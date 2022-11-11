11/11 Powell’s AEW Rampage audio review: Bandido vs. Rush, and Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin in AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament first-round matches, Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Johnson for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Nyla Rose’s open challenge

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Rampage: Bandido vs. Rush, and Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin in AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament first-round matches, Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Johnson for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Nyla Rose’s open challenge, and more (14:24)…

Click here to stream or download the November 11 AEW Rampage audio review.

