What's happening...

AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view date and location announced

July 21, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced that the annual WrestleDream pay-per-view will be held on Saturday, October 18, in St. Louis, Missouri, at the Chaifetz Arena.

Powell’s POV: The first two WrestleDream events were held in the state of Washington. The Chaifetz Arena also played host to the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view last April.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.