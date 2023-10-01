AEW WrestleDream polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show October 1, 2023 IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS AEW WrestleDream Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls AEW WrestleDream Poll: Vote for the best match Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin in a best of three falls match for the TNT Title Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page FTR vs. Aussie Open for the AEW Tag Team Titles MJF vs. Vincent and Dutch in a handicap match for the ROH Tag Team Titles Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart for the TBS Title Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Title Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay Young Bucks vs. The Gunns vs. Hook and Orange Cassidy vs. Lucha Bros in a four-way tag Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta Nick Wayne vs. Luchasaurus Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed vs. TMDK for the AEW Trios Titles Keith Lee, Kojima, Athena, Billie Starkz vs. Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante, Mercedes Martinez pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsaewaew wrestledream
