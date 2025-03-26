AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher

-Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mark Davis

-Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian

-Tony Schiavone conducts a sit-down interview with “Rated FTR” Adam Copeland, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler

-MJF responds to MVP’s offer

Powell’s POV: As previously noted, I see some good matches on paper, yet none strike me as being an obvious television main event. Dynamite will be live from St. Paul, Minnesota at Roy Wilkins Auditorium. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).