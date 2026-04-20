GCW “The Immortal Clusterf*ck” results (4/19): Vetter’s review of the annual Clusterf*ck battle royal, Otis Cogar vs. Matt Tremont in a Hardcore Kingdom Steel Cage match for the GCW Ultraviolent Title

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW presented “The Immortal Clusterf*ck”

April 19, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Horseshoe

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

This was the 13th and final show of The Collective. I also reviewed PoderMania, Dragongate USA, Hybrid/PWUnplugged Midnight Xpress, Progress Chapter 193, the Mark Hitchcock Memorial, NJPW Death Invitational Vegas, Gringo Loco’s The WRLD On Lucha, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XV, Joey Janela’s Spring Break X, and JCW Strangle-Mania from The Collective.

The crowd was maybe 1,000 or more! Veda Scott and John Mosely provided commentary. The show was scheduled to start at midnight in Vegas. It took place sometime after WrestleMania Saturday (Night 1) concluded… it was late!

* This is a large convention hall, and the lighting is tinted green. The canvas is new and clean with the Collective logo in the middle.

* The cage was erected as the show began. GOOD. I always advocate that indy shows have their cage matches FIRST. They take just forever to put up, but come down pretty quickly.

1. Otis Cogar vs. Matt Tremont in a Hardcore Kingdom Steel Cage match for the GCW Ultraviolent Title. A dozen light tubes were already strapped to the ring ropes. I’ve met my quota of death matches for the weekend, so I’m passing on this. I do want to stress that there is a long storyline behind this one, and that’s important to me — I’ve never really understood a deathmatch that doesn’t have any grudge behind it. Tremont shouted at the crowd to “get up!” at the bell, and everyone was on their feet and shouting. Tremont placed a bundle of light tubes over Cogar’s chest and hit a frog splash for the pin.

Matt Tremont defeated Otis Cogar in a Hardcore Kingdom Steel Cage match to win the GCW Ultraviolent Title at 16:18.

* So much for a quick teardown! On the replay, the first match ended at 1:12:44. The first participant for the Clusterf— came out at 2:08. That’s 56 minutes! What took so long? Luckily, I’m wisely not watching this live! It appears fans sat through quite a video package while waiting.

* The Clusterf— is a Royal Rumble that just keeps going and going. In past years, there have been between 90 and 100 participants. I just looked up my review from last year, and my unofficial total was 87 entrants with Brodie Lee Jr. winning in 2:19:31. Again, I have no idea how many participants there will be, and wrestlers tend to come out in random intervals (including some two or more at a time. (The rules pretty much are there are no rules!) You can be eliminated by: being thrown over the top rope, pinfall, leaving the arena, or death.

* Righteous Reg and Jordan Castle joined Veda Scott in the booth. Veda is easily one of the top three commentators going today… I don’t think anyone could blame her for her voice sounding exhausted. It’s been a long four days!

2. The Clusterf Rumble. Drawing No. 1 was Man Like Dereiss , and he had the long rap entrance on the way to the ring. WWE ID prospect Marcus Manders drew No. 2. (I am having some hiccups with the feed as it replays two seconds). WWE ID prospect Sam Holloway (3) was joined by Alex Abramhantes. Sam and Marcus immediately went at each other. Alec Price (4) and Jordan Oliver (5) BOTH joined at 4:30 — we are getting marquee names early on! The new Backseat Boyz Tommy Grayson (6) and JP Grayson (7) joined and immediately went after Price and Oliver.

Price hit a hard clothesline on JP, and Oliver hit an Acid Kick. Manager Angel Arsini entered the ring! Is she officially in? She hit a moonsault onto the seven guys on the floor. Thomas Shire (8) entered at 9:00. Shire hit a double chokeslam on the Grayson brothers and pinned them both for our first eliminations. Shotzi Blackheart (9) hit a double DDT on Shire and Holloway, and Sam was tossed! Wow! Shotzi hit an X-Factor on DeReiss. Alex Abrahamantes returned, and he’s now hyping Brick Savage (10)!!! Brick is the Bronson Reed-type beast from Texas, whom I’ve frequently praised. He tossed around all the smaller guys in the ring.

Savage hit a massive powerbomb on Shotzi at 14:00. Savage and Shire traded big clotheslines with neither going down. “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus played, which can only mean Nate Webb (11) is in the Clusterf—! Of course, we hear the full song, so it takes a while for Nate to get to the ring. NO! His music was cut short so we could hear the No. 1 international single “Hot Bod” from pop singer B3cca (12)!!! The Shooter Boys Aaron Ortiz (13) and Anthony Vecchio (14) are her entourage, and they jumped in and attacked Webb at 18:00. Kingsley (15) and Cassidy (16), two Aussies who are dubbed “The Backslide Girls,” joined and they sing, too!

Roe and Huey, two Latino guys (17, 18) joined. They came out in Sombreros and to traditional Mexican music. Jordan Castle said they are top rising stars on the West Coast. (I undoubtedly spelled their names wrong — no onscreen graphics.) We have about eight people in the ring, all dancing to the Spanish lullaby. DeReiss got in the ring, and he was livid! “What in the name of gimmick infringement is this?” DeReiss said. They started singing and dancing — apparently this tune is from “High School Musical” — sorry, I’m too old to know this song.

KJ Orso (19) came out at 24:00, and the music stopped! “Cut this bullshit out! No one came to see you sing and dance!” Orso shouted. Of course, the crowd loudly booed him. He got in the ring and berated them, but about 10 of them all joined in and put the boots to him! Shotzi charged at Orso, but she accidentally clotheslined and eliminated DeResiss. Sam Stackhouse (20) immediately joined. Stackhouse again wore his awesome One Man Gear music and he eliminated the Latino duo. B3cca eliminated herself. Orso tossed Cassidy. Stackhouse slammed and pinned Kingsley. I think the Shooter Boys were tossed in that melee, too.

So, just Orso and Stackhouse were in the ring, but Brick Savage got and battled them. Savage was nearly eliminated. Savage and Stackhouse eliminated each other. 1 Called Manders (21) joined at 28:30. Shire, Oliver, and Price climbed back into the ring, so Bustah and the Brain brawled with Cowboy Way! (I love how a Rumble is planned for moments like this!) Manders laid in some hard chops on Jordan Oliver. “Flyin” Ryan O’Neill (22) has been teaming with Jordan, and he attacked the Cowboy Way duo. He hit a Canadian Destroyer on Orso and threw KJ over the top rope, but Orso held on.

Wyatt Rhodes (23) and Wayne Rhodes (24) joined in, and they battled Mathers and O’Neill. D-Lo Brown joined Veda and others in the booth. Again, the Rhodes brothers are the sons of Dustin Rhodes’ sister (and thus, Cody’s half-sister). Cowboy Way AND the Rhodeses picked up Ryan O’Neill, and all tossed him onto several guys still on the floor. Manders tossed Marcus Mathers at 34:30 — no one is running the gauntlet today. The Rhodes boys hit a CrossRhodes on Shire. Wyatt accidentally knocked Wayne off the apron. Oliver and Price hit some quick team moves and pinned Wyatt. Brooke Havok (25) entered at 36:30.

Brooke hit a DDT on Shire, who rolled to the floor. She tried some chops on Manders that he no-sold; Manders dropped her with one deafening chop. Dark Sheik (26) got a nice pop. Sheik and Havok worked together to beat up Manders, then they hit some moves on Oliver, and Sheik and Havok kissed (big pop for that!). Matt Mako (27) was in the final Bloodsport a day ago, and he traded kicks with Orso. Mako hit a superplex on Dark Sheik and got a nearfall. Beastman (28) joined at 41:30. (I don’t recall seeing Nate Webb eliminated, but he probably was tossed when Stackhouse and Orso cleared the ring a while ago. We haven’t seen him since then, anyway.)

Havok hit some blows to Beastman’s back, but he powerbombed Havok onto Mako and pinned them both! Sheik tried a top-rope crossbody block but just bounced off him! Sheik got Beastman on the apron and Sheik hit a 619, and he fell to the floor! Sean Ross Sapp (29) came to an empty ring. (There are several guys not eliminated yet.) Sapp grabbed Shotzi and threw her into the ring, and he kicked her and laughed. Brian Alvarez (30) was in the front row. He stood up, removed his shirt, and jumped into the ring! Alvarez and SRS traded chops! “Twitter is gonna lose their minds!” Castle said. Alvarez pinned Sapp! Orso superkicked Alvarez and pinned him, then tossed him.

Blackheart got a knee strike to the groin, and she tossed Orso at 48:30! Stunt Marshall (31) is from Action Wrestling in Georgia; the commentators said he’s been doing “Power Slap.” (Is that seriously still a thing?) The massive Juicy Finau (32) entered; he could clear a lot of people! Veda said he also participates in Power Slap. (Who watches that???) Juicy confronted Stunt Marshall! Juicy slapped him so hard that Marshall fell over the top rope to the floor. Manders confronted Juicy. Hollyhood Haley J (33) also is in Power Slap. She charged at Finau and bounced off him and fell to the mat.

Marshall Stunt, from the floor, helped Haley J to eliminate Juicy Finau! Killer Kelly (34) entered at 54:00, and she confronted Haley J, and they collided heads. WWE ID prospect Airica Demia (35) joined. We saw several guys fighting on the floor. She got in the ring and traded blows with Dark Sheik. Gisele Shaw (36) entered at 57:30. So, we had Shaw, Demia, Sheik, Killer Kelly, Haley J, and Shotzi fighting in the ring! (At least Shire, Manders, Oliver, and Price are still in it on the floor, maybe others.) Gisele tossed Demia! Killer Kelly began biting butts.

The other women tossed Killer Kelly at 60:30. Gisele and Sheik fought on the ropes in the corner, and they both fell to the floor. Jazzy Yang (37), Bobby Flaco (38) and Terry Yaki (39) entered together; they also are all from the Georgia area. Alex Abrahantes returned to introduce another person he’s hyping… The Invisible Man! (40). He hit a top-rope crossbody block on Yaki and Flaco. Oliver and Price got in the ring. Invisible Man eliminated Jordan and Price. Manders and Shire got back in the ring and fought Invisible Man, but Invisible Man tossed Manders, then Shire!

Jazzy Yang fought Invisible Man, but he pinned her, too. He tossed Flaco. Jay Lucas (41) fought Inviisble Man but he also was tossed. Again, this isn’t my thing, but the crowd was LOVING this. Invisible Man tossed Terry Yaki. I don’t think anyone is left except Invisible Man. Channing Decker (41), Emily Jaye (42) Ian Maxwell (43) and Halex (Sp?) (44) all entered together to fight Invisible Man. Maxwell was tossed. I haven’t seen the muscular Halex before; Invisible Man tossed him. Decker and Jaye worked over Invisible Man. However, IM rolled up Jaye and pinned her at 70:00. IM put a chair over Decker’s neck, and Channing tapped out.

Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” played, but it was Joey Janela (45)!!!! He got booed for that tease. He fought Invisible Man. Janela shouted, “I’m sorry! I love you!” He hit Sweet Chin Music and pinned Invisible Man at 75:00. Starman (46), the 1980s video game character came out to battle Janela. Starman ‘glitched’ and froze. D-Lo again noted you need to pull out the cartridge and blow on it. Janela unzipped the costume, and it’s “ Starboy” Charlie wearing the outfit! Charlie hit his Cosmic Swirl for a nearfall at 77:30. Joey hit a DVD for a nearfall. Charlie hit a huracanrana and pinned Janela.

Shotzi got in the ring! She was never eliminated! She hit a rolling cannonball on Starboy Charlie. Jimmy Lloyd (47) pinned Starboy Charlie. However, that’s actually Kasey Owens ! (I’ve noted more than once the similarities between them!) Don Freeze (48) battled Kasey Owens.(When is the real Jimmy Lloyd coming out?) Maya World (49) joined at 83:00. D-Lo compared Freeze to a young Ruckus, which is a fair comparison. Maya hit a moonsault for a nearfall. LJ Cleary (50) got in to face Maya. Monoma (51) got a big pop and battled Cleary. Veda said Monoma was in the Big Gay Brunch show hours earlier.

D-Lo Brown’s music played! He got up from commentary and joined the match (52!) John Mosely replaced D-Lo on commentary. D-Lo immediately tossed Cleary. He tossed Don Freeze. Monoma tried a dropkick on D-Lo. D-Lo tossed Monoma! Maya World snuck up behind D-Lo and confronted him. She hit a huracanrana to flip him to the floor! Nixi XS (53) entered at 94:00, and Veda said this just became the most fashionable Clusterf. Nixi XS and Maya had a pose-off. Sleepy Ed (54) came out with his pillow, and everyone got really quiet for him. He laid down in the middle of the ring. Nixi XS wasn’t sure what to do!

Nixi rolled him over and tried to pin him, but Ed grabbed her and cuddled her like his favorite stuffed bear! I truly laughed out loud at that. She eventually fought free. I can’t stress enough how QUIET it was. She shouted ‘WAKE UP!” and the crowd booed her! Nixi stomped on him. Jimmy Townsend (55), Sam Osborne (56), Jack Osborne (57), Matty Lemons (58), Rhys Maddox (59) and Will Kiedis (60) all entered together. Three huge dinosaurs (61, 62, 63) came out of the back together. They are mascot-sized and filled with air. I know Kiedis and Townsend are Aussies, and the commentators indicated the Osbornes and Lemons are too. So, the Aussies fought the dinosaurs. Never wrote that sentence before.

The Osbornes and Kiedis were eliminated. Maddox and Lemons were tossed, too. Townsend went last. Sleepy Ed sprayed Nyquil in the faces of the dinosaurs, and it knocked them out! Emi Jaye announced, “The dinosaurs have gone extinct!” The crowd booed their elimination. The massive Parrow (64) entered at 104:00 and battled Sleepy Ed. Logan Covazos (65) entered; he’s a scrawny kid I’ve seen a few times in the Chicago area. Juni Underwood (66) entered at 107:30, but Parrow beat him up. Anakin Murphy from the St Louis area (67) is the scrawny emo guy with spaghetti limp arms.

Devious Cass (68), the impressive teen from Philly, charged at Parrow. Parrow tossed Logan, Juni, Anakin, and Cass all in one move! Classy Ali (69) is from Qatar, and I don’t know him! Parrow quickly tossed him. Sal Mistretta, carrying his football, was (70) at 112:30. Parrow tossed Sal. Cereal Man, a knock-off Tony-the-Tiger (71) got a huge pop — I haven’t seen this silly character before. He poured dry cereal down Parrow’s throat. Parrow tossed Cereal Man. Nixi XS finally got back into the ring, and she twisted Parrow’s nipples, then forcibly kissed him. “I don’t think either are particularly interested in that,” Veda said.

Parrow tossed Nixi XS at 116:00. We’re past April 15, so CPA (72) was free to do the match! Parrow grabbed CPA’s tie, but of course, it was a clip-on. Parrow hit a piledriver. Bear Bronson entered (73), and he has to be a favorite at this point, right? Bronson and Parrow stood toe-to-toe and traded forearm strikes as this match reached the TWO HOUR mark. Gabby Forza (Bear’s wife!) is (74)!!!!! She speared Parrow! She bodyslammed Bear onto Parrow, then they both tossed Parrow. They were alone in the ring, so they kissed! He picked her up! She kicked him in the gut!

Gabby hit a jackhammer and pinned Bear at 121:30! So much for him as a top contender. Haley J rolled in! She hasn’t been in the ring for half an hour at least! She battled Forza. 25 Cent (75), who is from “Micro-mania,” entered to battle Haley. He’s maybe three feet tall. He stomped on her foot and slapped her, rolled her up and pinned Haley. The REAL Jimmy Lloyd (76) finally entered!! I don’t think Kasey Owens was ever tossed! Jimmy dropped to his knees to battle 25 Cent, but 25 Cent unloaded some punches on him. Jimmy pinned 25 Cent. Kasey Owens got in the ring! They ‘mirrored’ each other. (Seriously — read my reviews — I have said several times that Kasey Owens is a cross between Joey Janela and Jimmy Lloyd!). Lloyd hit a one-winged angel to pin Owens at 126:30.

Heath Slater (77) has entered the Clusterf!!! He’s got kids to feed! He quickly pinned Lloyd. Mullet Man (78) looped the ring; I haven’t seen him before, but he has a certain Mike Awesome look to him. Jordan Castle said Mullet Man may be the first Vermont native to compete in the Clusterf. Tombstone Jesus (a biker character we’ve seen on GCW West Coast shows) is (79). He’s probably 55. Tombstone Jesus and Mullet Man eliminated Heath. Gabby got back in the ring, and she lifted Tombstone Jesus and speared him off the apron to the floor at 132:30.

Shotzi got back in the ring; she and Gabby tossed Mullet Man. Vipress (80) joined, so we have three women in the ring. Vipress kissed Shotzi, but Gabby broke that up. I don’t think we have any men still in this at this point. (Sleepy Ed, maybe?) Vipress and Gabby traded forearm strikes. The hated Frank the Clown (81) came out and got on the mic, and he is tired of being humiliated. Tonight is the dawn of a new era! He wants to join up with the three women and tear this place down! The women each hit a low blow on him. Slade (82) entered at 138:00. He put a trash can over Frank, clotheslined him, and pinned him. CPA got back in and confronted Slade — I forgot about him!

“The Production” Katie Arquette (83) and Derek Dillinger (84) joined together. Shotzi, Gabby, and Vipress worked together to toss the Production! The scary Tara Zep (85) entered at 141:00. We’ve almost reached last year’s total participants! This is also now officially longer than last year’s Clusterf. Dr. Graham (86) and Toby Klein, the hardcore legend, is (87), and he went after Slade. Connor Claxton (88) topped last year’s total participants. He slammed Zep and pinned her. The FINAL entrant is Dr. Redacted (89) and he had a barbed wire board. (Jordan Castle said he has 69 total entrants , but he’s not counting people who came out simultaneously.)

So, last year’s winner, Brodie Lee Jr., won’t be a repeat winner. Claxton was eliminated. Redacted was eliminated. Gabby was eliminated. CPA tossed Slade. I see Slade, Vipress, and Shotzi. Slade tossed Vipress. Slade struck Shotzi on her back with a chair. Shotzi tossed Slade to win!

Shotzi Blackheart won a 89-entity Immortal Clusterf— at 2:30:02.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining event. The Invisible Man stuff went on a bit too long, but they wisely moved on from that. An extraordinarily long show because of that nearly hour-long break between the two matches.