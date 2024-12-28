AEW Worlds End Zero Hour pre-show results: Toni Storm vs. Leila Grey, QT Marshall vs. Jeff Jarrett, The Outrunners and Top Flight vs. Lio Rush, Action Andretti, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Worlds End Zero Hour Pre-Show

Aired live December 28, 2024 on AEW social media platforms

Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena



-Renee Paquette hosted the show from a desk set up just behind the ringside barricade. She was joined by RJ City and Matt Menard.

-Mark Sterling joined the panel to discuss some of the main card matches.

-A tricked out truck arrived. Mercedes Mone exited the passenger’s seat and told Orlando to say hello to their CEO.

-Madison Rayne replaced Sterling as the panel guest and discussed the women’s title matches.

-Lexi Nair interviewed Leila Grey in the backstage area about her pre-show match with Toni Storm. Grey said she spent the last three months training at the New Japan Dojo. Grey added that she would beat Storm into oblivion.

-Ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered the introductions for the opening pre-show match.

1. Toni Storm vs. Leila Grey. The broadcast team was Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone. Grey hit a cutter and then applied a dragon sleeper, which Storm broke by reaching the bottom rope with her foot. Storm went on the offensive and hit a hip attack.

Storm followed up with a suplex into a bridge for a two count. Grey fought back and jumped off the middle rope and performed a neckbreaker that led to a two count. Grey set up for a suplex, but Storm countered into an inside cradle and got the three count…

Toni Storm defeated Leila Grey in 6:50.

Powell’s POV: A solid opener and par for the course in terms of what we’ve seen from Rocker Toni since this persona returned.

-QT Marshall was interviewed by Lexi Nair in the backstage area about his match with Jeff Jarrett. Marshall said Jarrett is a living legend who can still work at a high level. Marshall said Jarrett isn’t an innovator or someone who has revolutionized the business like he has. Marshall took credit for selling out the building for his match with Big Boom AJ. Marshall said Jarrett is desperate to stay relevant that Jarrett stuck his nose in his business at ROH Final Battle. Marshall said Jarrett will be relevant when he beats him because it will be viral and will last forever.

-Mark Briscoe and Daniel Garcia joined Paquette and City to talk about Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay. Garcia said Fletcher is his pick to win the Continental Classic. Briscoe went with Ospreay. Briscoe also spoke about the difficulty of pulling wrestling twice in one night. Briscoe picked Fletcher to win the tournament, while Garcia picked Kazuchika Okada. Briscoe also challenged Garcia to a TNT Title match. Garcia said Briscoe deserves a title, just not his title.

2. QT Marshall vs. Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett came out alone, but he brought his guitar to ringside. Marshall drew good heat early, including a “QT sucks” chant. Jarrett sent Marshall over the top rope, but Marshall skinned the cat. Jarrett saw Marshall coming and cleared him from the ring before doing the strut. A “you still got it” chant broke out. Jarrett mocked Marshall’s dance.

Marshall regained offensive control and picked up a near fall. Marshall put Jarrett in a sleeper hold, which Jarrett broke with a side suplex. A short time later, Marshall went for a Figure Four, but Jarrett kicked him away. Marshall as caught on the ropes and slammed to the mat. Jarrett applied a Sharpshooter.

Aaron Solo showed up and distracted Jarrett, who released the hold. Marshall rolled up a distracted Jarrett for a two count. Marshall hit Jarrett with his own Stroke finisher for a near fall. Marshall told Solo to get Jarrett’s guitar.

Jay Lethal ran out and fought Solo before he could hand off the guitar. Jarrett got a couple of two counts on Marshall and then hit The Stroke for the three count…

Jeff Jarrett defeated QT Marshall in 9:25.

Powell’s POV: The first two matches are examples of good pre-show matches in my book. Both matches got the crowd involved without the wrestlers doing a bunch of big spots that could hurt the main card.

-Toni Storm was interviewed in the backstage area by Lexi Nair. Storm spoke as if she won her first pay-per-view match. She said AEW is officially Toni Time. Deonna Purrazzo showed up and introduced herself to Storm as if they’d never met before. Purrazzo called for a match with Storm on Dynamite “for the first time ever.” Storm accepted and thanked Purrazzo for the opportunity. Funny.

-Paquette, City, and Menard spoke at their desk. They pointed out that Thunder Rosa’s father was already sitting in the crowd.

3. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum and “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. Lio Rush, Action Andretti, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage (w/Don Callis) in an eight man tag. The Outrunners got a good crowd reaction during the entrances. The heel team isolated Magnum. Andretti hit a standing moonsault for a two count. Callis took a cheap shot at Magnum while the referee was distracted. A “F— you, Callis” chant broke out. Excalibur laughed while pointing out that Schiavone’s cellphone went off during the match. Funny.

AEW Tag Team Champions “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy were shown watching the match on a backstage television. Floyd took a hot tag and worked over Rush and Andretti. Cage tried to suplex both Outrunners, but they reversed it. Floyd bodyslammed Archer. The babyfaces did the Outrunners handshake and elbow drop.

The Outrunners were taken out at ringside. In the ring, Archer chokeslammed Dante and had him beat, but the Outrunners returned to break up the pin. Rush tagged himself in, which pissed off Archer. Rush performed a frog splash on Dante and then pinned him.

Lio Rush, Action Andretti, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage defeated “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum and “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin in 10:50.

After the match, Private Party made their entrance and played to the crowd on the stage. Schiavone said that all four teams want a shot at the titles, but Rush and Andretti will get the first shot…

-Backstage, Lexi Nair spoke with Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh. Sonjay Dutt showed up and asked Jarrett why. Jarrett told him that it’s not his decision. Jarrett said he reflects on his career at this time each year. Jarrett said he would make an announcement regarding his career on Dynamite.

-Paquette and the panel discussed the main card. Paquette thanked Guns N’ Roses and then a Worlds End video aired to “Welcome to the Jungle” to close out the pre-show.

