CM Punk had an altercation with a fan after WrestleMania 42

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CM Punk was feeling feisty after headlining WrestleMania 42 on Sunday night. TMZ ran footage of the WWE star confronting a man who was filming his wife, AJ Lee, and Bayley hugging in the lobby of the MGM Grand hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Punk swiped the fan’s phone out of his hand, causing it to fall on the floor. A hotel security guard and Punk’s longtime friend, Ace Steel, stepped between Punk and the fan. Check out the footage below or via TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: No arms were bitten during the making of this video (I couldn’t resist). Punk doesn’t come off well in the video, but we only see footage of the incident. It’s unclear whether Punk had other issues with the fan or if this was their first encounter. While it comes with the territory for celebrities these days, I would be annoyed if someone filmed footage of my family members or me without permission. If the phone wasn’t broken, hopefully, both parties can move on with their lives without lawyers getting involved.

CM Punk smacks away fan’s phone after WrestleMania loss to Roman Reigns. 😬 https://t.co/4XueMMpb6u pic.twitter.com/UwKU3Ut1EH — TMZ (@TMZ) April 20, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)