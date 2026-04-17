WWE Smackdown results (4/17): Powell’s live review of the WM42 go-home show with Cody Rhodes, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jordynne Grace for a shot at the Women’s U.S. Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,391)

Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena

Simulcast live April 17, 2026, on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary while a shot aired of the Las Vegas Strip, followed by WrestleMania 42 host venue Allegiant Stadium. A slick video package aired with various wrestlers talking about WrestleMania…

Powell’s POV: A good video. That’s the best job the company has done when it comes to attempting to stir up feelings of nostalgia for WrestleMania this year. On a side note, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 9,955 with 9,788 tickets distributed. The listed capacity is 20,000.

The exterior of the Smackdown host venue was shown, followed by backstage/arrival shots of Jade Cargill with Michin, B-Fab, and Michin’s dog, Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, Trick Williams, Lyra Valkyria with Bayley, and Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss…

A red truck was shown pulling into an underground parking area. Pat McAfee emerged from the driver’s door, and Randy Orton exited the passenger door. Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis greeted them and handed McAfee “an agreement.” Aldis said he and McAfee would have a little chat.

McAfee said he was a self-made millionaire and would need to read the paperwork. Orton dismissed himself, saying they could take care of business while he went to the ring. McAfee signed the paperwork, and Orton’s entrance theme played in the background…

Randy Orton made his entrance. Ring announcer Mark Nash introduced Orton. A fan sign read, “Disco Inferno Was Better Than Pat McAfee.”

Powell’s POV: Hey, it’s nice to see WWE hooked up Disco with good tickets so that he could get his sign on television. Yes, I’m kidding.

Orton stood in the ring and said he’d be the first to admit that he doesn’t need Pat McAfee. Fans cheered. Orton said the truth is that he wants him. He said McAfee is the only straight shooter in the company because he doesn’t tell him what he wants to hear; he tells him what he needs to hear.

Orton recalled Cody Rhodes regaining the WWE Championship. There were loud boos for Cody, so Orton mentioned his name again to get more boos. Orton recalled Cody granting permission to be The Viper. Orton asked who Cody thinks he is that Orton would need his permission.

The theme of Orton’s promo was that all Cody does is “take, take, take.” Orton closed by saying he would win his 15th world championship at WrestleMania with an RKO, which drew a lot of cheers from the crowd…

Joe Tessitore and Corey Graves checked from their broadcast table…

Backstage, Pat McAfee sat in his truck while Nick Aldis stood by with the contract folder. McAfee told Randy Orton that he did great work. Orton got in the passenger’s seat. McAfee told Aldis that he would put in a good word for him. McAfee called the fans “marks” and said he would see them tomorrow. “Life’s about to get better, baby,” McAfee said while speeding away…

Powell’s POV: We’ll see how this live crowd reacts when Cody appears, but it looks like it will be a tough weekend for him based on the loud boos when Orton mentioned his name. I like that Cody and Orton are both on the WrestleMania 42 go-home show. Although Cody and John Cena both appeared on last year’s Smackdown before WrestleMania 41, some WrestleMania go-home shows have been light on star power over the years.

Solo Sikoa led Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Talla Tonga to the ring for the eight-man tag match before the first commercial break… [C] The Wyatt Sicks made their entrance…

1. “The Wyatt Sicks” Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy (w/Nikki Cross) vs. Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, JC Mateo, and Talla Tonga (w/Tonga Loa) in an eight-man Street Fight. The Wyatts rushed the ring and brawled with Solo’s crew to start. Graves noted that Loa wasn’t in the match, but nothing was stopping him from getting involved due to it being a street fight. Talla used the top piece of the ring steps to batter some of his opponents before a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Rowan performed a suicide dive on Talla. The Wyatts threw kendo sticks, chairs, and trash cans into the ring. Rowan placed a trash can on Solo and then performed a running splash on the can before another PIP break. [C]

Howdy worked over Solo and Mateo with a chair. Howdy hit a uranage slam on Solo onto a chair. Loa climbed on the apron and was sent back to the floor with a Howdy punch. Cross went up top and hit Loa with a crossbody block on the floor.

Howdy set up Solo for Sister Abigail, but Talla broke it up with a big boot. Solo went up top and then jumped over Talla before splashing Howdy. Solo had Howdy pined, but Gacy broke it up with a kendo stick. Talla chokeslammed Lumis and Gacy simultaneously.

Rowan hit Talla with a chair from behind, but Talla no-sold it. Talla kicked the chair out of Rowan’s hand and then clotheslined him and they both tumbled over the top rope to the floor. Rowan immediately clutched his right leg.

In the ring, Howdy set up Mateo for Sister Abigail, but Tama broke it up and put Howdy down. Tama set up for his Cutthroat finisher, but Solo cut in and put Howdy down with a Solo Spike. Solo covered Howdy and got the pin while looking up at Tama, who wasn’t pleased.

Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, JC Mateo, and Talla Tonga defeated “The Wyatt Sicks” Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy in 14:30 in an eight-man Street Fight.

Powell’s POV: Everyone seemed to have a pep in their step with this being their WrestleMania weekend match. Hopefully, this was the blowoff, and both teams can move on.

WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth were shown walking backstage. Truth spoke about facing a team that he thought was New Day. Priest pointed out that they’re on Raw. There was also confusion over Danhausen being the person who curses people. The confusion continued. Truth told Priest that he needed to get it together because they had a tag team title match coming up in Las Vegas. Priest was surprised by this news…

The broadcast team set up highlights of The Miz and Maryse renewing their vows, with Kit Wilson officiating the ceremony. As Miz was delivering his vows, he suddenly asked, “Just who in the hell do you think you are?” Danhausen was standing by Maryse, who asked who he was. Danhausen said he was the ring boy, the best man, and the maid of honor. Miz motioned for Wilson to hurry things up. “You may now curse the bride,” Wilson mistakenly said. Danhausen cursed her. Miz choked Danhausen and shoved him, but he collided with Maryse, who went face-first into the wedding cake…

Tessitore said the full video of the wedding would be on WWE social media later tonight. He also hyped a video package on the Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu feud… [C]

A Royce Keys video package aired. Keys got emotional. A graphic noted that his mother, Nita Hobson, suffered a fatal overdose in 2021 at age 61. It added that she never got to see her son’s dream come true.

Royce’s sister, Evelyn, was seated next to him and spoke about how she was proud of her kids. Keys said he knew his mother and grandparents were with him. Keys said no one from his home area is supposed to be where he is. He said he hoped that his mother is proud of him…

The broadcast team set up footage of last week’s angle involving Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu…

A police car pulled onto the stage with its siren blaring. Two police officers exited the vehicle, and the driver opened the rear door. Jacob Fatu emerged from the car and climbed to the top of it while the cops stood by.

Fatu delivered a promo from the top of the car. He asked if Drew McIntyre wants to tell the world that he’s still a criminal. Fatu said he’s not ashamed or afraid of his past, but he doesn’t live that life now. Fatu said even the police know he’s not the same man. He spoke about the unsanctioned match, meaning that Nick Aldis, the cops, and no one else could step in and save McIntyre…

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were shown talking in their dressing room. Bliss said they need to beat Lyra Valkyria and Bayley so they have momentum going into WrestleMania and win the tag team titles. Flair said she understands that the gold is the friendship they’ve made along the way, but she asked how great real gold would be on Saturday. Bliss stormed away while Flair continued to talk about them becoming tag team champions…

WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth made their entrance…

[Hour Two] [C] Footage aired of the WrestleMania 42 set reveal. Cody Rhodes counted down for the 30 content creators in attendance. Tessitore said the footage was online…

Powell’s POV: I get that WWE is gaga for YouTube personalities and other content creators due to the exposure they can provide, but that was uneventful. I prefer the old approach of releasing a video of the set at night in all its glory.

2. Damian Priest and R-Truth vs. Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller for the WWE Tag Team Titles. The challengers’ entrance was televised. Priest set up Waller for a chokeslam on the floor, but Kingston broke it up. [C]

Priest and Truth slammed both opponents. Truth wanted a double Five Knuckle Shuffle. Priest shook his head no initially, but then went along with it. Priest popped up Waller for Truth, who essentially pulled Waller’s face to the mat. Priest covered Waller for the pin…

Damian Priest and R-Truth beat Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller in roughly 10:00 to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: Priest is a good straight man for Truth’s comedy, but I hope he’ll get to do more than comedy bits soon. Likewise, I hope Waller breaks away from New Day and doesn’t spend another year spinning his wheels.

The broadcast team spoke at their desk. Tessitore said Cody Rhodes was on his way to the venue. Tessitore set up a video recap of last week’s angle with Cody Rhodes and Pat McAfee in the ring, followed by Randy Orton revealing that he laid out Jelly Roll backstage…

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill was shown walking backstage with B-Fab and Michin… [C] A sponsored video recapped Rhea Ripley beating Charlotte Flair to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39…

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill made her entrance and stood on the stage, and then B-Fab and Michin joined her before they all headed to the ring. Jade started to speak, but she was immediately interrupted by entrance music.

Rhea Ripley headed to the ring while mouthing the words to her theme. Ripley stood on the apron and said she wanted to come out before Jade started talking and wasting everyone’s time. She said she would like to lay out Jade, but she didn’t want to give her an excuse at WrestleMania.

Ripley added that she’s not normally the most patient person. A loud “Mami” chant broke out. She said Jade was lucky that she wasn’t getting in the ring and whipping her ass. Ripley said Jade wasn’t letting her go face-to-face without help, because she’s afraid.

B-Fab said Ripley should be embarrassed because she’s the one who keeps coming for Jade. Ripley said she hasn’t had the chance to come for Jade because she hides behind her sidekicks and social media. Ripley said that if there was anything Jade wanted to say to her, this was her last chance to say it alone. Michin took a step forward, but Jade put her arm out to stop her and had her and B-Fab leave the ring.

Jade mocked the idea that she’s afraid as Ripley entered the ring. Jade spoke about making it quick at WrestleMania. Jade brought up Ripley’s insecurities. Ripley said those insecurities aren’t bad. Ripley said the insecurities made her the person she is today. Ripley said they could make it quick at WrestleMania, but it wouldn’t go in Jade’s favor. Ripley called Jade a narcissistic, selfish, fake-ass bitch while going face-to-face with her. Jade held up her title belt and said something that ended with “bitch” before leaving the ring…

Backstage, Solo Sikoa spoke with the MFT about how they finished the Wyatts because they worked together as a team. “Gotcha, right, as a team,” Tama Tonga said. Solo told Talla Tonga that he wanted him to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and bring home the trophy to the family. Solo told Tama that he was going to talk to Nick Aldis about getting the tag team titles back. Talla, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa walked away. Tama stuck around for a couple of seconds and stared at Solo before walking away…

Tiffany Stratton made her entrance for the No. 1 contender’s match for the Women’s U.S. Championship… [C]

Powell’s POV: Rhea seemed to get lost at the beginning of her promo, as she repeated her opening lines, but this was pretty good once she got on track. Jade vs. Rhea doesn’t feel as epic as I thought it could when Jade arrived in WWE, but they’re still in a pretty good place going into WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Tama seeing Solo as a selfish manipulator is growing on me.

Dion Dawkins of the Buffalo Bills was shown in the crowd. He stood up and held up a Bills title belt… Jordynne Grace came out and yelled, “Let’s go!”

3. Tiffany Stratton vs. Jordynne Grace to become the No. 1 contender to the Women’s U.S. Championship. U.S. Women’s Champion Giulia and Kiana James were seated at ringside near the broadcast table. Grace had Stratton in the Electric Chair position and dropped her on the top rope. Grace followed up with a clothesline and covered her for a two count before a PIP break. [C]

Grace performed a superplex and rolled through for another suplex, but Stratton countered with a DDT. Strattong dropped Grace with an elbow strike and then blasted her with a basement dropkick that led to a near fall.

Tessitore said they would have a commercial-free last hour. Grace battled back and performed a nice folding powerbomb for a near fall. Stratton rallied with a handspring into the ropes, followed by a cutter. Stratton performed a rolling senton. Stratton looked at Giulia before hitting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the win…

Tiffany Stratton defeated Jordynne Grace in 9:05 to become the No. 1 contender to the Women’s U.S. Championship.

After the match, Stratton stood on the ropes while looking down at Giulia and James…

Trick Williams was shown walking backstage. Tessitore said Trick would speak after a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Grace yelling “let’s go” before the match was the loudest anyone in the building was during her entrance. She never clicked with the fans during her NXT run, and it hasn’t been much better on the main roster. Hopefully, it’s like her TNA run in that it took her some time to settle in, but the fans really embraced her once she gained confidence. The match was entertaining. The majority of the crowd favored Stratton, but they mostly reacted to big moves due to it being a match between two babyfaces.

Tessitore hyped the WrestleMania weekend schedule. He noted that it would be Michael Cole’s 25th time calling WrestleMania…

Trick Williams stood on a small platform with his back to the crowd. A center piece that slowly turned him toward the fans, who were chanting “Whoop That Trick.” Once in the ring, he howled once he was standing on the middle rope. Trick said the lines that Booker T used to say during Trick’s NXT entrances.

Trick said Sami Zayn crossed the line last week. He had the production team play footage of Zayn dropping Lil Yachty with a Helluva Kick. Trick said Zayn hit his friend with a Helluva Kick. He said he didn’t know whether Yachty would be back, so Zayn messed with his WrestleMania entrance. Trick called out Zayn.

Sami Zayn’s entrance theme played. A man came out dressed in a Gingerbread Man costume and joined a laughing Trick inside the ring. At one point, Trick wondered if Zayn had a lot of fans in Vegas, which led to boos.

U.S. Champion Sami Zayn walked out with his title belt draped over his shoulder. Zayn said it was funny. He said it had been a long time since he had a good time. Zayn climbed on the apron and said he does what he does for his ride or die fans who have been with him since day one. “Shut the f— up” chants broke out and were poorly censored.

Once in the ring, Zayn started to address Trick, but then he made the Gingerbread Man stand in a corner of the ring. Zayn said Trick has a great entrance and catchphrase, and even dropped a good diss track, but he hasn’t shown him anything in the ring, where it counts. Zayn said he sees Trick as a “little punk rookie” who bit off more than he can chew.

Trick said he’s been there for four months and took veteran Sami off his game. Trick said Zayn is one of the most respected men in the locker room, but he threw it away because a rookie got to him. Zayn scoffed at the notion that Trick got to him.

Zayn asked if Trick’s big plan was standing in the ring with a Gingerbread Man. Trick said he was standing in the ring with two Gingerbread Men. Zayn threw the first punch, and Trick fired back and got the better of it by knocking Zayn down.

Zayn avoided a clothesline and then clotheslined Trick over the top rope to the floor. Zayn jawed at Trick. Some fans chanted “Gingerbread.” Zayn slowly turned around and faced the Gingerbread Man. Sami said it was a real knee slapper, then blasted the Gingerbread Man with a Helluva Kick. Trick returned to the ring and dropped Zayn with a Trick Shot. Trick held up the title belt…

Cody Rhodes was shown exiting his tour bus outside the venue… [C]

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised Lil Yachty wasn’t in the Gingerbread Man outfit. The Gingerbread Man costume head spun when he took the Helluva Kick. We never saw his face, but we could see his white neck and short hair.

A sponsored video focused on the Bella Twins. Brie said they would show up even though Nikki is fighting through an injury. Brie said that when they step on the stage, the standard is set. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, and Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend were shown responding separately. Brie said she and Nikki weren’t there to remind people who they were; they would show people who they still are. Jax said they’d make sure all of their opponents got their moment. Legend said they would make sure it would be the last WrestleMania Moment they ever have…

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss made their entrance while the broadcast team hyped the four-way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley made their entrance to Valkyria’s theme song. Bayley stopped to hug an excited female fan who had a sign…

4. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. Flair and Valkyria jawed at one another. Valkyria hit Flair with a forearm. Flair fired back with a forearm of her own as the opening bell rang. Valkyria hit Flair with a nice kick. Bliss sent Bayley into the ring steps. Nia Jax entered the ring and clotheslined Valkyria to end the match.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss fought Lyra Valkyria and Bayley to a no-contest in 0:35.

Lash Legend came out and hit Bliss at ringside. Flair caught Jax with a kick, but Legend entered the ring and dropped Flair with a pump kick. Legend held Valkyria, and then Jax hit her with a leg drop from the middle rope. The champions held up their title belts while the other women were laid out…

Powell’s POV: This was a throwaway match, and I haven’t been high on the build to this match, but the video package and the champions dominating two of their challenging teams served as good final hype for the four-way at WrestleMania.

A Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi video package aired…

A bunch of wrestlers were shown in the ring. The Dre trophy was shown at ringside. Royce Keys and Joe Hendry had the only televised entrances…

5. The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The entrants included Royce Keys, Joe Hendry, Kit Wilson, Angel, Berto, Shinsuke Nakamura, Nathan Frazer, Axiom, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Otis,. Matt Cardona, Aleister Black, Ilja Dragunov, Talla Tonga, La Parka, Psycho Clown, Apollo Crews, Rey Fenix, Shiloh Hill, Akira Tozawa, Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Original El Grande Americano, and El Grande Americano.

Gargano was actually responsible for the first two eliminations. First, Wilson backed up and tripped over Gargano, who was lying on the mat, causing Wilson to tumble over the top rope. He followed up by knocking Frazer off the apron. Gargano could have gone after Sabin, who was on the apron, but he stopped. Axiom booted Sabin off the apron to eliminate him. The two Americanos fought. The Chad Gable version tried to unmask the Ludwig Kaiser version, but Talla Tonga shoved them both over the top rope to eliminate them.

Angel and Berto eliminated La Parka. Rey Fnix eliminated Berto. Keys eliminated Psycho Clown. Gargano DDT’d Axiom on the apron, and then Axiom fell to the floor. Shelley and Gargano celebrated on the apron, but Fenix ran the ropes and kicked them off the apron. Nakamura eliminated Crews.

Hendry performed a fallaway slam on Gargano and then struck his pose. Black eliminated Hendry, which got some boos. Talla Tonga eliminated Wilde and then Del Toro. A group of wrestlers ganged up on Talla, who did the giant spot by shoving them all away. Talla caught Fenix jumping from the top rope and then chokeslammed him on the apron before Fenix fell to the floor.

Nakamura hit Talla with a Kinshasa before being eliminated by Black moments later. Black kicked Dragunov off the ropes to eliminate him. Tozawa performed a German Suplex on Black, who came right back and eliminated him. Otis fired up and eliminated Garza, Gargano, and Cardona.

The final four were Black, Keys, Otis, and Talla. Black dropped Otis with a Black Mass kick. Keys spun Black around and pushed him into the ropes. Keys charged Black, who caught him with a knee, but Keys eliminated him.

Keys and Talla went face-to-face until Otis went after them. Talla eliminated Otis. The match came down to Keys and Talla. Keys put Talla down with a spinebuster. Keys lowered the straps on his gear and then clotheslined Talla over the top rope and eliminated him.

Royce Keys won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 10:55.

“Royce Keys has arrived,” Graves exclaimed. Keys went to the floor and posed next to the Andre trophy. Pyro shot off on the stage…

Powell’s POV: Keys going over felt predictable, but no complaints. Otherwise, it was a typical battle royal designed to get a lot of people in a match during WrestleMania weekend.

The broadcast team ran through the WrestleMania Saturday and Sunday cards…

A CM Punk and Roman Reigns video package aired… [C]

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance. Once in the ring, he teased talking and then stopped to listen to the crowd. There were some boos. Cody asked the crowd what they wanted to talk about on the night before WrestleMania.

Cody said they weren’t going to talk about the last three WrestleManias and the conspiracy theory that someone is messing with him. Cody mentioned The Final Boss two years ago and Travis Scott last year. He said he wouldn’t mention the person messing with him this year, but said he should go home. Some “Go home, Pat,” chants broke out.

Cody said this was about him facing his mentor, Randy Orton. Cody said he doesn’t subscribe to the conspiracy theory because it comes with the territory, same as the crowd’s reaction tonight. Cody recalled Orotn saying that all Cody does is take. Cody said Orton has never taken responsibility in his life. Cody said he was there in 2009. Cody said he saw Orton burn everything in his path, only to lose at WrestleMania.

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk’s entrance theme interrupted Cody. Punk headed to the ring dressed in a suit. A “CM Punk” chant broke out once he was in the ring. Cody said he had to ask if they shake hands and hug, would Punk kick him in the balls and turn on him too.

Punk flashed a smile that made it seem like he might as a “yes” chant. broke out. Punk said there are a lot of people who deserve to be kicked in the balls, but Cody isn’t one of them. Punk said he came out to give Cody a little advice and to stop him from mentioning the name of a person who doesn’t deserve to have his name mentioned.

Punk asked if Cody was wearing a bow tie. Cody mentioned the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and that Punk was looking dapper in his suit. Punk said it had to be the first time he’d worn a suit on WWE television since Teddy Long got married.

Punk said they’ve talked as friends and competitors about who was chasing who. Punk recalled Cody saying early in his career that he was chasing Punk. After his hiatus, Punk said found himself chasing Cody by trying to win a Royal Rumble and become champion. Punk said he wanted to relish that they were standing in the ring on a Friday night in Vegas and they were both headlining WrestleMania.

Punk said he was done giving Cody advice because Cody has done and said things that he’s yet to accomplish. Punk said he wants Cody to focus on Randy. He said Cody learned from the best and mentioned Cody’s father and John Cena. He said that if Orton was ever a teacher, he sure isn’t now.

Punk spoke about how they would both be there on Monday regardless of what happened this weekend. Punk said he’s proud of Cody and told him to get it done on Saturday. Punk was about to leave, but Cody stopped him.

Cody said Punk was going up against Roman Reigns. Cody said they’ve literally created terms for him because he’s that good. Cody called him the most dominant WrestleMania main eventer in the history of their game. Cody said Punk wasn’t born into this like he and Roman were. He said Punk got into it because he loved it, and he trained with Harley Race and hung out with Terry Funk. Cody said WWE came to Punk and wanted him so badly that he got to keep his name. Cody said Punk went away for ten years, but the fans still chanted his name loudly.

Cody said Punk could have come back and performed the greatest hits, but he came back and has been better than ever. Cody compared Punk’s comeback to that of Shawn Michaels. He said Punk was making a case for being the new Mr. WrestleMania.

Cody thanked Punk for everything he’s taught him and sharing the ring with him and the crowd. Cody got emotional while saying that if it meant anything, his father would be extremely proud of Punk. Cody hugged Punk and told him that he loved him. Cody’s music played.

Punk called for the music to stop. He said he wasn’t trying to cry on a Friday night in Vegas. He said he’d cry on Sunday after he beats Roman’s ass. The executive producer credits were shown. Punk said the titles were as much the fans’ as they are theirs, and they were there to celebrate with the people. Cody and Punk went to the floor and were sitting on the barricade as the show concluded…

Wait, there’s more. Lin-Manuel Miranda hosted a brief WrestleMania video…

Powell’s POV: It was fun to see WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk share the ring. Was it just a nice moment for them and the fans, or will we look back after Sunday night and see the segment in a new light? Will they join forces to go against whatever the hell Pat McAfee is teasing? I’ve speculated that Cody vs. Punk will headline next year’s WrestleMania, so perhaps they’ll use this footage on the WrestleMania 43 go-home show to show different things were a year earlier.

Overall, this was better than most Smackdown go-home shows before WrestleMania. I will be back shortly with my weekly same-night audio review of Smackdown for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.

Join me for WrestleMania 42 live reviews on Saturday and Sunday.