11/11 Powell’s AEW Rampage audio review: Bandido vs. Rush, and Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin in AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament first-round matches, Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Johnson for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Nyla Rose’s open challenge

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jason Powell reviews AEW Rampage: Bandido vs. Rush, and Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin in AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament first-round matches, Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Johnson for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Nyla Rose’s open challenge, and more (14:24)…
