WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: Updated list of Elimination Chamber entrants, two title matches, the mystery crate

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held on Saturday, February 28, in Chicago, Illinois, at the United Center.

-CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. one TBD in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Kiana James vs. one TBD in an Elimination Chamber match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 42

-The reveal of the mystery crate that reads: “Deliver To WWE, Do Not Open Until 2/28/26.”

Powell’s POV: Trick Williams and Kiana James qualified for the Elimination Chamber matches during Friday’s Smackdown. The remaining qualifying matches on Monday’s Raw are Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso vs. The Original El Grande Americano, and Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kairi Sane.

Men’s Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns will challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 42. Women’s Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan has yet to choose which title she will challenge for.

Join me for my live review of the Elimination Chamber event as it streams on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and on Netflix internationally next Saturday at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).