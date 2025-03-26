What's happening...

WWE Speed – Sol Ruca vs. Kantana Chance

March 26, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Sol Ruca vs. Kantana Chance in the first round of a four-woman tournament for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Candice LeRae. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Ruca won the match and will face the winner of next week’s Michin vs. Shayna Bazler first round match. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes.

