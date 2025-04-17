AEW Collision lineup: Spring BreakThru night two

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-TNA Champion Adam Cole holds an open challenge

-Komander vs. Nick Wayne for the ROH TV Title

-Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart and Kris Statlander with Toni Storm on commentary

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live tonight from Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).