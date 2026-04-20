NJPW “Road to Wrestling Dontaku” results (4/19): Vetter’s review of Yuto-Ice and Taiji Ishimori vs. Robbie Eagles and Ryohei Oiwa, Oskar and Robbie X vs. Kosei Fujita and Hartley Jackson

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Road to Wrestling Dontaku”

April 19, 2026, in Tokyo, Japan, at Korakuen Hall

Streamed live on New Japan World

As usual, it’s packed. Chris Charlton provided English commentary.

* I admittedly didn’t study the lineup. I know Zack Sabre Jr. is in Las Vegas, along with Gedo and El Desperado, but I think almost everyone else is still in Japan.

1. Yuya Uemura, Taichi, and Masatora Yasuda vs. Taisei Nakahara, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Yoh. The Young Lions pushed their foreheads together before the bell, and they opened. Yuya entered and hit a hard chop on Taisei for a nearfall at 2:00. Taichi landed a stiff kick to Taisei’s spine, then a Yes Kick to the chest for a nearfall, then he tied the Young Lion in a half-crab with Taichi putting his knee across Taisei’s neck. The rookie is getting worked over!

Taisei hit a dropkick on Taichi, and Yoh got a hot tag at 4:30. They did some comedy with forcing Yasuda to run the ropes, then more comedy with Taichi doing the same thing. Taguchi hit a mid-ring buttbump to drop Taichi, and they were both down at 7:00. Taisei got back in, as did Yuya. Taisei hit a dropkick. Yuya hit a bodyslam and targeted Taisei’s left arm. He twisted it until the Young Lion tapped out! “Have you ever seen a wrist-lock submission?” Charlton asked.

Yuya Uemura, Taichi, and Masatora Yasuda defeated Taisei Nakahara, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Yoh at 8:23.

2. “House of Torture” Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Sho vs. Togi Makabe, Shota Umino, Tomoaki Honma, and Master Wato. The HoT attacked, and we’re underway! Togi hit a double clothesline. Wato hit a bulldog on Sho. (Charlton talked at length in the first match about the upcoming Best of Super Juniors tournament, and he’s continuing here by generally discussing the two Blocks and who will face whom.) Chase jumped in and worked over Wato. The HoT kept Wato grounded and in their corner.

Wato hit a dropkick at 4:30 on Yujiro, and they were both down. Shota got a hot tag, and he bodyslammed Chase, and he dropkicked Kanemaru. Yujiro dropped Umino across the top rope. Umino hit a tornado DDT on Chase at 6:30. Honma tagged in, and the babyfaces took turns slamming onto Chase in a corner. Honma hit the Kokeshi falling headbutt on Chase for a nearfall, but the other HoT members made the save. Honma hit a flying headbutt for a nearfall. Kanemaru sprayed whiskey in Homan’s eyes! Owens immediately nailed a C-Trigger running knee on Honma for the tainted pin.

“House of Torture” Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Sho defeated Togi Makabe, Shota Umino, Tomoaki Honma, and Master Wato at 8:58.

3. “United Empire” Henare, Great-O-Khan, and Jakob Austin Young vs. Tetsuya Matsumoto and “Bishamon” Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi. O-Khan attacked Yoshi-Hashi from behind, and the ref called for the bell. Goto hit a snap suplex, flipping one opponent onto another. Everyone brawled on the floor. O-Khan jabbed a chair in Goto’s gut, then slammed it across his back at 3:00. The UE worked over Goto in the ring. O-Khan hit a senton at 5:00.

Goto clotheslined Henare, and they were both down. Yoshi-Hashi got the hot tag, and he cleared the ring. He hit a standing neckbreaker on Henare for a nearfall at 7:00. O-Khan hit Mongolian Chops on Goto. Yoshi-Hashi and Henare traded clotheslines and were both down. Matsumoto tagged in for the first time to face Jakob, and he hit a bodyslam. Matsumoto hit his modified Air Raid Crash, and he put Young in a Boston Crab at 9:30, but Henare made the save. Young hit a flying knee, then a hammerlock DDT for the pin on Matsumoto.

“United Empire” Henare, Great-O-Khan, and Jakob Austin Young defeated Tetsuya Matsumoto and “Bishamon” Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi at 10:27.

4. “House of Torture” Don Fale, Ren Narita, and Dick Togo vs. Boltin Oleg, Toru Yano, and Aaron Wolf. Wolf and Fale opened, but the HoT guys jumped in and attacked Aaron. Aaron couldn’t lift Fale, but he clotheslined him into the corner. Fale stood on Wolf’s back at 1:30. Togo hit a slingshot senton, and the HoT kept Wolf grounded. Oleg got a hot tag at 3:30 and hit some shoulder tackles.

Boltin threw Togo onto Narita, then he hit his gutwrench suplex on Narita and a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Narita hit a Russian Leg Sweep on Oleg, and he grapevined the leg on the mat. Yano got a hot tag and immediately removed a corner pad at 6:00. Togo hit his knife-edge chop to Yano’s groin. Fale accidentally splashed Togo in a corner! Yano rolled up Togo for the flash pin!

Boltin Oleg, Toru Yano, and Aaron Wolf defeated Don Fale, Ren Narita, and Dick Togo at 7:12.

5. “United Empire” Callum Newman, Francesco Akira, Zane Jay, and Jake Lee vs. “The Unbound Co.” Shingo Takagi, Gedo, Yota Tsuji, and Daiki Nagai. Gedo is already home after competing in Las Vegas just days ago! Newman and Shingo opened, but Callum tagged out before locking up. So, Gedo and Akira actually opened and traded punches. Everyone else brawled on the floor. Shingo and Callum traded punches. In the ring, Akira hit a standing moonsault on Gedo for a nearfall at 3:30. Jake Lee tagged in and planted his foot in Gedo’s throat.

Shingo entered and hit some bodyslams. Jake set up for a chokeslam, but Shingo escaped. Shingo hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip. Daiki tagged in at 8:30 and hit a dropkick on Jake Lee. Zane Jay (now with a full head of hair! He was clean-shaven really not that long ago!) entered and hit a Thesz Press and punches to Daiki’s face. Yota entered and worked over Zane, hitting a splash in the corner. Zane went for a low blow, but Tsuji blocked it. Zane hit a dropkick at 11:30. Callum entered and hit a Mafia Kick on Shingo. Zane hit a fallaway slam on Yota for a nearfall. Yota hit a sideslam on Jay for a nearfall, then the Gene Blaster (spear) for the pin. A really good undercard match.

“The Unbound Co.” Shingo Takagi, Gedo, Yota Tsuji, and Daiki Nagai defeated “United Empire” Callum Newman, Francesco Akira, and Zane Jay at 13:03.

6. “The Unbound Co.” Oskar and Robbie X vs. “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Kosei Fujita and Hartley Jackson. Kosei and Robbie opened with basic offense. Oskar tagged in at 2:00 and hit some loud chops. Kosei hit a spin kick to Robbie’s jaw. Hartley entered for the first time, and he traded shoulder blocks, then chops, with Oskar. Robbie hit a running Shooting Star Press on Hartley for a nearfall at 5:00.

Hartley hit a running crossbody block on Robbie. Robbie hit a missile dropkick on Kosei at 7:00. Hartley and Oskar traded forearm strikes. After a few attempts, Oskar hit a big bodyslam on Hartley for a nearfall. Oskar tried a sleeper, but Hartley fell backwards onto him. Robbie and Kosei traded chops, and Robbie hit a Pele Kick. Hartley hit a senton on Oskar for a nearfall at 10:00. Oskar hit a flying guillotine leg drop for a nearfall, then a Choke Bomb for the pin. Good action.

“The Unbound Co.” Oskar and Robbie X defeated “United Empire” Kosei Fujita and Hartley Jackson at 10:48.

7. “The Unbound Co.” Yuto-Ice and Taiji Ishimori vs. “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Robbie Eagles and Ryohei Oiwa. Robbie and Ishimori opened, and they traded quick reversals. Yuto-Ice and Oiwa locked up at 2:00. Oiwa hit a senton for a nearfall, and those two brawled to the floor. In the ring, Yuto-Ice hit some punches to Ryohei’s ribs, and they worked him over. Ishimori applied a cross-armbreaker on Oiwa. Eagles entered and hit a huracanrana and a leg lariat on Ishimori at 6:30. Eagles twisted Ishimori’s legs, and he applied a Trailer Hitch leg lock on the mat. Ishimori hit a shoulder-breaker over his knee, and they were both down.

Yuto-Ice and Oiwa jumped back in at 9:00 and traded stiff forearm strikes. Yuto-Ice hit a running knee to the chest in the corner and got a nearfall. Ishimori hit a plancha to the floor on Eagles. Oiwa slammed Yuto-Ice for a nearfall at 11:30. Yuto-Ice hit a Buzzsaw Kick to the head. Oiwa hit a dropkick. Ishimori hit a rolling DVD and got a nearfall, but Eagles made the save. Oiwa dropped Yuto-Ice with a clothesline. Ishimori hit a handspring-back-enzuigiri at 13:00. Eagles hit a chop block on Ishimori’s knee, and Oiwa immediately rolled up Ishimori for the flash pin. I really liked that.

“The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Robbie Eagles and Ryohei Oiwa defeated “The Unbound Co.” Yuto-Ice and Taiji Ishimori at 13:21.

* Oiwa got on the mic and thanked the crowd for their support tonight (thank you, Charlton, for the translation). Eagles then took the mic and said in Japanese, “It’s always a great time in Korakuen Hall.” He then spoke in English, vowing to win back the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Titles.

Final Thoughts: This is the beginning of the Callum Newman era on top of NJPW, and it was clear that Shingo Takagi is being set up as the first challenger to Newman’s IWGP belt.

An intriguing double main event that split the Knockout Brothers and TMDK to have some unique tag matches. The Yuto-Ice vs. Oiwa feud has been red hot all year, and those two have just been great dance partners. No one will complain if we get another singles match soon.

A nice return for NJPW after a two-week hiatus, and it’s good to have an event at Korakuen Hall with Chris Charlton providing commentary — he was able to convey the upcoming matches and key figures in the Best of Super Juniors tournament. As I noted, no Desperado or Sabre Jr., but pretty much all the other key wrestlers were here.