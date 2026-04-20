TNA announces debut shows in Denver

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Monday to announce its debut events in Denver, Colorado.

TNA Wrestling arrives in Denver, Colorado for the first time ever – as tickets go on sale for two nights of TNA iMPACT at the CoBank Arena at the National Western Center.

The live events will take place Saturday and Sunday, June 6–7, to then be broadcast as episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC and AMC+ in the U.S., Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide.

The ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, April 22, at 10 a.m. ET.

The official ticket on-sale begins Friday, April 24, at 10 a.m. ET.

Fans can sign up for priority alerts at TNAWrestling.com.

Both nights in Denver will include post-show Meet & Greets, giving fans direct access to their favorite TNA stars for autographs, photos and one-on-one moments.

Stars on the TNA roster include wrestling legends Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy, TNA World Champion Mike Santana, TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater, TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali, plus Nic Nemeth, Ricky Sosa, Elijah, The Elegance Brand, Elayna Black, Tessa Blanchard, Rosemary, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian and Moose, among others.

To celebrate TNA’s first-ever visit to Denver, here are five famous wrestling matches that took place in the city:

On August 15, 1996, at WCW Clash of the Champions, WCW World Heavyweight Champion “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan put his title on the line against WCW United States Champion “Nature Boy” Ric Flair (with Woman & Miss Elizabeth), losing by disqualification but keeping his title.

On September 1, 2024, Ethan Page beat Joe Hendry by pinfall to retain the WWE NXT Championship. Trick Williams was the special guest referee. Despite the loss, Joe – a TNA wrestler at the time – made a major wrestling milestone by headlining a WWE premium live event.

On April 19, 1998, “Macho Man” Randy Savage defeated Sting to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship for the third time at WCW Spring Stampede.

On February 11, 1990, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper defeated “Ravishing” Rick Rude in a steel cage match in the main event of a WWE show, part of a rivalry that entertained fans at shows across the U.S.

On January 20, 1972, at an AWA event, Nick Bockwinkel and Ray Stevens defeated Red Bastien and The Crusher to win the AWA World Tag Team Championship, holding the titles for most of the following year.

Powell’s POV: Is it a coincidence that TNA announced on 4/20 that it’s headed to the Mile High City? Anyway, I can see why it didn’t crack the list above, but Bockwinkel also regained the AWA Championship when the promotion stripped Stan Hansen of the title for no-showing their title match on June 29, 1986, in Denver.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)