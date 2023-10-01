AEW WrestleDream results: Powell’s live review of Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage in a best of three falls match for the TNT Title, Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW WrestleDream

Aired live October 1, 2023 live on pay-per-view

Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena

AEW WrestleDream Zero Hour Pre-Show results: Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima, Athena, and Billie Starkz defeated Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante, and Mercedes Martinez in 5:45 in a mixed tag match, Claudio Castagnoli defeated Josh Barnett in 8:15, Luchasaurus defeated Nick Wayne in 4:55, and Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn defeated “TMDK” Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Bad Dude Tito in 9:20 to retain the AEW Trios Titles…

Ring announcer Justin Roberts stood in the ring and handled the introductions for the ROH Tag Team Title match. MJF came out second and stood on the stage while saying there were bullshit rumors that he attacked Jay White. He said someone stole his devil mask. MJF called The Righteous “dollar store devil’s rejects dickheads” and said he would bodyslam Dutch. MJF mocked Vincent for being a white guy with dreadlocks and said he would tie his hair into a bow and shove it up Dutch’s fat ass…

Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, Taz, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary…

1. MJF vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch in a handicap match for the ROH Tag Team Titles. MJF called for “sportsmanship” and offered Dutch a handshake. Dutch accepted the handshake and then MJF poked him in the eye. MJF had Dutch leaning against the ropes when he grabbed Vincent and said he was going to shove his head up his ass, but he ended up running into a clothesline from Dutch.

MJF fought back and got Dutch up for a bodyslam, but he collapsed under his weight for a two count. Vincent performed his Swanton Bomb on MJF for another two count. Dutch executed a Bossman Slam on MJF for a near fall. Vincent hit the Acid Drop for a two count and looked shocked that he didn’t get the pin.

Dutch went to ringside and distracted the referee. Vincent wound up to hit MJF with a chair, but MJF reached up and grabbed his junk. MJF rolled up Vincent for a two count. Vincent put him right back down with a kick, but then MJF avoided a Swanton. MJF battled back and threw ten punches in the corner at Dutch, then threw nine at Vincent before biting him.

MJF performed a bodyslam on Dutch, which led to loud cheers and a holy shit chant from the crowd. Dutch ended up hunched over in a corner of the ring. MJF ran Vincent’s head below his ass. MJF hit the Kangaroo Kick on both opponents and then shook the ropes. MJF followed up with a Heat Seeker piledriver on Dutch and then pinned him while using the ropes for leverage…

MJF defeated “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch in 9:40 in a handicap match to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: A fun opening match. The challengers probably would have been more protected if Adam Cole had been able to work the match, but it was the right call to make this more of a lighthearted match that spotlighted MJF.

A brief video package set up the next match…

2. Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship. Excalibur spoke about how Shibata grew up around Antonio Inoki. A NJPW referee worked the match. Shibata put Kingston in an early figure four. Kingston eventually reached the ropes to break it. Shibata put Kingston in a bow and arrow briefly.

Kingston came back with a backdrop driver. Kingston fired away with chops in the corner. Shibata caught Kingston with a boot in the corner and then dropkicked a seated Kingston. A short time later, Kingston suplexed Shibata, who popped right up and then swept the legs of Kingston, which led to both men staying down for a moment.

A short time later, both men traded strikes. Kingston dropped Shibata with a spinning back first, but Shibata kicked out at one. Kingston followed up with a Northern Lights Bomb. Shibata fired up, but Kingston blasted him with another spinning back fist. Kingston powerbombed Shibata and then pinned him.

Eddie Kingston beat Katsuyori Shibata in 11:00 to retain ROH Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.

After the match, both men sat crosslegged on the mat and shook hands. Once they got up, Kingston had Shibata remain in the ring to take a bow…

Powell’s POV: The idea of Shibata potentially winning the “Triple Crown” of titles didn’t pack much of a punch, but the actual match was entertaining.

A video package spotlighted the TBS Title match and then the entrances took place…

3. Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart (w/Brody King) for the TBS Championship. Dasha was the ring announcer for this match. Excalibur noted that Hart lost her AEW debut match to Statlander. Hart took advantage of a King distraction and ran Statlander into the barricade multiple times. Back in the ring, Hart applied an abdominal stretch. McGuinness said everyone was paying homage to Antonio Inoki with that move.

A short time later, both wrestlers traded strikes. Statlander put Hart down with a powerslam. Statlander hit Hart with a running uppercut and a running knee strike in the corner. Statlander followed up with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Hart avoided Statlander’s Sunday Night Fever attempt. King jawed at Statlander from the floor. Hart tried to take advantage of it, but Statlander caught her and picked up a near fall.

Statlander performed a deadlift German suplex and went up top, but Hart cut her off. Hart joined her on the ropes and they traded strikes. Hart hooked her legs around the ropes and then suplexed Statlander into the ring. Hart stood up on the ropes. Statlander tried to cut her off, but Hart kicked her off and then executed a moonsault, but Statlander put her foot on the bottom rope.

Hart applied her Hartless hold, but Statlander rolled onto her briefly and then powered her up and executed atombstone piledriver. Statlander held onto Hart and then stood up and hit the Sunday Night Fever before scoring the pin.

Kris Statlander defeated Julia Hart in 9:00 to retain the TBS Championship.

After the match, King put Hart over his shoulder and carried her to the back…

Powell’s POV: This match exceeded my expectations. Hart has really improved. It felt like she may have actually gained more in defeat than she did from her 28-match winning streak, which didn’t get much fanfare until they started the build for this match.

A brief video package set up the four-way tag team match…

4. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Orange Cassidy and Hook in a four-way for shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at any time. Dasha was the ring announcer. Nick and Fenix opened things up and gave a brief preview of the AEW International Championship match they will have on Dynamite. Fenix sold shoulder pain.

Cassidy reached in and tagged Nick to enter the match. Fenix tried to hoist up Cassidy, but he dropped him and clutched his shoulder before tagging out. The Gunns attacked Penta and Fenix at ringside and then Colten tagged himself in and threw a nice dropkick at Cassidy. They cleared the wrestlers from the apron and then Austin covered Colten, but referee Paul Turner wouldn’t make the count.

The Bucks cleared the Gunns. Matt and Cassidy squared off, but Hook got Cassidy’s attention and tagged into the match. Hook threw a series of body strikes at Matt, who covered up in the corner. Matt executed one of his Northern Lights Suplexes. Hook returned the favor. Rinse and repeat. Cassidy and Nick ran in and took Northern Lights Suplexes from their opponents. Hook suplexed Matt, who was tagged by Austin.

The Gunns went for a double suplex on Hook, but Cassidy came in and blocked it. Hook and Cassidy performed suplexes. The broadcast team noted that Fenix disappeared. Penta tagged in and set up Austin for a move, but Colten hit him from behind. The Gunns isolated Hook in the corner.

Hook eventually fought off the Gunns and made a diving tag to Penta, who then worked over both Gunns while everyone else was down at ringside. Penta had Colten pinned, but Austin broke it up. The others returned for rapid fire moves that were capped off with a Penta dive onto opponents on the floor. Hook caught Austin in Redrum, but Nick tagged in and performed a 450 splash onto both men. Nick had the pin, but Cassidy broke it up.

The Bucks threw a series of superkicks at various opponents. Nick slipped while going for a double team move on Penta, but he popped right up and clotheslined Penta while Matt superkicked him from behind. The Bucks hit the BTE Trigger on Penta and then Nick covered him for the three count…

“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson beat Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo, and Orange Cassidy and Hook in a four-way in 12:40 to earn a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: The finish was anticlimactic and didn’t pack much of a punch. I’m not sure what Nick was going for, so perhaps it would have been better had he not slipped. The live crowd didn’t seem all that excited about it either based on what seemed like some polite applause after the Bucks won. I didn’t catch what happened to Fenix, but he did leave the ringside area after clutching his shoulder and never returned.

A video package set up the Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page match. Entrances for the match took place. Prince Nana did his dance. Swerve took the mic and did the “Whose house” bit with his receptive live crowd…

5. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. Hangman Page. The Seattle crowd was hot for Swerve to start and booed when Page went on the offensive. Page kipped up and looked to the crowd while holding his arms open. Page knocked Swerve off the apron with a clothesline, which led to more boos.

Page powerbombed Swerve on the apron and then onto the barricade. Page went up top and moonsaulted onto Swerve on the floor. Page put Swerve down with a Popup Powerbomb for a near fall.