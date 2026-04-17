GCW and Gringo Loco’s “The WRLD On Lucha” results (4/17): Vetter’s review of El Desperado vs. Vipress in a deathmatch, injury suffered by Jack Cartwheel during a match with Galeno Del Mal

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW and Gringo Loco’s “The WRLD On Lucha”

April 17, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Horseshoe

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

This was the eighth show of The Collective, and the first of the Friday shows. I also reviewed PoderMania, Dragongate USA, Hybrid/PWUnplugged Midnight Xpress, Progress Chapter 193, Mark Hitchcock Memorial, and NJPW Death Invitational Vegas from The Collective.

It was 11 a.m. in Las Vegas as this show began. The crowd was maybe 500; not as big as the NJPW show on Thursday night, but pretty good-sized. Veda Scott and John Mosely provided commentary. Veda said Gringo Loco has “personally curated” the roster for this show.

* This is a large convention hall and the lighting was tinted blue. The canvas is new and clean with the Collective logo in the middle.

1. Rafael Quintero vs. Resplandor vs. Dulce Tormenta vs. Devon Monroe vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. KJ Orso. Quintero is a regular in the Chicago scene, so Loco would be familiar with him. Resplandor dazzled at two recent GCW West Coast shows, and I hadn’t heard of him before those events. Dulce wore a purple-and-black one-piece, and she is a masked luchador. Monroe (similar to Sonny Kiss) is a regular in the Twin Cities and was recently the Freelance Wrestling Champion in Chicago. I somehow didn’t see KJ on any shows on Wednesday or Thursday; he was loudly booed. He insulted all the masked wrestlers (he, of course, was the masked Fuego Del Sol).

Everyone kicked Orso, and we’re underway! KJ and Resplandor traded offense. Resplandor hit a handspring-back elbow at 1:30. KJ dropped him on the ring apron. Quintero (a reminder he fought Okada on AEW Dynamite last summer in a highly competitive 63-second bout!) jumped back in and got a rollup on Orso. Lloyd hit a piledriver on Quintero for a nearfall at 3:30. Dulce rolled up Monroe for a nearfall, then she hit a backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall. Monroe hit a huracanrana on Orso, then a dive through the ropes at 6:00. Dulce hit a top-rope plancha onto several guys on the floor.

Quintero hit a top-rope corkscrew dive onto several guys on the floor. Resplandor hit his insane springboard Shooting Star Press to the floor! In the ring, he hit an Andrade-style double moonsault on Orso for a nearfall. Lloyd hit a piledriver on Resplandor, but Devon made the save. Quintero powerbombed Monroe for a nearfall at 8:30. Dulce hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Resplandor, and she went for the pin. However, Orso hit his stomp to the back of her head and pinned her! The crowd loudly booed that finish.

KJ Orso defeated Rafael Quintero, Resplandor, Dulce Tormenta, Devon Monroe, and Jimmy Lloyd at 9:05.

* Righteous Reg joined Veda in the booth for this match.

2. Julissa Mexa vs. Thunder Rosa. Julissa had an ROH match in January against Persephone; she wrestled as “Yulissa Leon” in NXT. They locked up, and Julissa is a few inches taller. She tied up Rosa’s legs on the mat, and they traded reversals. Rosa hit a splash to the back as Mexa was in the ropes. Julissa hit a dive to the floor on Rosa at 3:30, and that popped the crowd. Rosa threw Mexa into rows of chairs. They fought on the lap of a fan! Veda said it’s Jordan Castle’s dad. They looped ringside and traded chops in front of the fans. Thunder Rosa hit a running, twisting cannonball onto Mexa at 5:00.

They got back into the ring, and Julissa paused to do a sexy dance that popped the crowd. She went for a top-rope crossbody block; Veda Scott made a Samoa Joe reference as Thunder Rosa sidestepped it. Thunder Rosa peeled off a jersey she had been wearing, and she continued to beat up Julissa. Julissa hit two belly-to-belly suplexes for a nearfall at 7:00. Rosa hit a basement dropkick as Julissa was against the ropes, then a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall.

Julissa hit a pumphandle back suplex for a nearfall at 8:30. Rosa hit a DVD. Yulissa hit a top-rope Shane Mercer-style Moonsault & Battery for a nearfall. Rosa hit a hard back fist, then a Snow Plow Driver for the pin. That was really sharp. Julissa looked good here; she needs a bigger top, though — she had to pause several times to adjust her gear to the point it was distracting, as she often was holding it up.

Thunder Rosa defeated Julissa Mexa at 10:27.

* A skit where Sandman interacted with the Invisible Man aired. That marquee match is later tonight!

3. Rey Horus, Toxin, and Latigo vs. Briyante Jr. and “The Mexa Boys” Noisy Boy and Spider Fly. My first time seeing Briyante Jr. and Noisy Boy. All six fought at the bell. The Mexa Boys all wore white. Toxin and Latigo were in purple today; they wore green at a prior show this weekend. The heavyset Latigo battled Spider Fly once it was just one-on-one. Noisy Boy (his mask is similar to Bandido) showed off some impressive high-flying. Horus entered at 2:30. Briyante (wearing black pants and a bright orange mask) hit some quick moves on Horus.

Toxin and Latigo began working over Briyante, and they kept him grounded. Toxin hit a neckbreaker over his knee. Horus hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 6:00. Briyante hit a springboard moonsault to the floor. Noisy Boy hit a corkscrew plancha to the floor. The Mexa Boys hit some quick kick combinations on Toxin. Suddenly, everyone was down. Toxin hit a shotgun dropkick, but he couldn’t kip up, and they did some humor with that. Toxin dove through the ropes at 11:00. Briyante hit a flip dive to the floor. In the ring, Rey got a rollup off the ropes and scored the pin. Good action — I wish it were easier to tell apart Spider Fly and Noisy Boy.

Rey Horus, Toxin, and Latigo defeated Briyante Jr. and “The Mexa Boys” Noisy Boy and Spider Fly at 11:55.

4. Jack Cartwheel vs. Galeno Del Mal. A huge size advantage for Galeno. Veda said Galeno won their only prior matchup. Jack pushed his forehead into Galeno’s chest — he’s giving up maybe 8-10 inches! Jack hit some dropkicks to the knee. He armdragged Galeno to the floor, then he nailed the Sasuke Special dive onto him. In the ring, Galeno took control. He hit some chops in the corner. He caught Jack and hit a brainbuster at 4:00.

They again fought to the floor, but Galeno swung Jack head-first into the ring steps. Jack again went for the Sasuke Special, and this time he turned it into a tornado DDT on the floor at 6:00. Jack hit a springboard twisting splash, but it appears he dislocated his elbow upon landing. The ref checked on him, threw up the ‘X’ sign, and the match was over.

Galeno Del Mal defeated Jack Cartwheel via forfeit due to injury at 6:56.

5. Yuki Yoshioka, Hyo, and KZY vs. Gringo Loco, Arez, and Vengador Jr. (Arez is AEW’s Clon; Tony Khan is wasting his great facial expressions under that mask.) How much money has Hyo made this weekend from fans shoving bills into his stripper pants? Loco and KZY opened. They traded basic reversals, and Loco paused to dance. Arez and Yuki traded quick reversals and traded rollups. They had a standoff at 4:00. Hyo and Vengador then tagged in. Again, Vengador has the size and build of WCW-era La Parka under that mask.

Hyo caught Vengador with a spin kick to the jaw. Loco hit his split-legged moonsault on Hyo for a nearfall at 7:00. Loco and Arez hit a team powerbomb move on Hyo. Vengador hit a delayed vertical brainbuster. Arez hit a tornado DDT at 9:00. Loco’s teammates flipped KZY up, and Loco caught him and hit a powerbomb! Awesome spot. Arez ran up KZY’s back. Loco grabbed Hyo again and raked at his mouth. Hyo hit a missile dropkick. Yuki entered and hit a huracanrana at 11:30.

Yuki’s teammates hit stereo flip dives to the floor. Yuki hit a top-rope flying crossbody block onto everyone on the floor. In the ring, Hyo hit a stunner on Arez, and KZY hit a modified DVD. Hyo hit a top-rope flying senton on Arez for a nearfall at 13:30. Yuki hit a suplex on Loco for a nearfall. Arez hit a Pele Kick on Yuki. Yuki and Arez traded blows on the ropes in the corner. KZY hit a top-rope Blockbuster. Loco hit a flip dive to the floor onto everyone at 16:00.

Vengador hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor onto everyone. Hyo hit a DDT on Vengador. KZY hit a Canadian Destroyer on Vengador, and Yuki hit a hard clothesline. Hyo hit a top-rope flying stunner for a nearfall at 17:30. Several guys essentially did a top-rope Spanish Fly onto the mat. Arez hit a top-rope doublestomp to Hyo’s chest. Loco then hit a top-rope moonsault to pin Hyo. A fun lucha spectacle.

Gringo Loco, Arez, and Vengador Jr. defeated Yuki Yoshioka, Hyo, and KZY at 18:56.

6. El Desperado vs. Vipress in a deathmatch. Despe was all cut up less than 20 hours ago in the NJPW deathmatch show; I really don’t know how he’s doing another one now. They immediately twisted each other’s left arms. She is above-average height, but she is still smaller than he is. She dove through the ropes, but he caught her and put her in a Boston Crab on the floor at 3:00. They looped ringside and traded punches. Desperado set up a board bridge on the floor.

In the ring, Vipress hit a second-rope superplex at 7:00. Vipress hit a spinning back fist, then a DVD into the corner, then a powerbomb for a nearfall. Despe hit a back suplex. They again fought on the ropes, and she flipped him through the door bridge on the floor at 9:00! Vipress dove onto him. She got a nearfall in the ring. He hit a Spinebuster, then a powerbomb for a nearfall at 10:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes.

Vipress nailed a running knee. He hit a piledriver along his back for a nearfall. Vipress hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall, and she was frustrated she didn’t win there. Desperado hit a Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall at 13:30. He hit the Pinche Loco (Angel’s Wings) for a believable nearfall, and he was irate that he didn’t win it. They traded more punches, and he hit a second Pinche Loco, this time onto a folded chair, for the pin. Entertaining action; it was violent without any glass, light tubes, blood, etc.

El Desperado defeated Vipress in a deathmatch at 15:10.

Final Thoughts: I love some of the themed shows at The Collective, such as the lucha show. Unsurprisingly, the Loco six-man tag carried the event and was really entertaining. Julissa-Thunder Rosa was really good for second.

I haven’t seen an official diagnosis (I am maybe two hours behind live TV), but I have seen a few guys dislocate their elbows while landing (Eddie Guerrero did in his WWE match debut), and I’m fairly certain that’s what happened to Jack Cartwheel. While that’s painful and could keep him out of action for a month or two, I hope it’s not more serious.