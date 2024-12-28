AEW Worlds End results: Powell’s live review of Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page vs. Jay White for the AEW World Championship, Continental Classic semifinals and finals

CategoriesAEW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Worlds End

Aired live December 28, 2024 on pay-per-view

Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena



AEW Worlds End pre-show results: Toni Storm defeated Leila Grey in 6:50, Jeff Jarrett defeated QT Marshall in 9:25, and Lio Rush, Action Andretti, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage defeated “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum and “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin in 10:50…

The broadcast team was Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone. Ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered the introductions for the opening match while the entrances took place…

1. Blue League winner Kyle Fletcher vs. Gold League runner-up Will Ospreay in a Continental Classic semifinal match. At ringside, Ospreay jumped off the ring steps and went for a huracanrana, but Fletcher caught him and powerbombed him on the apron. Fletcher lawn darted Ospreay into the barricade.

Fletcher stood on the barricade and tore up an “Ospreay Better” sign. A fan held up an “Ospreay Still Better” sign. Funny. Ospreay bladed during this time and bled heavily from the forehead. Back in the ring, Fletcher lawn darted Ospreay into the corner and then covered him for a two count.

Ospreay had a crimson mask and the blood was dripping off his nose. Fletcher taunted Ospreay, who then turned him inside out with a clothesline. Ospreay tossed Fletcher face first into a turnbuckle and then followed up with a big boot. Ospreay performed a Standing Sky Twister for a two count.

After Ospreay and Fletcher both hit big moves, Ospreay executed a standing Spanish Fly for a near fall. Both wrestlers traded chops. Ospreay put his hands behind his back and invited another chop. Fletcher threw a kick that Ospreay caught. Ospreay hit an OsCutter for a near fall.

Ospreay went for the Hidden Blade, but Fletcher turned him inside out with a clothesline. Ospreay countered out of a move and hit a Poison Rana. Fletcher came right back with a Hidden Blade and then both men stayed down while the fans chanted AEW.

Fletcher rolled Ospreay into a pin, but referee Paul Turner caught him using the ropes. Fletcher protested and then shoved Turner. Ospreay took advantage of the distraction and hit a Hidden Blade for a two count. Ospreay went for another, but Fletcher pulled the referee in front of him, causing Ospreay to stop short.

Fletcher used the distraction to hit a series of moves on Ospreay that he capped off with a brainbuster for a near fall. Fletcher executed a Liger Bomb for a near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Fletcher hit a weary Ospreay with a couple of kicks in the corner,. Fletcher set up for a brainbuster, but Ospreay countered into a huracanrana. Ospreay followed up with a Styles Clash and scored the clean pin.

Will Ospreay defeated Kyle Fletcher in 16:20 to advance to the Continental Classic final.

After the match, Ospreay looked at Fletcher and used his index fingers to let him know they are 1-1 in matches against one another. Fletcher was fuming as Ospreay made his exit. Ospreay stumbled on the ramp to sell his weariness and then rubbed some blood on the entrance chute…

Powell’s POV: The match lived up to my lofty expectations. Great work from both men. I could have done without Ospreay hitting a gusher in the opening match, but I’ll wait until after the tournament final to decide whether it was necessary for the story they are telling.

A video package set up the other semifinal match and then entrances for the match took place…

2. Gold League winner Ricochet vs. Blue League runner-up Kazuchika Okada in a Continental Classic semifinal match. Schiavone said Ricochet would need to wrestle a perfect match to beat Okada. There was an early chant for Okada.

Ricochet cleared Okada from the ring and then played to the crowd for heat before running the ropes for a dive. Okada returned to the ring and cut him off with a kick to the head. Okada ran the ropes and then stopped and slapped Ricochet’s head, which got a big rise out of the crowd.

Ricochet caught Okada in the ropes and pulled his leg so that his groin hit the ropes. Okada sold it and went to ringside where he was hit by a suicide dive. Ricochet played to the crowd for heat before rolling Okada back inside the ring. Ricochet hit a springboard clothesline and got a two count.

Later, Okada took offensive control while McGuinness praised him as a great tournament wrestler who lets opponents unload their big guns, which he absorbs before taking over. Okada did the Rainmaker tease and then flipped off Ricochet, who avoided the finisher.

Ricochet countered out of a tombstone attempt and slammed Okada awkwardly to the mat for a two count. Ricochet hit a shooting star press for a near fall. Okada avoided the Spirit Gun. Ricochet hit Okada with a knee strike and a kick, but Okada put him down with a dropkick.

Okada avoided the Spirit Gun again and hit Ricochet with a Rainmaker clothesline before pinning him…

Kazuchika Okada defeated Ricochet in 13:00 to advance to the Continental Classic final.

Excalibur hyped Ospreay vs. Okada for the tournament final for later in the show. Okada headed to the back. Ricochet was down in the ring when a fan threw a roll of toilet paper into the ring.

Swerve Strickland made his entrance and stood on the stage. Swerve congratulated Ricochet for making it just as far as he did in last year’s Continental Classic. Swerve recalled Ricochet saying he would win the tournament.

Swerve recalled saying that if Ricochet blew it, he would embarrass him and make it big. Swerve said Ricochet has run his mouth since he arrived in AEW, going so far as to claim the company wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for him.

Swerve said he was there to clean up Ricochet’s mess and asked if he knew the best way to clean up a mess. Prince Nana walked out with a small wagon filled with toilet paper rolls. Nana went to ringside and tossed the toilet paper to fans and told them to wait for the cue.

Swerve said the fans would wish Ricochet a happy new year. Swerve counted to three and then the fans tossed the toilet paper rolls at Ricochet while saying happy new year. “Happy New Year, Trevor,” Swerve said before tossing one more toilet paper roll at him and then making his exit. Ricochet stood in the ring and looked down at all of the toilet paper while some was wrapped around his neck…

Powell’s POV: A good match. Ospreay won the match, but it’s really cool to see how things have turned around for Ricochet. He was failing as a babyface and is has quickly emerged as a fun and effective heel. The post match bit was fine in that Swerve made good on his vow and it increases the friction between him and Ricochet.

Backstage, Ospreay was being tended to by a trainer, who stepped aside while Ospreay spoke with Renee Paquette. Ospreay said he’s faced Okada about ten times and lost eight of them. He played to the crowd for their support. He said it’s about overcoming one of the greatest tournament wrestlers of all-time. Ospreay said it’s about beating his mentor and big brother. Ospreay then quoted Tony Khan by closing out the promo by saying, “Let’s fricking go, lads”…

A video package set up the AEW Women’s Championship match and then entrance for the match took place. Thunder Rosa came out dressed in a leather vest and wore a red bandana on her head. McGuinness hilariously said she looks like actor Danny Trejo. Mariah May had some pyro during her entrance. May went to ringside and approached Rosa’s father. Rosa dove at May and attacked her on the floor.

3. Mariah May vs. Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight for the AEW Women’s Championship. Rosa had a pinata in her corner of the ring. Rosa hit an early senton for a two count. The wrestlers fought to the stage where May took a swig of tequila and spat it in Rosa’s face. Rosa responded by spearing her through a part of the set for the match that seemed like it was there just for this moment.

Back at ringside, Rosa slammed a bottle over the head of May and then covered her for a two count. Miraculously, May did not bleed despite being hit over the head with a bottle. Good lord. In the ring, Rosa slammed May’s head onto one of several chairs that were lying on the mat. Rosa jawed at May while jabbing a chair into her throat.

Rosa opened the pinata, which contained thumbtacks that fell all over the mat. May stuffed a Rosa move and then hit Mayday finisher on the tacks for a near fall. Both women ended up at ringside. May took Rosa’s father’s cane and then mocked him by limping around with it.

May grabbed a piece of barbwire from underneath the ring and srapped it around her right knee. May charged Rosa, who moved, causing May to drive her knee into the ring steps. Rosa covered May for a two count.

Rosa got her father’s cane and beat May with it. Rosa pulled a table out and partially set it up. Rosa ran up the table and dropkicked May. Back in the ring, Rosa used a steel chain to choke May, who grabbed dirt out of a black bag and threw it in Rosa’s eyes. Excalibur said it was dirt from a Tijuana graveyard that Rosa’s father brought with her. May performed a piledriver off the apron and through a table on the floor and then pinned Rosa at ringside…

Mariah May defeated Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight in 13:10 to retain the AEW Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: This match was doomed before the opening bell rang as far as I’m concerned. They never established enough storyline friction between the two characters to justify the need an over the top hardcore match. So while both women worked hard and that will be enough for some viewers, I felt like they were having a hardcore match just for the sake of having a hardcore match.

After an ad for the company’s daily fantasy sports partner, a video package set up the match for the Dynamite Diamond Ring.