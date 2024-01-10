AEW Dynamite results (1/10): Powell’s live review of Sting and Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs in a Texas Tornado match, Hangman Page vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite “Homecoming” (Episode 223)

Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired live January 10, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] The opening montage aired and then Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary from a desk on the stage. Hangman Page was introduced by ring announcer Justin Roberts, who then introduced Claudio Castagnoli for the opening match…

1. Hangman Page vs. Claudio Castagnoli. Page went right after Castagnoli once he arrived in the ring and then the bell rang to start the match. The referee tried to step in between the wrestlers when Page was in the corner, but Castagnoli poked Page in the eyes while the referee was shielded.

Excalibur ran through the card and said Jim Ross would join them for the tag team main event. Castagnoli performed an early giant swing on Page and then put him in the Sharpshooter. Page reached for the ropes. Castagnoli countered into a crossface that Page escaped.

Page and Castagnoli ended up at ringside. Page took a swig of a fan’s beer and then tossed Castagnoli back inside the ring and followed him. Page charged Castagnoli, who pressed him over his head and tossed him onto the ramp that is level with the ring heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Page ran from the stage down the steps and the ramp and clotheslined Castagnoli from the apron back inside the ring. Page went for the Buckshot Lariat, but Castagnoli stuffed it and hit him with a popup uppercut that led to a near fall.

Castagnoli taunted Page with light kicks to the face. Page got pissed and they traded slaps. Page clotheslined Castagnoli over the top rope and they both tumbled to the floor. Page went for a moonsault off the apron, but Castagnoli caught him and ran him into a concrete barrier. Page came back with a DDT on the floor.

Page climbed onto the concrete barrier and performed a moonsault onto Castagnoli on the floor. Back in the ring, Castagnoli caught Page when he attempted a crossbody block from the middle rope. Castagnoli hoisted up Page, who countered into a tombstone piledriver that led to a near fall.

Page went for the Deadeye, but Castagnoli countered and sent Page face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Castagnoli fired forearms at Page and then put him down with a short-arm clothesline before covering him for a two count. Castagnoli threw elbows at Page’s head.

Castagnoli set up for the Neutralizer, but Page countered into the Deadeye and got a close near fall. Page went for a move from the corner, but Castagnoli hit him with an uppercut. Castagnoli set up for a Ricola Bomb from the middle rope, but Page countered into a huracanrana. Page followed up with a pair of Buckshot Lariats and scored the clean pin…

Hangman Page defeated Claudio Castagnoli in roughly 17:00.

Powell’s POV: A really good back and forth match to start the show. While there was no reason to think that Castagnoli would go over, they worked a competitive style with both men having counters to the other’s bigger move attempts. They also made good use of the unique setting at Daily’s Place. Speaking of which, the hard camera appears to be pointed at a section that has a few rows of fans and a Daily’s Place sign behind them. It’s not ideal, but they cut to plenty of different camera shots throughout the match.

Highlights aired of the late Brodie Lee while Excalibur spoke of him as the greatest TNT Champion in history. Excalibur said he will live in the hearts of everyone in AEW, including his handpicked proteges Preston Vance and Anna Jay, who will be in eight-person tag matches later in the show… [C]

Orange Cassidy made his entrance while they showed a shot of an excited male fan who did the “raise the roof” dance. Not to pick on this guy in particular, but is there anything dorkier than an adult caucasian male doing the raise the roof dance? Anyway, the remainder of the entrances for the eight-man tag team match took place…

2. Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, Adam Copeland, and Preston Vance (w/Jose) vs. Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun (w/Prince Nana, Jake Roberts). Excalibur pondered the idea that Tony Khan put Vance on the babyface team because he wants him to see the light. Schiavone said Khan knows Brodie Lee would want Vance in this match. Archer had Cassidy down at ringside heading into a PIP break. [C]

Vance checked in and had a flurry of offense and then pointed to the sky. Cage performed an F5 on Rhodes. Copeland ran in and Cage went for another F5, but Copeland slipped away and DDT’d him. Cassidy hit Kaun with an Orange Punch. Archer took out Cassidy. Vance avoided a big boot from Archer, which hit Cage. Cage clotheslined Archer over the top rope and then Copeland speared Cage. Dustin cannonballed onto one of his opponents at ringside and the production crew missed Vance performing a discus lariat on Kaun before he pinned him…

Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, Adam Copeland, and Preston Vance beat Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun in 10:25.

Excalibur said Samoa Joe would appear after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A crowd pleasing eight-man tag match. Vance going over was no surprise given the way the broadcast team framed him as Lee’s handpicked guy before the match.