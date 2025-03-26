Sean Henderson Presents “WrestleCup III” results: Vetter’s review of a tournament with a four-way elimination final, Cheeseburger vs. Matt Makowski for the Labor of Love Citywide Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Sean Henderson Presents “WrestleCup III”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

March 23, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Old Pine Community Center

This show features an eight-person tournament with the winners going to a four-way elimination match. Several of the top North Carolina/Virginia-based talents who fought on the Limitless show Friday in Maine are on this one, too.

This is a large empty gym and it feels empty with a crowd of 80. The lights were on so lighting isn’t an issue. Scott Holliday and Emil Jay provided commentary.

1. Leo Sparrow and SE Morrigan vs. Katrina Creed and Spike Nishimura in an intergender tag match. The lineup has already been changed, as Sparrow and Creed were listed for different matches, so throw out the format already. Emil admitted he didn’t know these four. Creed is a Canadian with long red hair and she opened against Morgan, and she hit a basement dropkick. Sparrow recently had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it AEW match; he kicked Spike and was booed. The women hit a snap suplex on Leo for a nearfall at 2:30; Holliday just noted that Creed came from Canada. The guys worked over Creed in their corner.

Leo choked her with his shirt and he hit some bodyslams. Spike got a hot tag and she hit a springboard dropkick, then a running knee to Morgan’s back at 5:30. The guys began working Spike over. Sparrow threw some leaves that went into Morgan’s face. (Yes, he threw leaves.) Creed immediately hit a Canadian Destroyer on Morrigan, and Spike immediately hit a Falcon Arrow to pin Morrigan. I hadn’t seen Morrigan before so I wasn’t surprised he lost.

Katrina Creed and Spike Nishimura defeated Leo Sparrow and Jay Morgan at 7:27.

* The competitors of the tournament were brought to the ring and introduced; I’m familiar with all of them except Kristian Robinson. (All the announced participants are here, so that’s good!)

2. Brayden Toon vs. Diego Hill in a first-round tournament match. I like both of these guys a lot; these should be the final two! Brayden has dropped a lot of weight; I’ve compared him to a young Kevin Steen for being so agile at his weight. They locked up and Toon tossed Diego into the corner. Hill hit a spin kick to the thigh. Toon hit a spin kick in the corner and a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 2:00. Hill snapped the left arm over the top rope, then a splash to the mat for a nearfall. Diego hit some quick kicks and got a nearfall. He missed a 450 Splash, and Toon hit a forearm strike and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 5:00. These two were really clicking.

Diego hit a spin kick in the corner and this time he nailed the second-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Toon pushed off the bottom rope and hit a package piledriver but only got a two-count at 7:00! Diego hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly, then a double-jump corkscrew moonsault for the pin! That was a stellar indy match for that length.

Diego Hill defeated Brayden Toon at 7:51 to advance.

3. Kaitlyn Marie vs. Shea McCoy in a first-round tournament match. Both women frequently fight men. Shea wore her Little Red Riding Hood cape to the ring; I’ve seen her fight men but she is small and just not believable. Kaitlyn has lost a LOT of weight over the past two years, but she is much bigger than her tiny opponent, and Kaitlyn quickly hit a bodyslam and a splash in the corner. They brawled to the floor. Back in the ring, Shea was in charge and stomped on Kaitlyn, but she couldn’t lift Kaitlyn, so she hit a DDT for a nearfall at 4:00.

Shea hit a slow-motion slingshot senton for a nearfall; that move was comedy. Kaitlyn nailed a spear, but Shea grabbed the ropes. Kaitlyn dropped her weight on Shea’s chest for a nearfall. Shea hit a Lungblower out of the corner and she tied Kaitlyn in a knot on the mat. Kaitlyn hit a jumping piledriver for the pin. The right person won here.

Kaitlyn Marie defeated Shea McCoy at 7:00 even to advance.

4. Ryan Mooney vs. Weber Hatfield in a first-round tournament match. I always see the short Hatfield with tag partner McCoy (get it?) and he’s really scrawny; I admittedly am not a fan. Mooney is bigger and is like a shorter Sheamus with a bit of red in his hair, and he charged at Hatfield at the bell. Basic reversals early on, and Emil jokingly called this “some white boy lucha.” Hatfield hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 3:00. Mooney hit a spin kick to the forehead for a nearfall, then a diving back elbow to the lower back and he was in charge.

Hatfield hit some running back elbows in the corner, but Mooney caught him and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 5:30. Hatfield hit an enzuigiri and a backbody drop, then a belly-to-belly suplex. He hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock for a nearfall. Mooney hit an Angel’s Wings faceplant for a believable nearfall at 8:00. Mooney slipped coming off the ropes and Hatfield kicked him in the face. Hatfield hooked both arms in a seatbelt cover and scored the flash pin. I consider that an upset. Mooney immediately stomped on Hatfield and was booed. Good showing by Weber here.

Weber Hatfield defeated Ryan Mooney at 8:38 to advance.

5. Kristian Robinson vs. Curt Robinson in a first-round tournament match. How did they pair guys with almost identical names together? Curt is white in a black singlet with yellow trim; Kristian is Black with short dreadlocks and I think I’ve seen him once. Quick action at the bell and Curt stalled on the floor. They battled on the mat; Kristian wrestles barefoot. Curt hit a gut-wrench suplex at 3:00, then a German Suplex, then a Northern Lights Suplex, and he applied an abdominal stretch and slowed this down. Kristian hit a dropkick and his own German Suplex at 5:30. This has been good. Kristian hit a moonsault for a nearfall. Curt hit a Helluva Kick. Kristian got a backslide for a nearfall and he switched to an ankle lock, and the crowd taunted Curt to tap out. Curt stood up, hit an Electric Chair backdrop, and scored the pin. Good action.

Curt Robinson defeated Kristian Robinson at 8:21 to advance.

* Intermission was edited out.

6. Andy Brown vs. BK Westbrook vs. Deklan Grant vs. Ultimo Ant vs. Bojack vs. Athan Promise. Two guys new to me here. Deklan wore a black Phillies jersey; he’s white with a bushy beard (think Curtis Axel). Athan is white and wore basic black trunks; I know I’ve seen him at least once. The thick Brown recently returned from a lengthy time off with an injury. Frequent tag partners Bojack and BK hugged, showing their alliance. Bojack clocked and dropped Brown to open. BK and Bojack high-fived and worked together. Ultimo Ant dove off the top rope onto several guys on the floor at 3:00. BK and Bojack argued and nearly came to blows! Brown hit a stunner on Bojack. Ant hit a tornado DDT. Deklan slammed Athan and scored the pin. That ended way too quickly; they had not peaked.

Deklan Grant defeated Andy Brown, BK Westbrook, Ultimo Ant, Bojack, and Athan Promise at 5:27.

7. LJ Cleary vs. Sean Henderson vs. Jimmy Lloyd. Cleary is from Ireland and he competed in Wrestling Open on Thursday and at the Limitless show on Friday. Again, he has slicked, wavy black hair like Bret Hart; he’s engaged to Lyra Valkyria. Sean is a scrawny 5’4″ or so and I question why he put himself in this match. Basic offense early on. LJ hit an enzuigiri in the corner on Sean at 2:00. They traded blows and were all down. Lloyd hit a running neckbreaker. Sean hit a Code Red on Lloyd at 3:30. Lloyd hit a superkick on Cleary, but Cleary hit a springboard Canadian Destroyer on Lloyd. Sean hit a Sliced Bread and pinned Cleary. Also way too short. I am not a fan of Henderson at all.

Sean Henderson defeats LJ Cleary and Jimmy Lloyd at 4:22.

8. Cheeseburger vs. Matt Makowski for the Labor of Love Citywide Title. Makowski is a shoot fighter who faced Charlie Dempsey in a Bloodsport match and I’m a fan. He lifted and slammed Cheeseburger and immediately went for a cross-armbreaker, but CB reached the ropes. CB hit several shoulder blocks until a dropkick finally dropped Matt. Matt hit a bodyslam at 3:30 and got a nearfall, and he took control. Matt locked in a crossface. Cheeseburger hit a suplex and they were both down at 7:00. CB locked in a Full Nelson but Makowski escaped. CB hit a tornado DDT and a buzzsaw kick for a nearfall at 9:30. Matt slammed Cheeseburger and hit a running knee for a nearfall.

Matt stood over CB and punched him. Cheeseburger hit a Flatliner into the second-turnbuckle at 12:00. Matt hit a second-rope superplex and a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, and he immediately went back to the cross-armbreaker, but CB got a rollup for a nearfall. CB hit a Dragon Suplex and the Shotei palm strike for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. They again fought on the ropes, and CB slapped him and hit a second-rope DDT for the pin. Good match that topped my expectations, but I admittedly am not a big fan of Cheeseburger.

Cheeseburger defeated Matt Makowski to retain the Labor of Love Citywide Title at 15:13.

9. Curt Robinson vs. Diego Hill vs. Kaitlyn Marie vs. Weber Hatfield (w/Shea McCoy) in a four-way elimination match for the WrestleCup trophy. Kaitlyn and Diego are regulars in NC-based PWF and I’ve seen Robinson there, too. Curt immediately hit a dropkick on Weber’s knee, and Hatfield rolled to the ropes. Kaitlyn and Diego took turns slapping Curt. Diego and Kaitlyn shook hands before fighting, and she danced. Diego nailed a handspring-back-spin kick on her at 2:00. She hit an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. It was just the two of them in the ring; the commentators reminded us this was an elimination match so no one is breaking up pins.

Curt slammed Kaitlyn on the apron. The commentators said Hatfield “has been removed from this match” due to his leg injury. Diego and Curt traded quick reversals and armdrags, and Diego hit a spin kick in the corner and a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 4:30. Diego hit a forward Finlay Roll, but he missed a moonsault. Robinson hit a German Suplex for a nearfall, and he switched to an anklelock. Diego leapt off the ropes but Kaitlyn caught him and powerbombed him. Diego dove through the ropes on both opponents at 6:30. In the ring, Diego hit a spin kick to Robinson’s jaw for a nearfall. Diego hit a 450 Splash for a nearfall. Kaitlyn hit a piledriver on Diego and pinned him at 8:54. We’re down to two. (But we all expect Hatfield to return, right?)

Curt hit a clothesline to the back of the head. She hit a flipping inside powerbomb for a nearfall. Curt hit an Electric Chair drop and pinned her at 10:28 and was loudly booed. But of course, Hatfield limped his way back to the ring. (I just saw this exact same booking in a New South wrestling four-way, and I hate this. This is akin to Vince McMahon spending an entire Royal Rumble on the floor, then going in at the end to win it.) Weber hit some European Uppercuts. Robinson hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 12:30. Hatfield got a Victory Roll for the pin. Blah.

Weber Hatfield defeated Curt Robinson, Diego Hill and Kaitlyn Marie at 13:57 to win the WrestleCup.

* Cheeseburger returned to the ring and shook Weber’s hand, and Cheeseburger held his belt over his head. He said “April 25th?” and it’s official that Weber gets a title shot then.

Final Thoughts: Yeah I hate that booking of the four-way. No babyface should win that way; at least in the New South match, it was a heel faking an injury. But it’s just a bad look for the babyface to wrestle fewer than four minutes while all his opponents were in a full match. The Diego-Curt exchange in the middle of the match was a highlight of a main event that I otherwise disliked. As the match began, I fully expected Hatfield to win; as I pointed out, the others are from out of the area, so his win makes sense — I just didn’t like the booking.

So, I’ll go with the good Diego-Toon bout for the best match of the show. Makowski-Cheeseburger was really good; their styles meshed quite well. The Robinson-Robinson bout was good for third. The action was fine, but my complaints were some non-title matches were too short. LJ Cleary vs. either BK or Bojack could have headlined and stolen the show. Instead, those three were all in short, forgettable matches that didn’t highlight their strengths.