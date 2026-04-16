AEW Collision results (4/16): Murphy’s review of Thekla vs. Alex Windsor for the AEW Women’s Title, Jon Moxley vs. Nick Wayne in an eliminator match, The Young Bucks vs. The Rascalz

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By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision (Episode 140)

Taped on April 15, 2026, in Everett, Washington, at Angel of the Winds Arena

Simulcast April 16, 2026, on TNT and HBO Max

[Hour One] The Collision opening aired. Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary. Arkady Aura was the ring announcer…

Adam Copeland made his entrance while being introduced by Aura. He sported a nice shiner, which he got during his match at Dynasty teaming with Christian Cage against FTR for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Copeland said things didn’t go their way on Sunday. FTR said what they were going to do, and they did it. He said Cage wasn’t there because his forearm may be broken and he’s getting an MRI. Copeland added that they piledrove his wife and took Cage’s watch, which, to Cage, is worse than the piledriver to his wife. Copeland said you don’t mess with Cage’s watch, wine, or women – in that order.

Copeland recalled what FTR said on Dynamite in that Copeland and Cage would never get another shot at the titles. Copeland said it’s not just about the titles, and they’re not just going to walk away. He spoke about how both he and Cage had to retire and had to fight hard to come back. He promised that they would end FTR and take their pound of flesh.

FTR came out with Stokely Hathaway. As Copeland was watching them walk down the ramp, he was attacked by Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta. FTR quickly joined in on the attack. The Young Bucks ran out for the save and took care of both teams. Copeland hit a spear on Beretta and shook hands with the Bucks.

Don’s Take: A good opening segment. I like the idea of keeping the Young Bucks involved in this program somehow. Regular readers know that I’m not a big fan of three-way matches, but one involving the Bucks, Copeland/Cage, and FTR could be a lot of fun.

Backstage, Jack Perry challenged Don Callis to pick any member of the Don Callis Family to meet him next week in Portland, Oregon, for the AEW National Title. Perry didn’t specify if that was a match for Dynamite or Collision.

1. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Myron Reed. Dezmond Xavier came out with Wentz and Reed but returned to the back. The Bucks held the advantage early in the match until Nick missed a back senton splash on Reed, who was able to tag in Wentz. After a flurry of offense, the Rascalz hit a double dive onto the Bucks on the floor. Back in the ring, Reed hit a thrust kick on Matt, who was immediately German suplexed by Wentz for a near fall. [C]

The Rascalz held control of Nick during the commercial. Nick made the hot tag to Matt, who hit a series of Northern Lights suplexes on both Reed and Wentz. Tons of action down the stretch, including a double bulldog by the Bucks. In one cool spot, Wentz hit a flying cutter on Nick, while Reed did the same to Matt while flying over the top rope. Reed hit a twisting senton on Nick for a near fall. The Bucks hit Reed with the BTE Trigger, but Wentz broke up the pin. The finish saw Wentz fighting off both Bucks, but he got caught jumping off the ropes and was hit with the Meltzer driver for the win.

“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson defeated “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Myron Reed in 13:38.

After the match, Clark Connors and David Finlay came down and laid out both teams. Finlay said the numbers may change, but the mission remains the same. Connors said that the AEW tag team division was about to get screwed. [C]

Don’s Take: I’ve enjoyed the Rascalz work since their TNA days. This was a fun match, and with the right build, I’d like to see them run this one back. As I’ve said, the Rascalz are a team that hopefully can be kept relevant. They take more losses than wins, which I think is a mistake, as they can be an asset to the division if used properly. Adding Finlay and Connors to the mix is fine.

AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions “The Divine Dominion” Lena Kross and Megan Bayne cut a brief promo with a Greek mythology backdrop…

2. AEW Trios Champions Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson in an eliminator match. The babyfaces took the early advantage over Johnson. Heading into the break, the momentum shifted back to the heels, who worked over Cassidy. [C]

Cassidy made the hot tag to Strong, who cleaned house. Down the stretch, each team got its share of offense, including Lethal hitting his flying elbow as a tribute to Randy Savage. In the end, it was O’Reilly locking in the ankle lock on Johnson, while Cassidy hit the Orange Punch on Christian, who tried to make the save.

AEW Trios Champions Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson in 12:20 in an eliminator match.

Don’s Take: I’m not sure this needed the “eliminator match” stipulation, but it was fine for what it was.

Backstage, Anthony Bowens confronted Hook and asked him if he was in the Opps. Hook told Bowens he would let him know next week…

3. Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander vs. Big Anne and Danika Della Rouge. This was a squash match. Shida hit a Falcon Arrow on Big Anne and then set up for the Katana, but then tagged Statlander in by tapping her on the head. Statlander hit Thursday Night Fever for the win. [C]

Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander defeated Big Anne and Danika Della Rouge in 2:33.

Don’s Take: This was fine as they’re likely building to a feud between the two down the road, given some of Shida’s action towards Statlander.

4. AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs. Nick Wayne in an eliminator match. Mother Wayne accompanied her son on the stage before returning to the back due to no one being allowed at ringside during Continental Championship matches.

[Hour Two] This was fairly even. At one point, Moxley offered Wayne a handshake. Wayne accepted, and Moxley pulled Wayne right into a piledriver. [C]

Down the stretch, both competitors traded offense, and Wayne would retaliate whenever Moxley regained the upper hand. In the end, Moxley, who suffered a cut and bled around his eye, locked in the bulldog choke. Wayne was able to get to the rope but was immediately hit with the Death Rider for the win. [C]

AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley defeated Nick Wayne in 15:01 in an eliminator match.

Don’s Take: This was a great match, and I think Wayne gained something in defeat. Interestingly, Tony Khan didn’t make him vacate the ROH TV Title while injured.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Don Callis and Kazuchika Okada. Callis said that since Konosuke Takeshita didn’t work together with Okada at Dynasty, he would get Okada out of his title match with Takeshita at Double or Nothing. Okada said he wanted the match because he is a champion, unlike Takeshita…

5. Pac (w/ Daniel Garcia) vs. Lio Rush. This told a fun story of Pac not knowing what to make of Rush’s crazy antics. Rush had the early advantage with a series of speed moves. Heading into the commercial, Pac regained the lead with a tombstone piledriver on the floor. Garcia also attacked when the referee was not looking. [C]

Down the stretch, it was Rush acting crazy and making these guttural screams. Rush had the clear advantage until Garcia distracted him, allowing Pac to lock in the Brutalizer. Rush passed out in the hold with a smile on his face. [C]

Pac defeated Lio Rush in 10:59.

Don’s Take: Another fun match. I get a kick out of Rush’s crazy man character.

6. Mistico, Brody King, and Mascara Dorada vs. Ricky Gibson, KC Riff, and Cole Rivera. Riff attacked before the bell, and this was an all-out squash. King hit the Gonzo Bomb on Riff for the win.

Mistico, Brody King, and Mascara Dorada defeated Ricky Gibson, KC Riff, and Cole Rivera in 1:26.

Don’s Take: This was fine, and I’m guessing the new AEW Trios Champions need challengers.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida. Mina Shirakawa entered the picture and said she found Shida’s kendo stick near Toni Storm when she found her. Shida responded in Japanese, and the two faced off until Statlander got between them. Shirakawa told Statlander that she didn’t trust Shida… [C]

A video recapped Darby Allin beating MJF to win the AEW World Championship on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite…

Don’s Take: Darby winning was a fun moment that the live crowd ate up. No disrespect to Darby, but it would have meant more had they taken me on a journey and built to this match. It just felt so hot-shotted, and I suspect MJF will get the title back at Double or Nothing.

7. Thekla vs. Alex Windsor for the AEW Women’s Championship. Windsor held the early advantage, but Thekla kicked Windsor off the ring apron and dove onto her on the floor. [C]

Thekla held the advantage. Windsor made the babyface comeback and locked Thekla in the sharpshooter, but Thekla got to the ropes. Thekla locked Windsor in the Iron Octopus, but this time, Windsor made it to the ropes. In the end, Windsor was going for a sunset flip from the top rope, but Thekla hit her with the brass knuckles, followed by a stomp for the win.

Thekla defeated Ales Windsor in 12:13 to retain the AEW Women’s Championship.

Thekla celebrated in the ring to end the show…

Don’s Take: This was good. Thekla has something and needs reps, so I’m OK with a random title match on Collision. She needs some clean wins to build up her credibility. I’d like to see her win without always relying on the brass knuckles.

This was fine and served as a nice follow-up to Dynamite. Speaking of Dynamite, the following matches/segments were announced for next week’s show: Hikaru Shida vs. Mina Shirakawa and Mark Davis vs. Will Ospreay, and we’ll hear from new AEW World Champion Darby Allin…

That’s all for me for tonight. Will Pruett’s audio review of tonight’s episode will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). I’ll be back over the next couple of days with my WrestleMania 42 predictions for both nights. I’ll also be back next Saturday for the Playoff Palooza edition of Collision. Until then, enjoy wrestling!