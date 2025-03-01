GCW “I Feel So” results (2/28): Vetter’s review of Arez vs. Drew Parker, Masha Slamovich vs. Jordan Cruz for the JCW Title, Super Crazy vs. Rey Horus, Fuego Del Sol vs. Titus Alexander

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “I Feel So”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

February 28, 2025 in National City, California at The Primal Compound

The venue is the Primal Pro Wrestling narrow training center, with no room for seating on one side of the ring, but there were maybe 150 people packed on the other sides. The lighting was good; I’ve liked the past shows from this venue. Jordan Castle (think a young Don West!) and Emil Jay provided commentary. Eight matches were announced in advance and I’m familiar with everyone in the lineup.

* The show opened with highlights of Masha Slamovich winning the 21-person JCW Cup, claiming the trophy for the second consecutive year.

1. Starboy Charlie vs. Brooke Havok in an intergender match. Charlie is now 22 and he has a visible strength advantage, and he knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. She hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 2:00. Charlie applied a leg lock around her neck and kept her grounded. She barely grazed him on a corkscrew senton at 4:30. Brooke hit a pump-handle sideslam for a nearfall, showing she’s got some power. He hit a flying clothesline and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 6:00.

Charlie missed a second rope Cosmic Swirl (Phoenix Splash) and she hit a DDT for a nearfall, then a running knee for a nearfall. They traded rollups. He hit a kip-up Pele Kick, then he nailed the second-rope Cosmic Swirl for the pin. Good action. That said, Charlie is so good, and I feel he should have been given a bigger match than this.

Starboy Charlie defeated Brooke Havok at 8:02.

* Highlights aired of the Mance Warner-Gabe Kidd match from two weeks ago, which ended in a draw when they both repeatedly stabbed each other with weapons.

2. Zara Zakher vs. Sandra Moone. Zara is a WWE ID prospect; she’s a short, Black powerhouse with red dreadlocks, and I had her on my short-list of ID candidates. Moone is a regular up and down the West Coast. An intense tie-up to open, but they quickly switched to loud chops and forearm strikes. San Diego native Zara hit a basement dropkick to the back at 2:00 and more hard chops, earning a “one more time!” chant. Castle said these two have wrestled four times, with Zara winning three of them. Moone hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 4:00.

Moone began choking her in the ropes and she hit a flapjack and a diving forearm to the back of the head for a nearfall. Zara hit an enzuigiri and a spinebuster for a nearfall at 6:00. Moone hit her mule kick and a clothesline and was back in charge, but she jawed at the fans. Zara nailed a German Suplex, dumping her on her head, then a Shining Wizard for a believable nearfall at 8:30. Zara nailed a jumping knee. Moone hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a believable nearfall, then a “Moone’s Landing” gut-wrench sideslam for the pin. Good match, and I’ll call that a mild upset.

Sandra Moone defeated Zara Zakher at 9:45.

3. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Rob Shit. Rob is a 1980s rocker gimmick; he looks like he could have played bass in Motley Crue. I am admittedly not a fan of either of these guys. Jimmy is a babyface again after his battle with Matt Cardona in January at the Hammerstein Ballroom in N.Y. They each went for low blows early on, and Jimmy hit a running neckbreaker. They brawled to the floor at 2:00. Jimmy went into a backroom, got a bag of chips, and hit Rob with them; Rob responded by whipping Lloyd into the rows of chairs. The crowd was into this, as they threw white, plastic folding chairs at each other. Jimmy hit a backbody drop onto the cement floor at 4:00!

Jimmy tossed Rob back into the ring and he pushed a door into the ring, too. Rob missed a springboard twisting splash. Jimmy hit a stunner for a nearfall. Rob nailed a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 6:00. Jimmy hit a huracanrana and hit a 619! He speared Rob through the door in the corner and got the pin. Okay, that topped all expectations — they went out there and had a good, little hardcore brawl.

Jimmy Lloyd defeated Rob Shit at 6:58.

4. Jack Cartwheel vs. Alec Price. This should be stellar. Castle said they split victories in two prior matchups. Price came out first and had his GCW Tag Title belt. WWE ID prospect Cartwheel wore his white fur jacket. Fast-paced reversals early on and Jack hit a running neckbreaker at 2:00. Price hit a huracanrana. Jack hit his Cartwheel Powerslam and a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Price hit a springboard crossbody block. Price hit a moonsault press on a standing Jack, then a modified Styles Clash at 5:00, then a half-nelson suplex for a nearfall. He hit his series of running knees in the corner.

Jack hit an enzuigiri and a German Suplex, and they were both down at 7:00, and we got a “GC-Dub!” chant. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Jack hit a cartwheel-back-elbow into the corner, then his impressive Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. Alec hit a DDT onto the ring apron. He went for a springboard DDT, but Jack caught him with a dropkick. Jack nailed the Sasuke Special to the floor, then his top-rope cartwheel splash to the mat for a nearfall at 9:00. Alec hit his running Blockbuster and a dive to the floor onto Jack. In the ring, he nailed his springboard tornado DDT for the pin. That was an awesome sprint.

Alec Price defeated Jack Cartwheel at 10:11.

5. Sam Stackhouse vs. Cole Radrick. Cole also carried his GCW tag title belt, and he still has the massive brass ring around his neck that gives him a “match of his choosing.” Fuego Del Sol joined Castle on commentary; I’m a huge fan of the insight Fuego has provided in past GCW events. Cole has worked himself into great shape in the past six months, but he couldn’t move the 450+ pound Stackhouse. Fuego talked about the long drive he and Sam had cross-country to get here. Cole hit a huracanrana that sent Sam into the corner but still didn’t knock him down. Cole hit a spin kick to the head. Sam nailed his massive heel kick at 3:30 and that move always pops the crowd.

Sam hit some chops; Radrick returned them but Sam no-sold them, and Sam removed his shirt to let Cole hit his bare chest. The crowd was really into this chop exchange, as Sam is a hard hitter! Sam dropped him with a headbutt at 5:30. Sam hit a running body block and a splash into the corner, and he nailed a Fameasser for a nearfall at 7:30. Cole hit a springboard stunner and a springboard bulldog, then a top-rope flipping senton, then a Swanton Bomb for the pin. Decent match; the crowd was really into it.

Cole Radrick defeated Sam Stackhouse at 9:13.

6. Titus Alexander vs. Fuego Del Sol. This should be really good, too. Titus has done several tours of Japan in the past year. They immediately traded intense reversals on the mat. Titus hit a dropkick at 2:00. Jordan talked about Titus competing so much in NOAH of late. They went to the floor, where Titus was in charge and hit some chops. Back in the ring, Fuego flipped Titus to the floor, then hit an Arabian Press to the floor at 5:30. In the ring, Titus hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. Fuego hit a Lionsault Press. Titus hit a German Suplex, but Fuego kipped up and hit a buzzsaw kick, and they were both down at 7:30.

They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Fuego hit a jumping knee to the jaw. Titus hit a Lethal Injection. Fuego hit a top-rope doublestomp to the back, then one to the back of the head at 10:00, but Titus blocked a tornado DDT attempt. Moments later, Fuego hit the tornado DDT for a nearfall. Titus suplexed him into the corner. He hit a flying knee for a believable nearfall at 12:00. Titus hit a DVD-into-a-neckbreaker. Fuego hit a Canadian Destroyer and a moonsault-into-a-DDT for the pin! WOW, I didn’t expect that finish! A big win for Fuego.

Fuego Del Sol defeated Titus Alexander at 13:09.

7. Super Crazy vs. Rey Horus. I’m a big fan of Horus, who wore black pants and a mask tonight, and Castle agrees with me, saying Horus is one of the most underrated wrestlers out there. Super Crazy competed here in October in an underwhelming, short bout against Mike Bailey. Crazy is much taller, and rather portly now. Rey hit a huracanrana to the floor and he pushed Crazy into the ring post. In the ring, Crazy took control and hit a backbreaker over his knee at 4:00, and he locked him in a surfboard.

Crazy set up a chair in the corner and pushed Horus’ head into it at 6:30. Rey clocked Crazy in the elbow with the chair. Horus leapt off the chair and hit a dive over the ropes onto Crazy on the floor. Back in the ring, Horus hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 8:00. Crazy hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. He set up a door bridge. Horus flipped Crazy off the ropes, but Crazy landed beyond the door bridge. Crazy caught Horus and powerbombed him through the board bridge. Crazy hit a powerbomb for a nearfall, then a second-rope moonsault. Rey charged at him, but Crazy reached up, grabbed him, rolled him up, and scored the pin. Decent match; they both worked hard.

Super Crazy defeated Rey Horus at 11:29.

8. Masha Slamovich vs. Jordan Cruz for the JCW Title. I know Cruz was injured so this is the first time I’ve seen him in months; Castle immediately talked about the injury. He has a massive frame and he’s much bigger and visibly stronger than Masha. Masha came out holding her TNA Knockouts Title as well as the JCW belt. She immediately went to work on his left arm. He knocked her down with a shoulder tackle at 1:30, and he drove her back-first into the corner and was booed. She dove to the floor but he caught her and slammed her lower back on the edge of the ring. Ouch! In the ring, Cruz was in charge and kept her grounded.

Jordan hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:00, then a bodyslam. She hit a missile dropkick and they were both down. She hit her Helluva Kick and a rolling Koppo Kick for a nearfall at 5:30. She set up for the White Knight Driver, but he blocked it. He nailed a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, and they were both down. They traded rollups. She hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a believable nearfall at 7:30. They began trading forearm strikes, and he hit a discus clothesline. She hit a doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall. He hit a jumping knee to her jaw. He hit a flip dive to the floor, landing on two male security guards. She dove to the floor on him. In the ring, she hit a running knee for a nearfall at 10:00.

Masha jumped on his back and locked in a rear-naked choke, but he fell backward onto her. She hit a spin kick to the head, then the White Knight Driver (piledriver) for the pin. Good action, even if I find it a bit absurd that she could beat him.

Masha Slamovich defeated Jordan Cruz to retain the JCW Title at 10:59.

9. Drew Parker vs. Arez. Parker is facing Zack Sabre Jr. on Saturday; he’s the European hardcore specialist and had briefly retired. Castle talked about how the last time these two met, the match was stopped due to a severe leg injury to Parker. Drew stalled on the floor early on. They traded rollups for nearfalls, and Parker hit a superkick at 2:00, then a dropkick. Arez hit a half-nelson suplex and a DDT. Arez ran up Parker’s back. Parker got a crucifix rollup for a nearfall at 5:30. He hit a brainbuster for a nearfall, and Arez rolled to the floor to regroup. Parker dove onto Arez, but Arez caught Parker and threw him into the rows of empty chairs at 7:00. He clocked Parker with a chair.

Parker stood up and he was bleeding heavily under his left eye. GROSS. He hit Arez with a chair. “He’s leaking, bro,” Emil said. Parker got some tables from under the ring and slid them in, and he’s losing a lot of blood, covering his face and it was dripping onto his chest. They got back into the ring, where Parker swung a chair onto another chair that was near Arez’ head. (I don’t see how that move hurt Arez one bit.) Arez nailed a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 10:30. Parker hit a stunner out of the ropes. Arez set up a door bridge on the floor. Arez ran the length of the apron, pushed his foot off the wall, caught Parker’s head, and hit a stunner through the board bridge! A well-done spot.

In the ring, Parker hit a Meteora at 13:30. He rolled to the floor and set up another door bridge. Parker nailed a top-rope Swanton Bomb onto Arez, who was lying on the door bridge on the floor, earning a “holy shit” and “this is awesome!” chant. In the ring, Arez hit a pump-handle powerbomb for a nearfall at 16:30. Arez now set up a door bridge. Parker hit a stunner through a board bridge in the ring. He hit another Swanton Bomb for the pin. The live crowd loved this, but I found it far too bloody, too violent, and I hate those blows to the head.

Drew Parker defeated Arez at 18:09.

Final Thoughts: A strong show. I’ll go with Titus-Fuego for best match, and a pleasant upset win for Fuego. Price-Cartwheel was really good for second. Despite my objections to the absurdity of the size difference, Masha-Cruz takes third. The live crowd loved the main event and fans of that style will enjoy it. A lot to like here — even the match that didn’t appeal to me on paper (Lloyd-Rob Shit) was fast-paced and worked. This show is available on Triller+. GCW returns to action Saturday in Los Angeles with Drew Parker vs. Zack Sabre Jr.