AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view date and location announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW announced that the annual WrestleDream pay-per-view will be held on Saturday, October 18, in St. Louis, Missouri, at the Chaifetz Arena.
Powell’s POV: The first two WrestleDream events were held in the state of Washington. The Chaifetz Arena also played host to the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view last April.
ST. LOUIS! BIG NEWS!
As first reported by @stlouisbiz, WrestleDream will be Sat., 10/18 at the @ChaifetzArena in St. Louis!
Premium Seating Early Access starts tomorrow! Tickets on sale 7/28!
Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access, and for more, go to… pic.twitter.com/nB6KvNOGJZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2025
