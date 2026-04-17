GCW “Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XV” results (4/17): Vetter’s review of Josh Barnett vs. Yuji Nagata, Nattie Neidhart vs. Shayna Baszler, Charlie Dempsey vs. Timothy Thatcher

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XV”

April 17, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Horseshoe

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

This was the ninth show of The Collective, and the second of the Friday shows. I also reviewed PoderMania, Dragongate USA, Hybrid/PWUnplugged Midnight Xpress, Progress Chapter 193, Mark Hitchcock Memorial, NJPW Death Invitational Vegas, and Gringo Loco’s The WRLD On Lucha from The Collective.

It was 3 p.m. in Las Vegas as this began. The crowd was maybe 800; this is probably the second-most fans so far at the Collective yet, behind the NJPW show Thursday night.

* Again, this is a large convention hall and the lighting is tinted blue. I’ll reiterate that the canvas is new and clean and has the Collective logo in the middle.

* Bloodsport has the most authentic-looking worked wrestling matches possible. You can only win via submission, DQ, knockout, or ref stoppage (no pins!). The ropes are down. Matches tend to be violent and often quite short. I have thoroughly enjoyed the past Bloodsport events, and I always say I wouldn’t watch this routinely if it were a weekly show, but it’s a fun, unique twist two or three times a year. I don’t know these commentators, but they called this like it was a legit sport. Likewise, Emil Jay called out the length and result of the match — everything feels really authentic.

* As is tradition, the participants for all the matches were introduced and came to the ring. Charles Dempsey got on the mic and said this is where the most brutal, hard-hitting matches will take place this weekend, and that’s why there is no place he’d rather be.

1. Matt Mako vs. Angel Verduzco. My first time seeing Angel; he has long black hair that reaches his shoulders. They didn’t post win-loss records of past Bloodsports — that’s disappointing. It’s something they usually include in the on-screen graphics. Mako is from Philadelphia and has been on several past Bloodsport events, and I’m a big fan. They circled each other, and Mako applied a triangle choke. Angel escaped, and they got back to their feet. They blocked most of each other’s punches.

Mako leapt and applied a cross-armbreaker. The commentators said Angel has an amateur wrestling background. Mako applied a leg lock around the neck but Angel escaped, and they got back up at 3:30. Angel hit some knee lifts to the ribs and a fisherman’s suplex, and he applied a half-crab. Angel applied a Muta Lock, but Mako escaped. They traded heavy punches to the ribs. Mako hit a spin kick to the head! Matt mounted him and hit repeated punches; the ref called for the bell and pulled Mako off him. Fun action.

Matt Mako defeated Angel Verduzco via referee stoppage at 5:41.

2. Joe Dashou vs. Ulka Sasaki. I’ve seen Ulka at least once before, I think in NOAH? I’ve not heard of Dashou; he’s white, slender, and bald, and he’s listed as being from Ontario. Joe offered a hug, but he hit a belly-to-belly suplex! Ulka tied him up on the mat as they traded some quick transitions, then got back up at 1:30.

They traded more reversals on the mat. Joe hit another belly-to-belly suplex at 3:30. They kept each other tied up on the mat, and they separated and reset. Ulka hit some quick kicks. Joe hit a Judo Throw. Ulka hit a hard knee strike to the head, and Joe collapsed, and the ref called for the bell! Not in my top half of Bloodsport matches, but the right guy won.

Ulka Sasaki defeated Joe Dashou via knockout at 5:16.

3. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ray Jaz. Again, Jaz was in the “New FBI” a year or so ago in TNA, and he has a legit amateur background, too. He’s a regular at Wrestling Open in Massachusetts. The commentators noted that Sabre beat Jonathan Gresham in his Bloodsport debut last year. Jaz is visibly thicker, and he threw Sabre to the mat. Zack applied a leg lock around the neck. Jaz tied him up on the mat. They grapevined each other’s legs.

Jaz applied a cross-armbreaker at 4:00, and he applied a hammerlock with the right arm. Jaz hit a belly-to-belly suplex and kept Sabre grounded. These guys were working! Ray again slammed him to the mat. They got up and reset. Jaz stood up and had him upside down as if going for an Air Raid Crash, but Sabre pulled him to the mat, stretched him, and Jaz tapped out! That was a sudden ending.

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Ray Jaz at 6:09.

4. Miyu Yamashita vs. Janai Kai. I am really missing not having those career win-loss records, as both have fought in Bloodsport before. They immediately traded spin kicks to the thighs. They fought to the mat at 1:00, and Miyu tied up Janai’s head. They got back up and traded a few more quick kicks. They tied up on the mat, then reset at 2:30. Kai unloaded more roundhouse kicks. Miyu hit some stiff kicks to the spine. Janai mounted her and threw some punches, but Miyu was able to block them and break free.

Janai hit a stiff kick to the spine and went for a Dragon Sleeper. Miyu hit several knee lifts to the head. Janai dropped her with a hard kick, and Miyu fell to the floor at 4:30. (Keep in mind, there aren’t any ropes.) Miyu got in but Janil unloaded several more stiff kicks. Miyu threw her to the mat. They both missed spin kicks. Miyu nailed a Skull Kick. The ref checked Janai and called for the bell. I really liked that — that one will be worth rewatching.

Miyu Yamashita defeated Janai Kai via knockout at 5:29.

5. Royce Isaacs vs. Shane Mercer. I was JUST writing a week or two ago that these have to be among the strongest guys on the indy scene. The commentators said Shane’s only prior appearance was at Bloodsport VI. Intense standing switches, then they tied up on the mat. They reset at 1:30. Royce hit some spin kicks, then some body blows, and they again went to the mat. Royce mounted Shane and hit some punches. They grapevined each other’s legs. They stayed tied up on the mat with neither getting an advantage. Royce rolled to the floor right at the 5:00 call.

Isaacs got back in, and they locked up again. Royce hit a German Suplex! He applied a knee bar. Mercer hit a pumphandle exploder suplex at 6:30. He hit a standing moonsault-and-battery! Royce captured a leg and hit a belly-to-belly suplex. Royce applied a cross-armbreaker. Shane hit a DVD and immediately applied a rear-naked choke at 8:30. Royce hit a DVD and applied a Dragon Sleeper on the mat, and Shane tapped out. That was hard-hitting and stiff. Highly believable.

Royce Isaacs defeated Shane Mercer at 9:06.

6. Pete Dunne vs. Masashi Takeda. Good to see Dunne again; where’s he been for the past year? His hair is pretty short right now. Takeda has green hair and appeared to be holding a weapon. His body is covered in scars. Standing switches; Dunne is really slender, and he’s giving up some weight. Takeda applied a leg lock around the waist. The commentators said Takeda competed at the inaugural Bloodsport event. Dunne twisted the left arm on the mat, then kicked out the elbow at 2:00.

Back on the mat, Takeda applied a leg lock around the waist and hit some blows to the back of the head. Takeda tried for a cross-armbreaker. They slapped each other in the face at 5:00 while they were tied in a leg lock. They got to their feet and traded more slaps and chops. Takeda rolled him to the mat and re-applied the cross-armbreaker. Dunne escaped and applied a rear-naked choke. Takeda hit an Exploder Suplex at 6:30.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Takeda hit a punch to the jaw. Dunne hit a kick to the jaw! They got up and traded punches. Takeda hit a hard knee strike, and it looked like Pete was woozy, but the ref didn’t call for the bell. Dunne put him in a triangle choke and snapped his wrist and fingers! Takeda held on for a few seconds, but then he tapped out. That was a hot final three minutes. Dunne is 3-0 in Bloodsport.

Pete Dunne defeated Masashi Takeda at 8:30.

7. Erick Stevens vs. Fuminori Abe. Abe lost a day ago to Zack Sabre Jr. at the NJPW show. Stevens is in his early 40s but has gotten himself back into tremendous shape after being retired for a couple of years. I see he’s barefoot. Abe landed a roundhouse kick to the thigh. Erick dragged him to the mat and tied up Abe between his legs. They remained tied up on the mat, and Erick hit a headbutt at 3:00. Abe hit his own headbutt, and their legs were tied together. A commentator said Erick was bleeding; I now see the trickle on his forehead.

Abe applied a cross-armbreaker. Stevens was behind Abe, and he hit some crossface blows. Abe was suddenly bleeding from his mouth. Stevens applied a rear-naked choke. Abe got a finger in Erick’s eyes, and a commentator was livid because that should be a DQ or at least a reprimand. Abe tried an abdominal stretch, but Stevens flipped him to the mat. Stevens applied a headlock and again dragged him to the mat. Abe spat up some more blood. Abe mounted Stevens, hit a headbutt, and the ref determined Erick was out and called for the bell!

Fuminori Abe defeated Erick Stevens via referee stoppage at 6:37.

8. Charlie Dempsey vs. Timothy Thatcher. These two had a match not too long ago in Evolve or NXT. Standing switches early on, and Dempsey worked the left arm. They reset at 3:00, and Dempsey hit a sideslam. Thatcher hit a hard knee against the elbow as the arm was placed awkwardly on the mat. Dempsey went for a cross-armbreaker. Thatcher escaped and applied a half-crab, but Dempsey escaped at 5:00. Dempsey tied up both legs.

They got back to their feet and traded strikes. Dempsey hit an impressive gutwrench suplex at 6:30. (It really looked like Thatcher fought it the whole way.) Dempsey tied him in a hammerlock. Thatcher got on top and hit some slaps, then he went back to a half-crab. Thatcher hit a European Uppercut. Dempsey hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 8:30. Charlie locked up a leg and went for Thatcher’s head. They got to their feet, and Thatcher hit a back suplex.

They traded hard slaps, and Thatcher fell to the floor! Back in the ring, they traded European Uppercuts, and the 10:00 call was spot-on. Dempsey hit a German Suplex and tried to get a Crossface Chickenwing, but Thatcher blocked it. Dempsey hit a series of elbow strikes to the back of the head, and this time he locked in the Crossface Chickenwing, and Thatcher tapped out. Intense action.

Charlie Dempsey defeated Timothy Thatcher at 10:40.

9. Nattie Neidhart vs. Shayna Baszler. Shayna wore a T-shirt and pants, and she had four guys accompany her to the ring. Okay, the loose T-shirt came off in the ring; it didn’t look like she was ready to wrestle! Nattie was joined by Tyson Kidd, Davey Boy Smith, and Chris Bey. Several of her trainees then came out and joined her. Nattie is in the black one-piece she’s worn on several other indy shows; it’s just such a complete transformation from the revealing pink gear she wears on WWE TV; her whole look is changed. They tied up on the mat, and Nattie applied a headlock.

Shayna sat on the mat and invited Nattie to attack. Nattie grabbed a leg and applied an ankle lock. Nattie mounted her and hit some punches. Shayna got up and teased that she was going for a Sharpshooter, but she let go. Nattie stood up and slapped her in the face at 4:00! Shayna hit a hard knee strike. Nattie hit a release German Suplex. They tied up their legs on the mat. Nattie applied a Sharpshooter at 5:30! Shayna escaped and immediately locked her in a rear-naked choke! Nattie escaped and applied her own choke! She hit some blows to the back of the head.

They rolled over, and we could see Shayna was bleeding everywhere! They stood up with Nattie still on her back, so Shayna ran and dove out of the ring onto all of the entourage at 7:30! That earned a “Holy shit!” chant. They continued to fight on the floor. Shayna presumably has a busted nose as she was heavily bleeding. They both got back into the ring. However, ref Scarlett Donovan had counted out Shayna! The crowd booed that. They glared at each other and charged at each other, and threw haymakers. Their entourage separated them.

Nattie Neidhart defeated Shayna Baszler via countout at 8:05.

10. Josh Barnett vs. Yuji Nagata. Standing switches, and they tied up on the mat. Because this is the main event, there is a 20-minute time limit. Yuji went for a cross-armbreaker. They reset at 4:30 and traded more standing switches. Nagata applied a rear-naked choke. He switched to a cross-armbreaker. Yuji rolled to the floor at 8:00 and took advantage of the 10-second break.

Nagata got back in, but Josh again tied up the legs on the mat. Yuji flipped Josh to the mat at 9:30. He hit a spin kick to the jaw! He hit a pumphandle Exploder Suplex and went to a Crossface on the mat. Yuji went for an enzuigiri, but Josh caught the leg and tied him up on the mat. Yuji set up for the Fujiwara Armbar, and he cranked back on the left arm, but Josh eventually escaped. Josh hit a hard clothesline. They got up at 13:00, and Barnett hit a suplex. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Josh hit a spin kick to the jaw! He mounted Yuji, and the ref jumped in and pulled Barnett off of Yuji.

Josh Barnett defeated Yuji Nagata via ref stoppage at 13:38.

* Josh got on the mic and thanked Yuji and thanked the fans. He said it was a great seven years of Bloodsport, but he announced this was the final event. The crowd was shocked and audibly disappointed. He put over GCW owner Brett Lauderdale and all the work he does for the fans.

Final Thoughts: I’ll go with Shayna-Nattie for best match, even without a clean winner. The crowd was hot and into it, and the match felt personal. Their seething hatred felt authentic. I’ll go with Thatcher-Dempsey for second and Mercer-Royce for third. Janai-Miyu was really entertaining and earned honorable mention. The final few minutes of Dunne’s match were really hot, and I liked Erick Stevens’ match too. The main event was at a slower pace — both guys are older, and it didn’t hold my interest as much.

Okay… how am I going to flip over to WWE Smackdown after seeing that? Check this out at Triller+.