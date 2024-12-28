AEW Worlds End polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show December 28, 2024 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS AEW Worlds End Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls AEW Worlds End Poll: Vote for the best match Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page vs. Jay White for the AEW World Championship Ricochet vs. Kazuchika Okada in a Continental Classic semifinal match Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay in a Continental Classic semifinal match The Continental Classic final match Mariah May vs. Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight for the AEW Women’s Championship Konosuke Takeshita vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW International Championship Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship MJF vs. Adam Cole for the Dynamite Diamond Ring pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsaewaew worlds end
