ROH Final Battle results: Vetter’s review of Athena vs. Billie Starkz for the ROH Women’s Title, Chris Jericho vs. Matt Cardona for the ROH Championship

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor

Ring of Honor Final Battle

Streamed live December 20, 2024 on HonorClub

New York, New York at Hammerstein Ballroom

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman provided commentary. The lighting is good, and this is officially a sellout.

ROH Final Battle Zero Hour Pre-Show

1. “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson vs. “Dark Order” John Silver and Alex Reynolds. Drake and Reynolds opened; if you haven’t been watching the weekly television, they have had fun with how similar these two look. Silver apparently has a torn left hamstring and it was taped up; I wasn’t aware of that. Reynolds hit a crossbody block on Gibson for a nearfall at 2:00. Gibson bodyslammed Silver, with John’s legs hitting the bottom rope, and he sold the pain in his damaged left leg. Silver hit a Frankensteiner on Drake at 6:30. Reynolds and Gibson tagged in. Silver hit a brainbuster on the floor while Reynolds also was hitting a spear!

In the ring, Reynolds hit a top-rope doublestomp on Gibson’s back for a nearfall at 8:30. Drake nailed a Doomsday Device clothesline for a nearfall. Silver clotheslined Gibson to the floor. Reynolds got his jackknife cover for a believable nearfall, but Gibson broke it up, and Zack crotched Alex around the ringpost. Drake kicked out Silver’s leg. Gibson immediately hit a clothesline and pinned Silver, as Drake kept Silver away from breaking it up. Good opener.

James Drake and Zack Gibson defeated Alex Reynolds and John Silver at 11:26.

2. Hanako vs. Harley Cameron. I’ve seen Hanako four or five times now, and she is just under six feet tall; she’s still quite green but that height really stands out. She knocked Harley down with a shoulder tackle, then a delayed vertical suplex at 1:30. She hit a pop-up forearm and a Mafia Kick that sent Harley to the floor, and they brawled at ringside. Harley began stomping on her on the floor. Hanako hit some bodyslams in the ring and tied Harley in the Tree of Woe. Harley escaped and hit a Lungblower at 6:00, then a Shining Wizard for a believable nearfall. Harley hit a flying head-scissors and the crowd was behind her. She came off the ropes, but Hanako caught her and hit a backbreaker over her knee, then a swinging faceplant for the pin. Solid action.

Hanako defeated Harley Cameron at 7:19.

3. “Undisputed Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo (w/Shane Taylor Promotions). The Infantry attacked to start the match, and they brawled to ringside. Taven hit a dive over the top rope to the floor. Back in the ring, the Infantry worked over Taven in their corner. The ref missed a hot tag at 4:00 and he ordered Bennett back to his corner. Bennett then got the hot tag and hit a series of chops on Bravo, then on Dean.

Bennett shoved the heels together. Taven now got the hot tag at 7:30 and hit some spin kicks and a swinging neckbreaker. Bennett hit a Death Valley Driver, and Taven hit a Just the Tip of the Knee, and Bennett hit a piledriver for a believable nearfall. Shane Taylor hopped on the apron to provide a distraction, and Trish Adora hit Taven! The Infantry hit Boot Camp (flying knee and Russian Leg Sweep combo) for a believable nearfall on Bennett at 9:30. Taven and Bennett hit a team slam and scored the pin. Good action.

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo at 9:56.

4. Lee Johnson and EJ Nduka vs. “Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona. This feud has played out on TV over the past month. Lee and Kaun opened, and Lee hit some deep armdrags. Toa hit a guillotine leg drop on Johnson on the ring apron, then a release suplex on the floor at 2:30. In the ring, the GoA kept Johnson in their corner. EJ got the hot tag at 4:30 and he traded forearms with Liona with the crowd chanting “beef!” with every blow. EJ hit a spear for a nearfall at 6:00. The GoA hit some running knees on Nduka in the corner and they got a nearfall.

Johnson hit a frogsplash. Liona hit a Pounce. EJ hit a flying shoulder tackle and a moonsault at 8:00. Toa it a Samoan Drop on EJ, who rolled to the floor. Johnson fought both GoA by himself, and he nailed a flip dive to the floor on Liona at 9:30. In the ring, they hit the Open The Gates team slam on Johnson for a believable nearfall. They hit a second one and got the pin.

Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun defeated Lee Johnson and EJ Nduka at 10:21.

* Johnson and Nduka attacked them after the match, which surprised the commentators and the crowd, as they were lightly booed.

ROH Final Battle Main Card

1. Atlantis Jr. vs. Mansoor (w/Mason Madden). Basic offense early on, and Atlantis hit a head-scissors at 2:30. Mansoor hit a neckbreaker into the ring and a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Mansoor leapt off the ropes but Atlantis caught him and hit a backbreaker over his knee at 7:00. He trapped the arms, rolled Mansoor over and got a neat rollup for a believable nearfall. Mansoor nailed a Death Valley Driver into the corner, then he nailed a top-rope moonsault for a believable nearfall. Atlantis Jr. went for a frogsplash but Mansoor got his knees up to block it. Mansoor leapt off the ropes, but Atlantis Jr. caught him with a stunner for a nearfall at 10:30; Mansoor got a foot on the ropes. Madden jumped on the apron and grabbed Atlantis, but Atlantis kicked him to the floor. Danhausen came out from under the ring and he punched Madden in the groin! HUGE pop for Danhausen! Atlantis hit a flip dive to the floor on MXM. He then hit a frogsplash for the pin. Good action.

Atlantis Jr. defeated Mansoor at 11:58.

* Madden attacked Atlantis Jr., but Danhausen ‘cursed’ Madden and hit a German Suplex. He got the jar of teeth, dumped them into Mason’s mouth and kicked them out. (What made Tony Khan wait so long to bring Danhausen back? The guy is OVER).

* Chris Jericho was interviewed backstage, where he again said New York is his hometown. “The King of New York has come home,” he proclaimed.

2. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Tommy Billington. Billington wore the British Bulldog-style blue pants. They immediately fought to the mat, where Shibata tied up the left leg. Billington hit a dive through the ropes at 3:00. In the ring, Shibata tied Billington in a Figure Four; Billington reversed it but Shibata rolled back. Shibata hit a German Suplex at 5:00, but Tommy hit a brainbuster. Shibata hit a uranage and they were both down. Shibata switched to a cross-armbreaker, but Billington reached the ropes at 7:00. Tommy hit a dropkick and a snap suplex. Billington hit a missile dropkick and kipped up to his feet, then he hit a DDT onto the ring apron. Shibata hopped on Tommy’s back and applied a sleeper. They fell to the mat, and Tommy tapped out. Very entertaining.

Katsuyori Shibata defeated Tommy Billington at 9:49.

3. Jay Lethal (w/Sonjay Dutt, Karen Jarrett) vs. QT Marshall (w/Aaron Solo). Lethal came out dressed in the “Black Machismo” (Randy Savage look), and Karen was dressed like Sherri Martel. Massive pop for the Savage-theme entrance music. They shook hands but then QT hit a cheap shot. Lethal hit the top-rope axe handle. They did some comedy where Lethal picked up a woman at ringside (as if she was Miss Elizabeth!) and it angered “Sensational” Karen Jarrett. In the ring, QT hit a tornado DDT at 2:30 and he took control. Lethal fired up and hit some chops and punches, then a leg lariat at 4:30. Lethal nailed a pop-up neckbreaker for a nearfall. He applied a Figure Four (wooos!) at 6:00. Solo tried to interfere, so Dutt put him in a Figure Four as well.

Jay hit the Lethal Combination faceplant; he went to the top rope, but Solo tripped him. Karen shoved Solo, so Aaron grabbed her wrist. Out of the back came Jeff Jarrett, who broke a guitar over Aaron’s head at 8:30. Jay hit the top-rope elbow drop to the sternum for a believable nearfall. Jay went for the Lethal Injection, but QT caught him and hit the Cross Rhodes swinging faceplant! QT set up for the Diamond Cutter but Lethal blocked it. Jay hit a spin kick to the head. QT hit a pop-up forearm; he went for a springboard move but Jay caught him with a stunner. QT hit the Lethal Injection for a believable nearfall at 11:00! They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Jay finally hit the Lethal Injection. He hit a second one and scored the pin. That was a blast and it had me smiling a lot. If I had a complaint, I’d tell Jay to dye the gray out of his beard!

Jay Lethal defeated QT Marshall at 12:40.

4. Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch for the ROH Women’s TV Title. A rap artist sang Red Velvet to the ring. An intense lockup and standing switches to open. Velvet hit running knees to the back as Leyla was in the ropes at 2:00. Leyla sold pain in her (recently-injured) elbow. The ref checked on Leyla; Red Velvet jumped in front of the ref and hit some gut punches and stomped on Leyla. Leyla hit a back suplex but Velvet popped to her feet and hit a spear at 4:00. Leyla’s pants are baggy and too loose; she’s constantly tugging on them. She tied up Velvet’s arm in the ropes. Leyla hit some German Suplexes. They got up at 7:00 and traded open-hand slaps to the face!

Leyla hit a standing powerbomb, then a springboard moonsault for a nearfall, but Red Velvet grabbed the ropes. Hirsch snapped Velvet’s arm. They traded rollups, and Hirsch hit a running knee to the jaw for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:00. This has been intense, after the last match was more comedy. Hirsch applied a Triangle Choke, but Velvet hit a powerbomb to escape, then a spin kick to the head for a nearfall. Velvet hit a hard punch that dropped Leyla. Hirsch hit a snake-eyes. Red Velvet hit another spin kick to the head for a believable nearfall at 11:00. Red Velvet got a spare turnbuckle from under the ring; the ref confiscated that. However, Velvet hit Leyla in the head with a wrench for the cheap pin!

Red Velvet defeated Leyla Hirsch to retain the ROH Women’s TV Title at 11:49.

* It is time for Lee Moriarty’s open challenge for his ROH Pure Title. Who will it be? (Too early for Mike Bailey, right?) At ringside are judges Christopher Daniels, Jerry Lynn and Rocky Romero. Lee came out first, joined by Shane Taylor. The crowd POPPED for the music, but I didn’t recognize it… it’s Nigel McGuinness! Caprice noted that Nigel retired the Pure Title! Nigel grabbed the mic. He said he wants to do this “Ring of Honor old-school style” under ROH Pure Title rules. Shane got on the mic and said “Old is right.” He said this is “Tyga-style vs. tired style.” The crowd chanted profanities at Taylor.

5. Lee Moriarty (w/Shane Taylor) vs. Nigel McGuinness for the ROH Pure Title. Standing switches to open, and Lee worked the left arm. Lee grabbed the ropes and was charged a rope break at 2:00; it irritated him as he didn’t need a break. Lee again touched the ropes and was charged a second rope break. This angered Shane Taylor, too. They went to the mat and traded reversals. Nigel used his first rope break at 5:30; he rolled to the floor and sold pain in his left shoulder. Lee accidentally hit a flying knee on Shane on the floor. Lee dove back in just before the 10-count; he apparently could have lost his title on a count-out.

Nigel did the headstand in the corner and kicked Lee as he charged in, but he couldn’t hit the Tower of London. Lee hit a belly-to-belly suplex at 8:00. Nigel nailed the Tower of London stunner from the ropes for a believable nearfall. He applied a top hammerlock, but couldn’t hit the Rebound Lariat. Lee applied the Border City Stretch at 9:30; Nigel got a foot on the ropes for his second rope break. Nigel used his last rope break just seconds later! Lee got a rollup and grabbed the ropes for leverage; ref Paul Turner pulled his hand off the ropes. Nigel nailed the Rebound Lariat but only got a nearfall at 11:30.

Nigel hit another Tower of London for an apparent pin at 13:07, but Lee got his foot on the ropes, and that was his third and final rope break, so the match continued. They traded European Uppercuts. Lee got a backslide for a nearfall, then his own Rebound Lariat for a nearfall at 15:30. Lee hit a Flatliner for a nearfall. Moriarty again went to the Border City Stretch; he pushed off the bottom rope with his feet for added leverage, and Nigel tapped out. Very good action.

Lee Moriarty defeated Nigel McGuinness to retain the ROH Pure Championship at 17:04.

6. Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch in a Texas Bullrope match for the ROH Tag Team Titles. Both Dustin and Sammy wore white T-shirts, blue jeans, and had half their face painted blue. They charged at the Righteous and they immediately brawled. Sammy hit a flip dive onto the Righteous. I started my stopwatch at first contact. Dutch hit a flip dive to the floor. They got in the ring and the ref handed them two bull ropes with a cowbell in the middle. Vincent refused to put it on. Dustin hit a snap powerslam on Vincent at 2:00. Sammy hit a standing moonsault. Dustin tied his bullrope to Dutch, and Sammy tied his rope to Vincent’s wrist. We have a bell at 3:30 even to officially begin!

Sammy and Dustin hit stereo Shattered Dreams low blow punt kicks. Vincent slammed Dustin onto the bell. Sammy hit a superkick on Vincent. Dustin and Dutch brawled to the floor, where Dustin cracked a chair across Dutch’s back. In the ring, Vincent and Sammy hit simultaneous crossbody blocks. Vincent hit a Boss Man Slam on the angled entrance ramp at 7:30. Dutch pulled out a barbed-wire table! They fought on the top rope, and Dustin pushed Dutch off and through the barbed-wire table on the floor at 10:00. Vincent hit the Orange Sunshine bulldog on the floor. Vincent reached under the ring, pulled out some scissors, and cut off the leather strap from his wrist!

Vincent choked Dustin with a rope around the throat against the ring post at 11:30! It appeared Dustin was out, but Sammy made the save. (Sammy also is no longer connected to the bull rope.) Sammy leapt off the guardrail at ringside and hit a stunner on Vincent at 13:00. Sammy pulled out a ladder from under the ring. He stood on top of the ladder and went for a flip dive onto Vincent, who was lying on a table, but Vincent moved and Sammy crashed through the table at 15:00. Vincent and Dustin fought in the ring, with Rhodes hitting a bulldog. Dutch hit Dustin in the head with the cowbell, and Vincent got a believable nearfall.

The Righteous stomped on Dustin, as Sammy was out on the floor. Dustin gave them middle fingers. Vincent hit another Orange Sunshine, but Sammy dove in for the save at 17:00. Sammy and Vincent flew over the top rope to the floor. Dustin hit a Canadian Destroyer on Dutch. On the floor, Sammy hit a Go To Sleep on Vincent. Sammy slid in the ‘family cow bell’ to Dustin to use. Dustin picked it up, pointed to the heavens, and struck Dutch in the head with the bell and pinned him. Entertaining brawl. I presumed Dustin would bleed buckets, but I think the NY commission prohibits that, which I’m totally fine with. Sammy and Dustin hugged and celebrated with their tag titles.

Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara defeated Vincent and Dutch at 19:02/official time of 15:32 in a Bullrope match to retain the ROH Team Titles.

7. Brian Cage vs. Komander vs. Blake Christian vs. AR Fox vs. Willie Mack vs. Mark Davis in a Survival of the Fittest (elimination) match for the ROH TV Title. This has to be Cage’s match, right? Blake played up his GCW heel character, and Ian acknowledged his darker “change of heart.” All six were in the ring; no tags. Blake rolled to the floor at the bell; he dragged Komander to the floor. Cage picked up Fox and threw Fox onto them. It left Davis and Cage to fight in the ring, and Cage hit a German Suplex. Davis hit a senton. Mack hit a running kick on Davis. Blake was loudly booed as he attacked Fox again (this crowd has definitely been watching GCW!) Fox hit a dive to the floor at 3:00.

Komander hit a springboard corkscrew moonsault onto everyone on the floor. In the ring, Blake superkicked Komander, then hit his own dive to the floor. Komander went to walk the ropes, but Blake shook the ropes, causing Komander to crash. Blake hit a top-rope flip dive at 5:30 but only got boos. Blake went for a Lionsault Press but Cage caught him and slammed him. Davis hit a kick to Cage’s face. Cage hit a double German Suplex. Cage hit a one-handed Gorilla Slam on Komander and that popped the crowd. Mack hit a pop-up forearm strike on Blake at 7:30. Mack put Fox and Komander on his shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop. Mack then hit a standing moonsault on Davis, then stunners on several guys.

Cage nailed a discus lariat and pinned Mack at 9:29 and the crowd loudly booed this. Fox hit some stunners on Cage, then a DDT, then a DDT on Blake and a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Fox hit a DDT on Komander on the apron. Fox hit a springboard inverted senton onto everyone on the floor. (Yes, there were several guys there to catch him, but that seemed unnecessarily dangerous.) In the ring, Fox hit a Spanish Fly and a 450 Splash on Komander for a nearfall at 12:30. Fox hit an enzuigiri on Cage. Fox went for a Spanish Fly on Cage, but Brian blocked it and hit a second-rope powerbomb on Fox for the pin at 13:26. Cage and Davis traded forearms. Christian tried to get involved but was dropped with one blow.

Davis hit a German Suplex on Cage, and they traded hitting German Suplexes. Komander hit a springboard huracanrana on Davis. He hit some Speedball kicks to Cage’s thighs and ribs. However, Cage nailed an F5 on Komander, then an F5 on Blake. Davis hit a decapitating clothesline on Cage, then a piledriver for the pin at 16:26. The crowd went nuts for Cage being pinned. Caprice said it guarantees a new TV champion. Blake hit a low blow uppercut on Davis and pinned him at 17:01! Quick reversals and Blake hit a German Suplex and a missile dropkick. More boos and profanities from this crowd. He choked Komander on the mat. They fought on the corner, and Blake pushed him to the floor, then dove onto Komander.

In the ring, Blake missed a top-rope 450 Splash. They traded superkicks. Blake hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 21:30 and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. We got a “Oh, f— you, Blake Christian” chant, in the same cadence as “Oh, cry me a river.” Komander hit a second-rope Poison Rana. Komander ran the ropes from turnbuckle to turnbuckle and hit a dive to the floor. In the ring, Komander again walked the ropes, but Blake pushed the ref into the ropes to cause Komander to crash. Blake nailed the Stomp for a believable nearfall at 24:00. Blake hit a second-rope back suplex for a nearfall. Komander hit a springboard Canadian Destroyer, then a 619. He walked the ropes and hit the Springboard Shooting Star Press for the pin. That was a blast. A loud “you deserve it!” chant as Komander celebrated with Alex Abrahantes.

Komander defeated Blake Christian, Brian Cage, Willie Mack, Mark Davis, and AR Fox in a Survival of the Fittest match to win the ROH TV Title at 25:18.

* A video package aired from “House of Torture” Sho and Yoshinobu Kanemaru! They told the ROH tag champs to bring their belts to Wrestle Dynasty on January 5!

8. Chris Jericho (w/Bryan Keith) vs. Matt Cardona for the ROH World Title. Cardona got a massive hometown pop. He hugged his parents in the front row. Jericho had several ‘Rockettes” dancers as he came to the ring to Frank Sinatra’s “New York!” He wore a Statue of Liberty toy mask. The full song played, then the boos rained down on Jericho. Chris gave a middle finger instead of a handshake. Cardona nailed the Radio Silence legdrop for a believable nearfall! He hit the Broski Boot, then a flip dive onto Jericho and Keith at 1:30. Cardona’s dad ‘pie-faced’ Jericho, and Matt whipped Jericho into the ring steps. Cardona grabbed the title belt and whipped Chris twice with the leather straps. “Referee’s discretion!” Ian said.

Cardona hit another dive to the floor, but Chris hit a backbody drop onto the angled ramp. Cardona barely got into the ring at 4:30 at the 19-count. Chris remained in charge, hitting some chops; he celebrated and got booed. Cardona was pushed to the floor, where Keith stomped on him. Jericho now ‘pie-faced’ Cardona’s dad, which drew aghast, and Matt rushed over and attacked Jericho. Chris slammed Cardona back-first on the ring steps at 8:30, then tossed him into the ring post. They got back in the ring and traded chops. Jericho hit a Frankensteiner at 11:00. Cardona hit a second-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. Jericho hit a Lionsault for a nearfall.

Cardona hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 12:30. Jericho hit a second-rope superplex. Cardona hit a Tiger Driver/butterfly powerbomb for a nearfall. They hit stereo Mafia Kicks and were both down. Jericho applied a Boston Crab but couldn’t quite turn it into a Lion Tamer. Cardona pushed Jericho into Keith on the ring apron. Cardona went for another Radio Silence, but Jericho caught the legs and applied a Boston Crab. Cardona reached the ropes at 16:30. Big Bill came out of nowhere and kicked Cardona in the face, and Jericho got a nearfall. Cardona hit a Codebreaker to the jaw for a nearfall. Cardona hit a second-rope Radio Silence for a visual pin, but Big Bill distracted the ref, and Keith hit Cardona in the head with the title belt. Jericho covered Cardona for the cheap pin. Highly watchable.

Chris Jericho defeated Matt Cardona to retain the ROH World Title at 18:27.

* The beat-down continued after the match, until Bandido ran to the ring and hit a missile dropkick on Big Bill.

9. Athena vs. Billie Starkz for the ROH Women’s Title. Athena was dressed like DC’s “Two-face,” even flipping a coin as she walked onto the stage. Okay it was just a wig; she didn’t dye half her hair white! She does have blue facepaint on her left side of her face. Lexy Nair gave Athena her own special intro. They shook hands, didn’t let go, as they traded punches. Athena rammed Billie’s head into the middle turnbuckle. Athena hit a cartwheel-into-a-flying forearm at 2:00. She hit a Death Valley Driver and the crowd rallied for Billie. Billie hit some clotheslines. Athena hit a big uranage at 5:00. She hit a stiff kick to the spine and celebrated.

Athena trapped BIllie’s legs upside down in the ropes and repeatedly kicked the legs. She yanked Billie from the ring with Starkz crashing onto the thin ringside mat. Athena got in Billie Starkz’s mom’s face and jawed at her. Billie sent Athena face-first onto the corner of the ring steps! (Again, potentially quite dangerous). Athena hit a pop-up powerbomb on the floor at 9:30. In the ring, Billie hit a DDT and they were both down. She hit flying double knees at 12:00. Billie hit a backbreaker over her knee. Athena hit a second-rope fallaway slam for a nearfall at 15:00, then an enzuigiri, then a springboard crossbody block for a nearfall.

Athena hit a Stormbreaker-style move that ended with a knee to the chin. She hit a Saito Suplex. Billie hit a Tombstone Pileriver for a nearfall at 19:00. They traded blows on the ring apron, where Billie nailed an Alabama Slam at 21:00. Starkz hit a Swanton Bomb from the apron to the floor. She hit a faceplant in the ring for a nearfall and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Athena tossed Billie over the top rope to the floor, and the ref checked on Billie. Athena dove through the ropes onto Billie and the ref! In the ring, Billie hit her One-Winged Angel slam for a nearfall at 24:30. A turnbuckle pad was ripped off. Athena hit a Poison Rana. Billie ran head-first into the exposed turnbuckle! Athena immediately hit the O-Face (top-rope flying stunner) and got the pin. I expected a title change, actually, and I think the crowd did, too.

Athena defeated Billie Starkz to retain the ROH Women’s Title at 25:34.

Final Thoughts: The ROH “PLEs” continue to over-perform. Most of these matches were just thrown together in the last couple of weeks, but the action was really strong. I loved the SotF match, and when it got down to Komander vs. Christian, I really wouldn’t have been surprised if Blake had won it. It would have signified a ‘new start’ to this ROH era, and Komander belongs on AEW TV, so I was rooting for Blake to win. That said, the crowd loved the Komander win.

I’ll go with the main event for second, and Nigel-Moriarty for third. My guess is we won’t see a lot of Nigel in action here, but the returns of Bandido and Danhausen were fun. (When Jericho kept beating on Cardona, and it felt clear that someone was going to have to make the save, I expected it to be Samoa Joe. Bandido was a good choice, too.) If I had a complaint, it’s that the crowd didn’t get “sent home happy.” Athena can still retain, but maybe Billie hits a post-match move to get some immediate pop.