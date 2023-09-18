WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for The Rock’s return

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.569 million viewers for Fox, according to Robert Seidman of Sportstvratings.substack.com. The number was up from the 2.094 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.53 rating. We’ll never know what the unadvertised Rock appearance would have drawn had they announced it in advance, but the numbers were still strong despite it being a surprise. The September 16, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.212 million viewers and a 0.50 rating.