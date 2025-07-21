TNA Bound For Glory date and location details

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Monday to announce that the Bound For Glory pay-per-view event will be held on Sunday, October 12, in Lowell, Massachusetts, at Tsongas Center.

TNA Wrestling announced that its biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory, will be held on Sunday, October 12, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, marking the first TNA live event in Lowell since 2013 and the first TNA pay-per-view in the city since the legendary 2008 Lockdown event.

The Pre-Sale for Bound For Glory starts at 10am EDT on Wednesday, July 30, and the general on-sale begins at 10am EDT on Friday, August 1. Go to TNAWrestling.com to sign up for the Pre-Sale.

Bound For Glory will take place during a red-hot period for TNA of sold-out crowds, social media buzz, critical acclaim and a hugely successful multi-year partnership with WWE, creating unprecedented crossover opportunities for TNA Wrestling stars and WWE Superstars.

The BFG announcement was made at Sunday’s huge Slammiversary PPV, a show which saw NXT star Trick Williams retain the TNA World Championship, Leon Slater become the youngest TNA X-Division Champion in history and an appearance by wrestling legend AJ Styles.

“TNA Wrestling continues to grow, expand and fulfill our goal to reach more fans in more places,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva. “Massachusetts has a special place in the history of TNA; I’m so excited that we will be returning there for the flagship pay-per-view at the Tsongas Center.”

Bound For Glory will air LIVE on TNA+ and PPV. Fans with a TNA+ Annual VIP Membership will get every PPV, including Bound for Glory, every iMPACT episode, every Xplosion episode, the full TNA archive and access to exclusive VIP Membership content, merchandise and giveaways.

Powell’s POV: The Tsongas Center attendance capacity is listed as 6,496. The venue played host to the TNA Lockdown pay-per-view in 2008 when it was named Tsongas Arena.