AEW Full Gear lineup: The updated card for the last AEW pay-per-view of 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, November 19 in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center.

-Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee for the AEW Tag Titles

-Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the Interim AEW Women’s Championship

-The finals of the AEW Eliminator Tournament for a shot at the AEW World Championship

-Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara in a four-way for the ROH Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS Title

-Saraya vs. Britt Baker

-“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Luchasaurus in a steel cage match

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

Powell’s POV: The steel cage match was officially added on Friday’s Rampage. Ethan Page, Bandido, and Brian Cage have advanced to the semifinals of the tournament. The Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks first-round match was pushed back to next week. The winner of the tournament will get a title shot at the Winter Is Coning themed edition of AEW Dynamite on December 14 in Garland, Texas. Full Gear will be available via pay-per-view television, BR/Live pay-per-view in the United States, and via FITE.TV for international viewers.