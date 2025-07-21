AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view date and location announced

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced that the annual WrestleDream pay-per-view will be held on Saturday, October 18, in St. Louis, Missouri, at the Chaifetz Arena.

Powell’s POV: The first two WrestleDream events were held in the state of Washington. The Chaifetz Arena also played host to the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view last April.