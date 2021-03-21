NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver main events announced for nights one and two

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT has announced that the main event of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver night one will be Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-NXT also announced that the NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver night two main event will be Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship.

Powell’s POV: Night one will be held on Wednesday, April 7 and will be a themed edition of the NXT television show that will air on USA Network. The second night will be on Thursday, April 8 and will be a traditional Takeover special on WWE Network (available via Peacock in the United States). Jordan Devlin vs. Santos Escobar to unite the NXT Cruiserweight Championship will be held at Takeover, but the company has yet to specify which night the match will take place. Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly also seems likely for Takeover.