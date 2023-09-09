AEW Collision results (9/9): Powell’s live review of Darby Allin vs. Roderick Strong and Samoa Joe vs. Penta El Zero Miedo in Grand Slam tournament matches, Jon Moxley vs. Action Andretti for the AEW International Title

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 13)

Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aired live September 9, 2023 on TNT

[Hour One] Collision opened with brief promos from Samoa Joe, Penta El Zero Miedo and Alex Abrahantes, Roderick Strong, who was with Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, and Darby Allin. All four wrestlers spoke about their semifinal tournament matches…

The Collision opening aired… Pyro shot off on the stage and then the broadcast team of Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary. Jon Moxley made his entrance through the crowd while he was introduced by ring announcer Dasha. A brief pre-taped promo from Moxley aired. Action Andretti’s entrance followed. Darius Martin walked onto the stage with Andretti, but he did not accompany him to ringside…

1. Jon Moxley vs. Action Andretti for the AEW International Title. Andretti ducked a clothesline and took Moxley down with a head-scissors takedown. Andretti followed up with a dropkick that missed and then performed a springboard corkscrew dive.

Moxley rolled to the floor and sold leg pain from earlier kicks. Andretti hit him with an Asai moonsault. Moxley charged Andretti, who moved, causing Moxley to crash into the ring steps heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C] Andretti went for a springboard move, but Moxley caught him with a cutter on the way down and covered him for a two count.

Andretti came back and put Moxley down with a better dropkick. Andretti stood up and yelled, “Yeah.” The majority of the fans responded with boos. After picking up a near fall, Andretti went to the ropes. Moxley followed him up and suplexed him, but Andretti landed on his feet.

A short time later, Moxley dropkicked Andretti into the corner. Moxley charged Andretti, who moved, causing Moxley to hit the ring post. Andretti performed a spinning crossbody block from the ropes and got a two count. Andretti grabbed the arms of Moxley and stomped him while the fans booed. Moxley used his feet to push Andretti into position for the Bulldog Choke and got the submission win.

Jon Moxley defeated Action Andretti in 11:10 to retain the AEW International Title.

After the match, Moxley pointed toward Andretti, who was down in the corner. When Moxley exited the ring, he looked back at Andretti and nodded approvingly before leaving through the crowd…

Powell’s POV: Moxley gave Andretti a lot of offense, but it was nearly impossible to buy into the possibility of the challenger winning this match. I can’t blame the live crowd for turning on Andretti. The Blackpool Combat Club are more tweeners than heels, and the follow-up to Andretti’s big upset win over Chris Jericho was lousy.

A video aired with Roderick Strong talking while Matt Taven and Mike Bennett were seated on opposite sides of him. Strong spoke about his friendship with Adam Cole. Strong recalled Cole saying that they were brothers. Strong said it hurts him to hear Cole say that about someone else. Strong said Cole knows what being alone does to him. Strong said he would win the tournament and beat MJF to win the AEW World Championship. Strong said he still won’t be happy because he just wants his friend back…

TBS Champion Kris Statlander made her entrance while her open challenger opponent was already in the ring. A pre-taped promo aired with Statlander saying she would defend her title against anyone. She credited Orange Cassidy for inspiring her. Statlander she would defend her title on all three AEW television shows…

2. Kris Statlander vs. Robyn Renegade (w/Charlette Renegade) for the TBS Title. Statlander ducked an early enzuigiri and then suplexed Robyn. Charlette got involved by choking Statlander from ringside while Robyn distracted the referee. A short time later, Charlette put her head under the ropes to get Statlander’s attention while she was going for a pin.

Robyn took advantage of the distraction and picked up a two count after slamming the champion to the mat. Statlander caught Robyn in Electric Chair position and dumped her to the mat. Charlette climbed onto the apron and was knocked off by Statlander, who then rolled up Robyn and bridged while getting the pin.

Kris Statlander defeated Robyn Renegade in 4:20 to retain the TBS Title.

After the match, the Renegades attacked Statlander. Jade Cargill made her entrance and ended up putting one Renegade down with a big boot and then took out the other with a chokeslam. Jade looked down at Statlander and held her hand up.

Jade helped Statlander to her feet and shook her hand, but then pulled her into position and put her down with Jaded. Cargill picked up the TBS Title belt and stood over Statlander. Mark Sterling entered the ring and jawed at Statlander. Jade left the belt with Statlander and then exited the ring…

Powell’s POV: Jade got a babyface reaction complete with “welcome back” chants from the live crowd. It’s not a big surprise given that this was a surprise return, but it will be interesting to see if the fans choosing Jade over Statlander becomes a trend. Either way, it was a fun surprise to see Cargill return for the first time since Statlander beat her to win the title back in May at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Renee Paquette interviewed AEW Women’s Champion Saraya and Ruby Soho in the backstage area. Soho was upset with Toni Storm for costing her the AEW Women’s Championship. Saraya said Storm is nuts and she heard that she was using mayonnaise for a face cleanser. Paquette asked Saraya about defending her title at the Grand Slam event. Saraya said she would walk in as champion and walk out as champion… [C]

Tony Schiavone conducted a sit-down interview in a backstage area with Claudio Castagnoli and Eddie Kingston. Schiavone questioned what went wrong between them. Castagnoli said he forgot. Kingston said Castagnoli left the independents “for the land of make believe” without doing business with him.

Kingston said Castagnoli knows what he goes through and said that he’s met his parents. Castagnoli asked Kingston which one of them his parents wished he acted like. Kingston challenged Castagnoli to put his ROH Title on the line against his NJPW Openweight Championship.

Castagnoli said he would do it under one condition. Castagnoli said Kingston still owes him a handshake from fifteen years ago. Kingston said it proved that Castagnoli does remember. Castagnoli said Kingston will shake his hand and say he respects him. Castagnoli said the better man will win and that has never been Kingston…

Powell’s POV: I’m still baffled by their feud being over the idea that Kingston didn’t put over Castagnoli on the independent scene before he went to work for WWE. So was it fake then and now it’s supposed to be real? Despite this strange approach, I really enjoyed their ROH pay-per-view match and I am looking forward to the rematch.

Entrances for the next match took place. Bullet Club Gold came out with the Jay White cut-out, but the real Robinson was not with them. Robinson brought out a plaque that labeled him the Collision Cowboy of the month and had the broadcast team hold it for him…

3. Juice Robinson, Colten Gunn, and Austin Gunn vs. Dios Del Inframundo, Aerostar, and Gravity. Andrade El Idolo was shown watching the match on a backstage monitor. The heels isolated Gravity heading into a PIP break. [C]

Late in the match, the Gunns hit Gravity with their 3:10 to Yuma finisher. The Gunns sent Inframundo into a leg lariat from Robinson, who then hit him with his finisher and scored the pin…

Juice Robinson, Colten Gunn, and Austin Gunn beat Dios Del Inframundo, Aerostar, and Gravity.

Powell’s POV: The match was originally scheduled to include Jay White and Metalik. Tony Khan announced about 30 minutes prior to the show that White was unable to appear due to personal reasons. Inframundo previously worked as Drago. This was a simple showcase for the Bullet Club Gold trio.

A CJ Perry (f/k/a Lana) promo aired. She said Miro left her and said he wouldn’t return until he won gold. She said he lost himself after he lost the TNT Championship. She said she wanted to surprise him and show that he still has his back. She said that if he wanted to go down this path then she can respect it, but she has to go down her own path. Perry said she sat on the sideline for two years and asked herself if she has what it takes. She said every fiber of her being is yelling don’t leave until you find out. She said she was the coldest manager in all of wrestling and she thinks she wants to do it all again… [C]

A Dark Order video aired. They asked viewers if they wished they could support something with meaning and purpose. Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver walked in front of a merch stand. Silver said the fan support means something to them. Reynolds said it’s because “you” mean something to us. Uno asked if viewers wanted to support the bad guys, then told them to be good “like us.” Silver closed by saying, “We’re waiting for you”…

An Acclaimed video aired. Billy Gunn, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens boasted that they have been AEW Trios Champions for 13 days. The said they are having a world tour that actually started in London when they won the title and continued at All Out in Chicago. Caster said their next stop will be in New York City at the Grand Slam event. Caster said they would go to various cities and would take over the wrestling world…

Rey Fenix made his entrance while a pre-taped promo aired. Fenix spoke about looking for revenge on Jon Moxley…

4. Rey Fenix (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Angelico (w/Serpentico). Angelico’s entrance was not televised. Fenix was dominant until Angelico cut him off on the ropes. Angelico performed a nice backbreaker. Fenix quickly regrouped and executed a frog splash that led to a two count.

Angelico rolled Fenix into pin and got a near fall. Fenix dropped Angelico with a kick to the head and then ran across the ropes and booted Serpentico off the apron. Fenix performed a cutter for a near fall. Fenix followed up with an inverted piledriver and got the pin…

Rey Fenix beat Angelico in 4:55.

Powell’s POV: Good wrestling and yet this actually felt a little more competitive than it needed to be.

Tony Schiavone interviewed AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler on the backstage set. Wheeler ran through a list of teams they’ve beaten since winning the tag titles and asked who would step up next. Harwood said they need more challengers and then proposed the FTR Tag Team Champion.

[Hour Two] Harwood said that any young team that wants to step up and prove their worth will get a tag team title shot…

Powell’s POV: So more random title shots rather than building up challengers with ladder climbing wins?

Roderick Strong made his entrance with Mike Bennett and Matt Taven. Darby Allin was shown skateboarding through the backstage area when Luchasaurus grabbed him by the throat and threw him into a garage door. Luchasaurus put Allin in a Torture Rack. Christian Cage showed up and told Allin that he won’t be a TNT Champion or any kind of champion in AEW as long as he’s around. Luchasaurus tossed Allin into the garage door. Allin eventually struggled as he made his way to the ring with Nick Wayne…

5. Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. Darby Allin (w/Nick Wayne) in a Grand Slam tournament semifinal match. Strong put the boots to Allin as soon as he got in the ring. Allin came back with a sunset flip for a two count. Strong charged Allin, who held the top rope down, causing Strong to tumble to the floor. Allin hit a suicide dive heading into a PIP break. [C]

Allin picked up a near fall off a Code Red. Strong came back moments later with an STF. Allin reached the ropes to break it. Both men ended up fighting on the ropes. Allin raked the back of Strong to knock him down. Allin set up for a Coffin Drop, but Strong recovered and shoved him from behind.

Strong went to the middle rope behind Allin and hit him several times. Strong performed a uranage slam that drove Allin onto the top turnbuckle. Allin tumbled to the floor while a “holy shit” chant broke out. Wayne checked on Allin. Strong picked up Allin and tossed him back in the ring heading into another PIP break. [C]

Allin performed a Coffin Drop from the top rope onto Strong at ringside. Taven and Bennett walked toward Allin, but AR Fox came out to even the numbers. Nick Wayne didn’t seem pleased to see Fox. Back in the ring, Allin caught Strong with an inverted DDT, but he sold back pain afterward.

Taven climbed onto the apron. Wayne pulled him down and held him while Fox went for a move from the ropes. Taven broke free and Bennett shoved Wayne into the move that Fox performed. In the ring, Allin went for a top rope Coffin Drop, but Strong put his knees up. Strong executed an End of Heartbreak backbreaker and scored the pin…

Roderick Strong defeated Darby Allin in 14:45 to advance to the Grand Slam tournament final.

After the match, Wayne checked on Allin. Fox tried to check on Wayne, who was holding his neck. Wayne shoved Fox away and barked at him…

Powell’s POV: A very good match. The pre-match attack by Luchasaurus made it pretty obvious that Strong was going over, but Allin’s character is always framed as being resilient, so they ended up having a competitive match. While the angle with Wayne and Fox furthers their storyline, it took some of the focus away from Strong’s win.

A Powerhouse Hobbs video aired. He held The Book of Hobbs in his hand while saying everyone saw who the real winner of his match with Miro was. Hobbs said the chapter is still unwritten and everyone will fall to The Book of Hobbs…

The broadcast team hyped Bryan Danielson as appearing soon…

Lexi Nair interviewed Keith Lee on a backstage interview set and noted that she heard he intends to go solo on Collision. Lee said he is the Collision and the one. He said his advice to opponents is “Run”… [C]

The Righteous members Vincent, Dutch, and Stu Grayson were featured in a video. Vincent said they are brand new and everything they do is brand new. He challenged people to do something or get off their road…

Tony Schiavone introduced Bryan Danielson for an in-ring promo. Schiavone asked Danielson what’s next for him. Danielson recalled telling his daughter that he would start finishing up his career once she turned seven. Danielson said she’s six right now and he keeps his promises to those he loves, meaning time is running out.

Danielson said he would not go gently into that good night. Danielson looked into the camera and said that if this is his final year, then it will be the most epic year of his career. Danielson said he’s calling his shots and his next one is that he wants to fight Zack Sabre Jr. at the WreslteDream pay-per-view on October 1.

Ricky Starks interrupted and walked to the ring with Big Bill behind him. Starks said it was fitting that Danielson was on Collision while he was in catering again. Starks said he had to whip Ricky Steamboat’s ass to get his attention, and now he thinks he has everyone’s attention after All Out.

Starks and Bill entered the ring. Starks said he is the face of Collision and will do things that Danielson has never done in his entire career. Starks recalled saying he wanted a full meal rather than breadcrumbs. He said he has graduated from being hungry to being greedy. He said he will take and take.

Danielson said he wished Starks had been more patient because he wasn’t done speaking. Danielson said he saw what’s in the heart of Starks when they were in the ring together and he improves. Danielson brought up the Blackpool Combat Club line about how you have to bleed with them if you want to be with them.

Big Bill attacked Danielson. Starks pulled Bill off, but then attacked Danielson and choked him with a shirt that Danielson was apparently going to give Starks. Jon Moxley jumped Big Bill from behind, but Bill fought him off and left him lying. Starks and Bill left the ring together while Danielson and Moxley were down and out in the ring…

Powell’s POV: Danielson is making his daughter a heel in the eyes of a lot of pro wrestling fans! Of course, she can always turn babyface if Bryan tells us a year from now that she told him to keep wrestling. I guess only time will tell. But I liked the angle. Danielson being on the verge of offering Starks a spot in the Blackpool Combat Club only to have Bill and Starks attack him was a nice endorsement of Starks.

Kelly plugged the main event while saying it was “a huge, monumental time in Ring of Honor.” The broadcast team ran through the lineup for AEW Dynamite. They added Jon Moxley vs. Big Bill for the AEW International Championship. Kevin Kelly went out of his way to let viewers know that Tony Khan (drink!) made the match official. They also hyped the Grand Slam show…

FTR vs. Iron Savages for the AEW Tag Titles was announced for next week’s Collision… Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. was officially announced for the WrestleDream pay-per-view… [C]

Backstage, Schiavone spoke with Big Bill and once again noted that Tony Khan (drink) signed the AEW International Title match for Wednesday’s Dynamite. Bill said he just beat Moxley’s ass and would do it again in Moxley’s hometown.

Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Alex Abrahantes showed up. Abrahantes said Bill being big doesn’t mean he gets to cut in line for a title shot. Bill told Fenix to worry about his brother because he was about to get his ass kicked by Samoa Joe…

Entrances for the main event took place. Jim Ross joined the broadcast team for the main event…

6. Samoa Joe vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) in a Grand Slam tournament semifinal match. Roderick Strong was shown watching the match on a backstage monitor while Matt Taven and Mike Bennett stood by. The match spilled over to ringside. Penta ran Joe into the barricade. Penta pulled a table out from underneath the ring heading into a PIP break. [C]

Joe took control coming out of the break. Penta made a late surge and caught a seated Joe with a kick to the side of the head in the corner. Penta covered Joe for a two count. Penta tried to hook Joe’s arm for his usual submission finisher, but Joe powered out of it and ended up performing a senton for a two count.

Penta came back with a flip dive onto Joe on the floor. Nigel said that Tony Khan (drink!) just informed him that the show would remain on the air until there was a finish. Penta went for another dive onto Joe, who walked away while Penta crashed through a table that had been set up earlier. Joe threw Penta back inside the ring and covered Penta for a two count.

[Overrun] Joe caught Penta in the Coquina Clutch and got the submission win.

Samoa Joe defeated Penta El Zero Miedo in 15:00 to advance to the Grand Slam tournament final.

Joe celebrated his win while Strong and company were shown watching backstage. Kelly hyped Joe vs. Strong in the tournament final for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite to close the show…

Powell’s POV: A solid show closer. The tournament has been highly predictable thus far, but I like that the final features two wrestlers who both have issues with MJF. I’m curious to see which direction they choose to go in.

Overall, this was a solid show. It will be interesting to see if the semifinals matches were enough of a hook to get people watching Collision despite strong college football competition. Will Pruett’s weekly audio review of AEW Collision will be available on Sunday for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.