AEW Rampage rating for Kris Statlander vs. Jade Cargill for the TBS Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 355,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 385,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo. The TBS Title match was hyped during Dynamite, but I don’t think the company pushed it strongly enough, so I’m no surprised to see the numbers were down. The September 16, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 470,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic.