30: Raw – Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City

Friday, September 3: SmackDown – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Monday, September 6: Raw – American Airlines Arena in Miami

Tickets for the remaining live events go on sale two weeks from today on Friday, June 11.

Powell’s POV: The buzz is that SummerSlam will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium. WWE is expected to make it official during the Belmont Stakes pre-show. Either way, I like the move to Saturday for this year’s event.