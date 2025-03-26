WWE Speed – Sol Ruca vs. Kantana Chance

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Sol Ruca vs. Kantana Chance in the first round of a four-woman tournament for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Candice LeRae. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed!@Katana_WWE and @SolRucaWWE are fighting to advance in the #WWESpeed Women’s No. 1 Contender’s Tournament! Who will earn a spot in the Semifinals? pic.twitter.com/EAvD0LVpIu — WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2025

Powell’s POV: Ruca won the match and will face the winner of next week’s Michin vs. Shayna Bazler first round match. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes.