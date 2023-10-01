AEW WrestleDream pre-show results: Powell’s live review of Nick Wayne vs. Luchasaurus, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett, Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed vs. TMDK for the AEW Trios Title, eight-person mixed tag

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW WrestleDream Zero Hour Pre-Show

Aired live October 1, 2023 on social media

Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena

-An Antonio Inoki tribute video package aired and featured comments from a number of AEW wrestlers about the late legend.

-Tony Khan stood in the ring and welcomed fans to the inaugural AEW WrestleDream. Khan was accompanied by Rocky Romero, Katsuyori Shibata, and two of Inoki’s grandchildren. They all wore red scarves, which Khan thanked the grandsons for. There was a table set up up with a framed photo of Inoki. Romero presented bouquets of flowers to the grandsons. Khan said it would be a great night and asked fans to remember who it is all about. “Let’s have a great WrestleDream,” Khan said. Khan also led an “Ichi Ni San Da” chant…

-Christian Cage was shown watching the ceremony play out on a backstage monitor. Excalibur noted on commentary that Cage’s TNT Title match with Darby Allin would be the pay-per-view main event.

-A WrestleDream video aired and then entrances for the opening match took place. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary.

1. Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima, Athena, and Billie Starkz vs. Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante, and Mercedes Martinez in a mixed tag match. Rick Knox was the referee. There was a “we want bread” chant, which Excalibur explained was for Kojima due to his love of baked goods.

Athena and Starks performed stereo suicide dives onto Diamante and Martinez. Taylor tagged in. Athena wanted to face him, but the referee wouldn’t allow it, so she tagged in Lee. Taylor caught Lee with a strike. Lee took Taylor down with a head-scissors. Moriarty ran in. Lee pressed Moriarty above his head, but Taylor caught Lee with another left hand. Lee tossed Moriarty aside and tagged out.

Kojima tagged in and worked over Moriarty with rapid fire chops in the corner. Lee checked back in and performed an impressive spinebuster on Taylor. Athena hit the O-Face on Moriarty. Lee performed a Jackhammer style move on Moriarty. Kojima followed up with a lariat on Moriarty and then pinned him…

Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima, Athena, and Billie Starkz defeated Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante, and Mercedes Martinez in 5:45 in a mixed tag match.

Powell’s POV: A crowd pleasing opening match. The babyface team all had moments to shine.